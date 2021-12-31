Why Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Should Find a Mentor

Having a mentor in any aspect of life can be beneficial. After all, the learning possibilities are endless when they come from someone who has been there and done that. Yet, surprisingly few have a mentor when it comes to entrepreneurs who are just starting.

So many entrepreneurs have the gung-ho spirit but don’t know when to ask for help. A mentor can come in handy by providing guidance and helping entrepreneurs overcome some of the speed bumps that plague them early in their careers.

There are more than a few reasons why entrepreneurs just starting should have a mentor. Here are some of the most important ones.

Benefit from their Experience

The most straightforward and most significant reason why entrepreneurs who are just starting should have a mentor is that they have the experience that books can’t share with you. There are plenty of learning materials out there, books that can teach you this, and the other thing about running a business.

But what better way to learn than from someone who has been in its heart? A mentor can share their experiences in business with starting entrepreneurs. Things went right, where they went wrong, what they would have done differently, and so much more.

These are invaluable experiences that can’t be taught or shared by books. But, they could make a difference in those challenging situations that will come down the line.

Improved Chances of Success

More than a few studies have shown that startup CEOs wish they’d had a mentor. Studies show that the ones who consider themselves to be a success had some form of mentorship during their time.

The simplest explanation about mentorship is that it provides you with a better chance. Navigating all of the potential troubles that running a business offers can be better maneuvered when you have someone who knows what to look for.

The road to success is less traveled for a lot of reasons. But one of the biggest is that startup entrepreneurs think that they have to make their success on their own and without anyone else’s help.

Networking

In most business areas, it can be just as much about who you know as what you know. Entrepreneurs starting need the connections to marketing, advertising, manufacturing, production, finance, and about a million other things.

When you start as an entrepreneur, your networking abilities are somewhat limited. It takes more time, effort, and money to branch out and meet new connections. But with a mentor on your side, you already have a built-in networking opportunity.

Having a mentor means gaining access to their contacts and letting them network for you. It can save a lot of time making those critical contacts and allow for faster growth within the business.

Providing Confidence and Reassurance

One of the biggest challenges of being an entrepreneur is maintaining confidence in yourself. There will be times when you are unsure if you are making the right moves or following the right path. In those times of self-doubt, the most significant regression can take place.

Having a mentor can mean a lot of things. Most of the time, it is learning from the experience that they already have. But it can sometimes mean having someone in your corner to tell you that you are doing a good job. That can make a world of difference during times of slow business.

It is essential that entrepreneurs not overlook the importance of confidence and reassurance. Without it, many potentially successful endeavors have gone by the wayside. With a mentor in your corner, you can be reassured that what you are doing is the right move and that persistence is the key to continuing to move forward.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.