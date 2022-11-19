How to Start a Business Flipping Houses

Flipping houses requires purchasing properties with the intent to renovate and sell them at a profit. The average net profit for flipping homes bought from distressed buyers or foreclosures can tally up to 40%. The industry does have its challenges, especially when buying older homes with unexpected problems requiring major renovations.

SWOT Analysis of a House-Flipping Business

Strengths: Ability to make money quickly, low risk of defaulting on the loans, and ability to change the atmosphere of a neighborhood by purchasing and restoring dilapidated homes.

Weaknesses: High cost of construction, which can outweigh potential profits, the long timeline for repairs and selling, inability to accurately budget for unexpected problems with older houses.

Opportunities: Government subsidies and tax incentives may be available in some cases as well as increasing home prices due to market conditions or areas that are going through urban renewal projects.

Threats: Overbuying too quickly without leaving enough room in the budget for unexpected costs or not being able to find buyers willing to pay the asking price. Competition from other house flippers and new home construction projects can also reduce profits.

To succeed in flipping houses, a real estate entrepreneur will need the financial resources and knowledge to identify distressed sellers or foreclosures, budget for renovation costs, and anticipate market trends when selling their homes. They must also consider legal risks associated with purchasing properties and ensure all repairs are done according to local housing codes. Finally, they must ensure that their marketing plan effectively attracts potential buyers. With careful planning, house flipping can be a lucrative investment opportunity.

Starting a Business Flipping Houses

If you like the challenge and hard work of flipping houses, starting a venture in the short-term real estate industry requires several steps.

1. Create a Business Plan

Creating a business plan remains the most vital step for starting any business (we have included a sample business plan below). A business plan for your house-flipping business ensures you keep to your goals, helps you estimate profits, and helps you find investors for your house-flipping projects.

Make sure to create an in-depth business plan. But if you don’t know how to write one, use the sample plan below the article to guide you.

Start by writing an overview of your business venture that details its purpose and vision. Include financial forecasts and identify any partners of the company.

Include a section on your competitors and the current demand for houses in your area. Next, define your strategy, services, existing capital, the amount required to start, and expected profits.

Now that you have a business plan, you are ready to take the rest of the steps required to start your business. Unless you initially plan to run the business from home, find a suitable commercial space.

2. Start a Network

Flipping houses requires resources to get each job done. Some of the most critical resources needed for the business are having the right network of craftsmen and having promising property availability.

However, you cannot find these unless you find reputable building material suppliers, contractors, and realtors to help with your end goal of keeping within a budget. Research online, contact your professional network, and ask family and friends about the best in your area.

3. Decide on Your Business Name and Entity

Brainstorm a business name to help make it easy to identify and include the keywords that indicate your industry. For example, “renovated homes.” You can also use software to help you generate an original business name that’s easy to remember. We have included a list of potential names at the bottom of this article.

Every business, including house-flipping, must register with their state to make it legal. However, before registering, you must choose a business entity type that offers you liability protection for your personal assets in case things go wrong. Two of the most common business entities preferred by businesses flipping houses are limited liability companies (LLCs) and corporations. Ask an attorney about your best option and register your business with the State Secretary.

4. Obtain Permits, Licenses, EIN, and Insurance

When you receive the approval of your business registration, you can contact your local chamber of commerce or attorney about the permit and licensing requirements for your city or county. These will also depend on the scope of the restoration work for each property.

The next step is to get an employer identification number (EIN) online from the IRS. You will need this number when hiring staff, filing taxes, opening a business bank account, and for loan applications.

Next, get the right insurance types for your house-flipping business. As an employer, you will need worker’s compensation insurance. General liability and commercial property insurance are also essential to help protect your business and properties from unforeseen calamities.

5. Source Suppliers and Contractors

Even if you plan to do most of the work yourself, you will need specialized contractors or workers for some tasks. With time you’ll build a network of trusted contractors, but in the beginning, you may have to rely on word-of-mouth or references.

Also, ensure you have reliable suppliers whose prices are not above your budget.

6. Sourcing a Team

Surrounding yourself with a team of qualified people will help you create a successful business flipping houses. For example, you may require a business investor, an industry expert, partner, and you will also need an attorney.

You have several choices when looking for a reliable team. Partnerships with people with specialized industry expertise, money, or skills often work well in the house-flipping sector.

Therefore, a realtor or property owner can help you find prospective properties, handle contracts, and help with reselling. On the other hand, owner or seller financing is another way to pay for the repairs before flipping.

Get legal counsel and sign the necessary contracts before proceeding with any collaborations for your home-flipping business.

7. Getting Financing

Now that you have everything required to start flipping houses, you need money to purchase a renovate your first flip. If you don’t have personal funds, your first thought might be to get a bank loan, but these are not always forthcoming for a new business with no profits to show.

Furthermore, house-flipping businesses require short-term loans of up to a year.

Some options include:

Loans from friends and family

Take a loan from your retirement plan if you aren’t planning on retiring soon ( ideal for your first flip)

Combine financing from several sources (a small loan, personal funds, and a partner or investor)

8. Find Your First Deal

Several factors will ensure the success of your business flipping houses. These include the supply and demand of your local real estate market, cost of labor, and value appreciation of the completed home.

There are several ways to source properties, including auctions, real estate wholesalers, or traditional brokers. The idea is to find a house with the scope of renovations you can cope with and won’t take time to complete. The final cost of the renovation must never exceed your initial budget.

Final Take

Armed with the knowledge required to start your business flipping houses, you can now implement your plan. First, ensure you remain committed to your initial business plan as you scout for the right property. Once you find a property, carefully calculate the renovation costs before buying and estimate your profits before committing to buying.

Always keep in mind that you will need to budget well above your estimates because it’s inevitable that you may find some difficulties along the way. Once you are ready to begin, bring your trustworthy team together to get the project off the ground, keeping in mind never to overspend.

Sample Business Plan for a House Flipping Business

Company Description

XYZ is a house-flipping business located in Anytown, USA. We specialize in purchasing run-down properties and remodeling them to be desirable to potential buyers. We aim to purchase undervalued properties, add value through renovations, and then resell the homes at a profit.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to provide quality housing in Anytown and the surrounding areas while delivering the highest possible returns on our investments. We pride ourselves on providing affordable, well-maintained homes to increase the community’s desirability.

Business Objectives

• To purchase 5 properties in year one and 10 in year two.

• To complete renovations within 6 months of purchasing each property.

• To resell renovated units within 12 months of the purchase date.

• To maintain an average return-on-investment rate of at least 15%.

• To remain profitable through sound financial management and disciplined decision-making.

Market Analysis

Anytown is a desirable area of town with solid demand in the housing market. Our target demographic comprises young couples and families looking to purchase their first home or move up in the real estate game. We anticipate an average price per house of $200K and an average return on investment rate of 15%, allowing us to remain profitable while providing quality services.

Organization Structure

XYZ House Flipping will be operated as a sole proprietorship owned and managed by John Doe. Mr. Doe is responsible for all aspects of the business operation, from acquisition through resale, including all financial management, employee supervision, marketing, sales, customer relations, and more.

Financial Plan

XYZ House Flipping anticipates an initial start-up cost of $50,000. This will cover purchasing the first property, renovations, and other costs associated with starting a business. We expect that from this initial investment, we will be able to generate a return of at least 15%. All funds generated from house sales will be reinvested into new properties as long as returns align with our investors’ expectations.

Conclusion

As outlined in this business plan, XYZ House Flipping is committed to providing quality housing at affordable prices while maintaining solid returns on investments. With sound financial management and disciplined decision-making, we anticipate becoming one of Anytown’s leading real estate businesses within two years of operations.

Thank you for considering XYZ House Flipping as a potential business partner. We look forward to discussing the details of our plan with you further.

