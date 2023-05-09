How to Become a DoorDash Driver – What You Need to Know About the Age Requirement

The gig economy has opened many opportunities for people to earn money on their schedule. One such opportunity is DoorDash, a popular food delivery service that connects drivers, or Dashers, with customers in their area. For those interested in earning some extra income, the age requirement for DoorDash might be a pivotal factor to consider.

To become a DoorDash driver, individuals must be at least 18 years old. This age requirement holds for the United States and Canada and is consistent across all states and provinces. Potential Dashers must know this age limit before signing up, a non-negotiable aspect of the DoorDash platform.

Aside from the age requirement, aspiring Dashers must also meet other criteria, such as having access to an eligible vehicle like a car, bike, or scooter and possessing a valid driver’s license. With these prerequisites in mind, those who meet the age and vehicle requirements can explore the world of DoorDash, potentially making it a source of extra income or even a full-time endeavor.

Doordash Driver Age Requirements

When considering a job as a Doordash driver, it’s important to understand the age requirements established by the company. The minimum age to work as a Doordash driver is 18 years old. This age requirement ensures that drivers have the necessary legal documents, such as a valid driver’s license, and meet the minimum driving age in their respective cities.

In addition to meeting the age requirement, prospective Doordash drivers must also:

Have access to an eligible mode of transportation (e.g., car, bike, scooter)

Provide their driver’s license number

Have auto insurance

Maintain a clean driving record

Provide their Social Security number (if delivering in the U.S.)

Consent to a background check

Applicants need to know these requirements before pursuing a job with Doordash. The company takes these criteria seriously to maintain high safety and professionalism among its drivers.

While the age limit for Doordash drivers is 18, those who do not meet this requirement should not lose hope. Numerous other job opportunities are available, particularly for those under 18 looking to enter the workforce or gain experience in other industries.

Signing Up for DoorDash

Becoming a DoorDash driver is a straightforward process, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking extra income. To sign up as a DoorDash driver, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and meet the minimum driving age in your city.

It’s essential to have a compatible smartphone, either an iPhone or Android device since the DoorDash app is the primary tool for receiving and managing orders. Furthermore, your smartphone should not be jailbroken or rooted, which may cause issues accessing the Dasher app.

The signup process requires you to provide basic information such as your email address, phone number, and zip code. You must also submit your full name and create a password for your account. After registering, selecting and providing details about your vehicle type is necessary. Depending on your city’s options, this can range from a car to a scooter or bicycle.

You must also present proof of your vehicle’s valid registration and insurance policy. DoorDash also requires you to have a Social Security Number (for US drivers) and pass a background check before you can start delivering.

Once you complete the signup process and gain approval, download the DoorDash app and log in using your account credentials. From there, you can start accepting orders and earning money.

Becoming a DoorDash driver involves meeting age, vehicle, and smartphone requirements, completing the signup process, and passing a background check. With the ability to earn money flexibly, many find the opportunity enticing and worth considering.

Vehicle and Insurance Requirements

DoorDash requires its drivers, known as Dashers, to meet specific vehicle and insurance requirements. These requirements differ depending on the city and type of motor vehicle used to deliver orders.

Dashers can use a car, scooter, or bicycle for deliveries, depending on their location. When using a motor vehicle, such as a car or scooter, the Dasher must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old. Meeting the minimum driving age in the city, they operate is also crucial. Vehicle registration and proof of valid auto insurance are required, while some cities may require a vehicle inspection.

Vehicle Type Requirements Car Valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, auto insurance Scooter Valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, auto insurance Bicycle Some cities allow delivery by bicycle

Auto insurance is essential for protecting the driver and the company in case of accidents or damages. Dashers should have insurance coverage as DoorDash also provides a supplementary commercial auto insurance policy, which only activates when the driver delivers orders. It is highly recommended that drivers inform their insurance companies about their intention to use their motor vehicles for DoorDash deliveries to avoid potential coverage issues.

In contrast, bicycle delivery is available in select cities and may require fewer requirements than motor vehicles. While some cities may still require insurance, in most cases, a bicycle delivery, Dasher must be at least 18 years old.

By adhering to DoorDash’s vehicle and insurance requirements, Dashers can ensure they are adequately protected while delivering orders and maintaining seamless customer service.

Earnings and Incentives

DoorDash drivers, or Dashers, can earn extra money through various sources like base pay, tips, bonuses, and incentives. Here, we will discuss different aspects of Dashers’ earnings and incentives.

First and foremost, the base pay for Dashers ranges between $15 and $25 per hour while on delivery. This payment depends on factors such as time, distance, and the desirability of the order. In addition to their base pay, Dashers receive customer tips for delivering their orders.

Additionally, DoorDash offers incentives in the form of promotions, which can increase a Dasher’s overall earnings. For example, there are Guaranteed Earnings for both new and existing Dashers. New Dashers can earn at least $1500 in total earnings for their first 150 deliveries if they complete those deliveries within their first 30 days. On the other hand, existing Dashers might be offered a guaranteed minimum of $500 in total earnings if they complete 50 deliveries within a week.

Some of the popular promotions available to Dashers include:

Peak Pay : This promotion provides additional earnings during busy times. The extra amount paid per delivery is specified in the app and varies depending on the market and demand.

: This promotion provides additional earnings during busy times. The extra amount paid per delivery is specified in the app and varies depending on the market and demand. Challenges: These promotions incentivize Dashers with a cash bonus by completing a specific number of deliveries within a set time frame.

Regarding payout, DoorDash pays their drivers weekly through secured direct deposits to their bank accounts. U.S. Dashers also have the option of no-fee daily deposits with DasherDirect. Furthermore, they can withdraw their earnings once per day using Fast Pay for a $1.99 fee.

To become a Dasher, the requirements include being at least 18 years old, having access to an eligible mode of transportation, such as a car, bike, or scooter, and meeting other market-specific criteria.

By considering all these earnings sources and incentives, working as a DoorDash driver can be an appealing option for those looking to make extra money while having the flexibility to work on their schedules.

Additional Requirements and Information

In addition to the age requirement of being at least 18 to be a Dasher for DoorDash, there are several other factors and pieces of information that potential drivers should be aware of.

Firstly, having a valid driver’s license is necessary for all Dashers. It is essential to meet the minimum driving age in your city and have access to a car, scooter, or bicycle in some cities. Also, having an active Social Security Number and passing a background check by Checkr are mandatory steps in the sign-up process.

DoorDash drivers are considered independent contractors, meaning they are not company employees. This distinction affects how taxes are filed and interactions with the platform, such as accepting delivery requests.

When signing up to be a Dasher, there is an orientation process that applicants will need to complete. This orientation aims to provide essential information about the platform, support, and the necessary equipment, such as the DoorDash red card. The red card is a debit card Dashers use to pay for orders at certain restaurants, streamlining the payment process during deliveries.

Dashers must own a smartphone, either an iPhone or Android, and have the DoorDash app installed. Communication regarding delivery requests and navigation will primarily take place through the app.

It is worth noting that DoorDash is not the only delivery service available for independent contractors. Other popular platforms, such as Uber Eats, also offer similar opportunities. However, the driver requirements might differ slightly between these platforms. Researching and comparing various delivery services before committing to a particular one is recommended.

Lastly, insurance is an essential aspect for Dashers to consider. Depending on the driver’s location and vehicle usage, a commercial auto insurance policy might be required. Checking with your insurance provider and local regulations will help ensure you have the proper coverage while working as a delivery driver for DoorDash or other delivery services.

Alternatives to DoorDash

While DoorDash is a popular option for delivering food, several alternatives are available for gig workers, each with varying age requirements and services offered.

Grubhub is another well-known food delivery service that requires its drivers to be at least 19 years old. Like DoorDash, Grubhub offers flexibility in scheduling and earning potential for its delivery drivers.

Uber Eats is an extension of the popular rideshare company Uber. For those looking to deliver food instead of driving passengers, Uber Eats requires its delivery partners to be at least 19 years old. This makes it another good option for young adults seeking gig work in the food delivery sector.

Lyft, primarily a rideshare service, provides opportunities for drivers aged 25 and older. As a Lyft drivers, individuals transport passengers rather than food and have the potential to earn tips in addition to fares.

Postmates is another food delivery platform that allows drivers to be as young as 18. Like DoorDash, Postmates offers flexible hours and various delivery options, including food and retail items.

Amazon Flex provides delivery drivers the opportunity to deliver packages for Amazon. A driver for Amazon Flex must be at least 21 years old and need access to a vehicle that meets Amazon’s requirements, making it a suitable option for those looking for package delivery gigs.

In summary, there are several alternatives to DoorDash for gig workers, including Grubhub, Uber Eats, Lyft, Postmates, and Amazon Flex. Each platform has its unique requirements and services, enabling potential drivers to select the most suitable option for their lifestyles and preferences.

FAQs

How old do you have to be to become a DoorDash driver?

To become a DoorDash driver, you must be at least 18 years old. The age requirement of 18 is consistent across the United States and Canada for DoorDash drivers.

What are the phone requirements to dash?

Dashers must have an iPhone or Android smartphone to use the DoorDash app. It is also worth noting that jailbroken or rooted phones might encounter difficulties accessing the Dasher app.

What are the other requirements besides age?

In addition to the age requirement, DoorDash drivers must:

Have access to an eligible mode of transportation (e.g., car, bike, scooter)

Complete the sign-up process

How are DoorDash drivers paid?

Dashers receive their earnings weekly through a secure direct deposit to their personal bank account. In the United States, they can opt for no-fee daily deposits with DasherDirect. Additionally, U.S. Dashers can withdraw their earnings once daily using Fast Pay for a $1.99 fee.

Are there any opportunities for younger individuals interested in food delivery?

While DoorDash requires drivers to be at least 18 years old, other food delivery platforms or job opportunities might be available for those under 18. It’s essential to research and explore other available options to find a suitable opportunity.

Also read

How Old Do You Need To Be To Get A Job?

How Old Do You Have to Be to Rent a Hotel Room: Age Requirements Explained

How Old to Rent a U-Haul: Age Requirements Explained

Related