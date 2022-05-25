Discover Ways to Save Some Extra Money

Extra money is not as easy to come back as of late with the rise of inflation. With an increase in expenses, your accounts are likely taking a hit. As a result, you might not have enough money to save or buy that luxury item you’ve had your eye on at the end of the week.

It’s time to get creative. There are ways to save extra money each week that won’t require putting in too much effort. The only action you need to put in is signing up for a free debit card and letting Yotta handle the rest.

Say Goodbye to Fees

Everyone can agree that fees are the worst. Are you paying to use your own money? That’s no fun at all. Most banks charge you a fee for using an ATM. The bank might have a fee-free location for ATMs, but you’re out of luck if you’re stuck somewhere far from that location. But not with Yotta! Yotta has a vast network (over 55,000) of fee-free ATMs to keep you flush with cash whenever and wherever you need it.

If you’re eager to get back to traveling, you don’t have to worry about foreign transaction fees when you’re outside the country. It can be a hassle to use your card abroad, but with Yotta, it’s easier than ever, and you won’t be charged fees. As a result, you can enjoy your vacation (and spend to your heart’s desire).

When you don’t have to pay any fees, extra money in your pocket, seriously, go add up the amount you’ve paid in fees over the last few months to see how much you would save if you used Yotta instead.

Lucky Swipes

We could all use a bit of luck, and Yotta works with you to be the ace up your sleeve. The Lucky Swipes feature with Yotta gives you a 1 in 150 chance of getting your next purchase paid for by Yotta for free. Want increased odds? They’ve got you! There are two ways to improve your odds to 1 in 100: use your free debit card on dining purchases or increase your odds for 30 days with every referral.

Want more? You got it! When you use your free debit card at one of Yotta’s Lucky Deal merchants, you enjoy even better odds of up to 1 in 5 getting your purchase paid by Yotta. These swipes mean you could get money back (which feels like free money!) on your everyday purchases.

Sweepstakes Tickets

Yotta gives all their customers a chance to win up to $10 million every week. That’s right: every week. How do you qualify? Use your free debit card. For every $10 you spend with your card, you get a bonus ticket into the following week’s $10 million sweepstakes.

There’s excellent news for new debit card users, too. If you spend $2,000 using your free debit card within your first four months, you will earn 1,000 bonus tickets in the next contest.

The money you have in your account also gets you sweepstakes tickets. For example, with every $25 in your account, up to $10,000, you get a ticket into the $10 million sweepstakes. After you reach $10,000, you get a ticket for every $150 in your account.

So, what are the prizes? Prizes range from 10 cents for matching one number to a Tesla Model 3 for matching six numbers and $10 million for matching all seven numbers in a week.

Yotta customers are winning hundreds of dollars just for using the free debit card – something you’re already doing with another bank. So it’s time to make your money work for you!

Sign Up for a Free Debit Card

Are you feeling shunned by your current bank? Toss them aside and sign up for a free debit card that has bonuses after bonuses you can’t stand to miss out on. Yotta is the only debit card that can make you a millionaire. Now’s you’re chance! Sign up today, and you won’t regret it.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.