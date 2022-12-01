How to make money with a side hustle while still being a full-time student

Are you a college student looking for extra money? Many students are doing side hustles to supplement their income. Side hustles allow students to gain experience, develop skills, and build helpful knowledge even after graduation. Plus, they can make some extra cash in the process! From freelancing gigs to part-time retail jobs and more, there’s no shortage of ways for college students to start making money immediately. Here are 50 college student side hustles to help you make extra cash.

1. Freelance Writing:

With the widespread use of the internet, freelance writing has become one of the most popular ways for students to make extra cash. You can work as an independent contractor and write articles, blog posts, web content, or press releases from home. All you need is access to a computer and an internet connection.

2. Tutoring:

If you understand certain subjects well, tutoring can be a great way to make extra money while attending school. You can advertise your services online or in person and set your rates for tutoring sessions. Many students are open to paying for quality tutoring as it can help them stay on top of their studies.

3. Sell Your Old Textbooks and Course Materials:

Chances are, you will have some textbooks you no longer need after each semester ends. Instead of letting them gather dust in your closet, why not turn them into cash? There are several websites where you can sell used textbooks and course materials, such as Amazon and eBay.

4. Become a Virtual Assistant:

If you are comfortable working online, becoming a virtual assistant can be another great way to make money while attending school. You can provide administrative and marketing assistance for small businesses from the comfort of your own home. All that is needed is a computer and an internet connection.

5. Start an Online Business:

Starting an online business may require more effort than other side hustles, but it can also be gratifying. You could sell products or services on your website or through a third-party platform like Etsy or eBay. With low start-up costs and flexible hours, running an online business is a great way to make money while pursuing your degree full-time.

6. Dog Walking/Pet Sitting:

With so many pet owners leading busy lives, there’s a huge demand for dog walkers and pet sitters. This could be an ideal side hustle if you love animals and have some spare time. You can set your own rates and decide how often you want to work. Plus, getting outdoors with furry friends is a bonus!

7. Deliver Groceries:

As online grocery shopping continues to rise in popularity, so does the need for delivery services. Companies like Instacart always look for reliable shoppers to fill orders from local supermarkets. This is a great way to make money while still having plenty of time to study during the week.

8. Delivery Driver:

If you have a car and are comfortable driving around town, becoming a delivery driver could be a great side hustle. Companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash offer flexible opportunities for individuals to deliver food from restaurants to customers’ doorsteps. You can set your own hours, making it an ideal job for busy students.

9. Rideshare Driver:

Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft also hire drivers who can provide transportation services for passengers. This is another great option for full-time students looking for side income, as you can set your schedule and easily fit ridesharing into your already hectic life. Plus, with gas prices at an all-time low, this is one of the cheaper side hustles.

10. Meal Prep and Delivery:

Meal delivery services are becoming increasingly popular as more people look for convenient ways to eat healthy food without having to cook it themselves. If you are passionate about cooking, why not start your meal prep and delivery service? You can prepare meals in advance, package them up, then deliver them to customers’ doorsteps. This could be a great way to make money on the side while still studying full-time!

11. Tutor Online:

Online tutoring has become increasingly popular over the years as it allows students to receive help without leaving their homes. You can advertise your services online and get paid for helping students with their coursework. With platforms like TutorMe, you can tutor a wide range of subjects and set your rates for each session. This is an ideal side hustle for those with some knowledge to share and to look for a flexible way to make money.

12. Become a Freelancer

Freelancing is an excellent job opportunity if you want to make some quick cash while studying full-time. You can work on projects such as writing articles, designing logos, creating websites, or coding apps. You’ll be able to set your hours and decide how much you want to charge per project. Plus, freelancing allows you to take on projects you’re interested in, which is always a bonus!

13. Rent Out Your Space

If you have extra home space, such as an empty room or garage, why not rent it out? You can use websites like Airbnb and VRBO to list your property and start making money with minimal effort. Plus, if you live near a touristy area or university, you can easily find people willing to pay for a short-term rental.

14. Invest in Stocks and Cryptocurrency

Investing in stocks and cryptocurrency is another excellent way to make money while studying full-time. You don’t need much money to start investing, as you can buy stocks or tokens with small amounts of capital. Plus, plenty of online resources are available to help guide you through investment. With some research and luck, you could make extra cash without taking on any extra work!

15. Sell Your Skills

Do you have any special skills or talents in which other people might be interested? Consider selling your services online! You can offer marketing consulting, graphic design, web development, or tutoring services. You must create a profile on a platform like Fiverr and start advertising your services. This is an easy way to make money without committing too much of your time.

16. Create an Online Course

Creating an online course is another excellent way to make money while studying full-time. You can produce video tutorials or recorded lectures that teach people how to do something they’re interested in learning—like coding, photography, or graphic design. Then you can upload them onto websites like Udemy and get paid for each purchase made by users who take your course! Plus, with the rise of e-learning, there’s no better time to start creating and selling your online courses.

17. Become an Affiliate Marketer

Affiliate marketing is a great way to make money without doing any work yourself. You promote products or services from other companies on your website and receive a commission for each sale you generate. This is an easy way to monetize your blog or website, so if you have some extra space online, why not try it?

18. Start Dropshipping

Dropshipping is another popular side hustle that involves selling products directly to customers without ever stocking or shipping them yourself. All you need to do is sign up with a dropshipping company and advertise their products on your website or social media accounts. You’ll be able to set your prices and receive a percentage of each sale you make! !

19. Start Flipping Items

Flipping items is another great way to make money from home while studying full-time. You must buy products from garage sales, thrift stores, or online marketplaces like eBay and resell them for a higher price. This can be a great way to make extra cash without committing too much of your time. Plus, the more you research and practice, the better you’ll become at finding profitable items!

20. Create an App

If you have some coding knowledge, why not use it to create an app? You can develop apps for both Android and iOS platforms that cater to different markets, such as gaming, business, or entertainment. Developing apps isn’t easy, but they can be incredibly lucrative if done correctly.

21. Take Surveys or Online Tests

Taking surveys and participating in online tests is an easy way to make money from home while studying full-time. Companies need feedback on their products, services, websites and more, so they’re willing to pay for people who are willing to take the time to answer their questions. Plus, there are plenty of online survey sites that you can use to earn some extra cash quickly!

22. Write Content Online

If you’re good at writing, why not use your skills to make online money? There are plenty of websites that pay writers to create content, such as blog posts or articles. You can also try your hand at freelance writing, where you’ll get paid to write content for companies or individuals. Make sure you have the necessary skills and experience before applying for any job!

24. Become an Online Coach

Why not become an online coach if you have knowledge or experience in a particular field? With today’s technology, it’s easier than ever to offer coaching services virtually and help people reach their goals. All you need to do is market your services on social media, create a website, and connect with potential clients!

25. Invest in Real Estate

Investing in real estate can be a great way to make money without putting too much of your own money at risk. With real estate investing, you can purchase rental properties and make money off the rent you collect each month. You can also look into flipping houses, which involves buying a property for a low price and then reselling it at a higher price to make a profit. Just remember to do your research before taking on any investments!

26. Graphic Design

Graphic design is another excellent way to make money from home while studying full-time. All you need is a basic knowledge of graphic design software, and you can start creating logos, banners, and other designs for businesses or individuals. You can sell these designs online through stock image websites or marketplaces like Fiverr.

27. Social Media Management

Social media is a powerful tool for businesses; many need help managing their accounts. If you have experience with social media platforms like Instagram or Twitter, you can offer your services to help companies create content and manage their online presence. All you need is a good understanding of how each platform works and the ability to think strategically about what content to create.

28. Start a YouTube Channel

If you’re creative and have something interesting to share with the world, why not start your YouTube channel? You can build an audience by creating videos that entertain or inform people, and you can even monetize your channel by setting up ads or sponsorships. Just make sure to create content that is of high quality and relevant to your viewers.

29. Web Design and Development

If you have some coding and design skills, you can use them to make money online. By offering web design and development services, you can help businesses create websites or applications that are visually appealing, user-friendly, and optimized for the best search engine results. You’ll need to know HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other programming languages and have experience with design software like Adobe Photoshop.

30. Sell Your Photos

Are you a passionate photographer? If so, then you can make money by selling your photos online. Dozens of websites allow you to upload and sell your photos, and you’ll be able to set your prices for each photo. Just make sure only to upload high-quality and relevant images to potential buyers!

31. Selling Handmade Goods Online

If you have a talent for crafting or making products, why not sell them online? There are plenty of marketplaces where you can set up shop and start selling your handmade items. All you need is creativity and the right tools to create something that people want to buy!

32. Blogging

If you’re a skilled writer, blogging can be a great way to make money online. You can create content on any topic that interests you and monetize your blog with ads or affiliate links. Remember to stay consistent with your posts and provide valuable information to your readers!

33. Become a Virtual Event Planner or Host

The events industry is booming, and more people are turning to virtual events to connect with their audiences. If you have experience planning or hosting events, you can offer your services as a virtual event planner or host. You’ll need to be organized and have great communication skills to ensure your events run smoothly.

34. Create Ebooks or Printable Content

If you’re knowledgeable about a subject, why not create an ebook or printable content to sell? You can write your book and format it into a PDF that people can download. Alternatively, you can design printables such as checklists, calendars, worksheets, and more. All you need is the basic design and writing skills to get started!

35. Start a Podcast

Podcasting is a great way to reach a broad audience with your content. You can create a podcast about any topic that interests you and share it with the world. It’s easy to start making money online; you only need a computer and an internet connection.

36. Offer Consulting Services

If you have expertise in a particular field, then you can offer it as consulting services. You can create an online course or webinar to help people learn about a particular topic. Alternatively, you can provide one-on-one consulting sessions or video chat. All you need is good communication skills and the ability to problem-solve.

37. Become an Online Researcher or Data Analyst.

Do you like researching and analyzing data? If so, then why not become an online researcher or data analyst? You can use your skills to help businesses make sense of their customer data or analyze the performance of their marketing campaigns. All you need is experience with data-related software such as Microsoft Excel and a knack for finding patterns in large data sets.

38. Become a Remote Support Professional

If you have experience with customer service or technical support, then why not become a remote support professional? You can provide help to customers via email, chat, or phone. You’ll need to be organized and have excellent problem-solving skills to succeed in this role.

39. Create Video Tutorials

Do you know how to do something that others might not? If so, then why not create video tutorials to help people learn? You can post them on YouTube or other video-sharing sites, and you’ll be able to monetize them by including ads or affiliate links. All you need is a camera and some basic editing skills.

40. Babysitting

Babysitting is a great way to make extra money while also getting experience working with kids. There are a few things you need to do to be a successful babysitter, such as being responsible and reliable, having good communication skills, and being able to keep the kids entertained.

41. Lawn mowing

Lawn mowing is another excellent way to make extra money during summer. You’ll need to have a lawn mower and a bit of knowledge about how to care for a lawn, but other than that, it’s pretty easy to work. You can also offer to do other yard work, such as leaf raking or shoveling.

42. Yard Work

Yard work is a great way to make extra money if you enjoy being outside. You can start by doing yard work for your family and friends and then expand to your community by creating a flyer or posting it on social media. Once you get some experience, you can charge higher rates for your services.

43. House Cleaning

If you enjoy keeping things clean and tidy, house cleaning could be your perfect side hustle. You can start by cleaning houses for your family and friends and then expand to your community by creating a profile on a house cleaning website or app. Once you get some experience, you can charge higher rates for your services.

44. Pet Sitting

Pet sitting is a great way to make extra money if you love animals. You can start by pet-sitting for your family and friends and then expand to pet owners in your community. Once you get some experience, you can charge higher rates for your services.

45. Sell Your Crafts

If you’re crafty and enjoy making handmade items, why not sell them online? You can create a store on Etsy or another platform and start selling your products to customers worldwide. All you need is some creativity and patience!

46. Proofreading

Proofreading is a great side hustle if you have an eye for detail and a knack for spotting mistakes. You can find freelance opportunities online or sign up to be a proofreader with an online service. All you need is the ability to find errors and the patience to review documents multiple times.

47. Personal Trainer

Why not become a personal trainer if you’re passionate about fitness? You can help people reach their fitness goals while also earning some extra money. You’ll need knowledge about exercise, nutrition, and safety to be successful as a personal trainer.

48. DJ

Do you have a passion for music? Why not become a DJ and make money by playing gigs at clubs or events? You’ll need to have a good sound system, some knowledge of music mixing, and the ability to read a crowd to be successful.

49. Cover Letter / Resume Service

If you’re great with words and have a knack for helping people craft the perfect cover letter or resume, why not start a service that provides this service? You can offer your services online or in person and help people get their dream job.

50. Security Guard or Bouncer

If you’re looking for a job that pays well and doesn’t require much education, why not become a security guard or bouncer? You’ll need to have a basic security license and be able to handle difficult situations to succeed.

Final Thoughts

Plenty of side hustles can help you make extra money while also gaining valuable experience. Whether you’re looking to make a few extra dollars or supplement your income, there’s something out there for everyone. So pick one that you are passionate about and get started today!

FAQs

What side hustles don’t require a lot of time or money?

Some side hustles that don’t require a lot of time or money include pet sitting, yard work, house cleaning, selling crafts online, proofreading, becoming a personal trainer, DJing, providing cover letters and resume services, and being a security guard or bouncer. Check out full list above.

How do I find freelance opportunities?

You can find freelance opportunities by searching online job boards such as Upwork or Fiverr. You can also network with people in your field to get referrals and join groups on social media dedicated to finding freelance jobs.

What are the best side hustles for someone with no experience?

The best side hustles for someone without experience include pet sitting, yard work, house cleaning, selling crafts online, proofreading, and personal training. These are all relatively easy to start with and don’t require previous knowledge or experience.

What is the most profitable side hustle?

The most profitable side hustles depend on the individual’s skills and expertise. Some of the most profitable side hustles include freelance writing, web development, video editing, consulting services, virtual assistant services, and SEO optimization. These are all in-demand skills that can help you make much money if done correctly. Therefore it is essential to research each potential niche carefully before committing to anything. As always, focus on providing value and developing a positive reputation to ensure long-term success.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.