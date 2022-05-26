Affordable Fun: Short Getaway to Miami Beach

A great way to spend part of your weekend is to go on a short getaway to Miami Beach for two incredible days.

Miami Beach is well known for its party scene. Still, with stretches of white sand, crystal blue water, and one of the most incredible culinary scenes in the United States, it’s a fantastic place to visit for a weekend getaway. Miami is a city rich in history and culture, with something for everyone. So whether you want to soak up the atmosphere on Ocean Avenue or unwind at one of Miami’s top spas, there’s something for everyone. A weekend is just long enough to be seduced by the allure of Miami Beach, and I’ve teamed up with Hotels.com to offer my suggestions for things to do on a weekend visit to Miami Beach.

Whether you want to party or desire a more laid-back holiday, there are several beautiful places to stay in Miami Beach. If you’re going to be in the middle of the action, South Beach is where it’s at.

The SLS Hotel, which has contemporary Phillip Starck-designed interiors and one of Miami’s most exciting pool parties, is an excellent choice for a rock star experience. For a more classically elegant experience of South Beach, consider the Betsy Hotel, an art deco masterpiece that offers a haven from the crowds on Ocean Drive.

Make your way to Mid Beach if you want a more laid-back atmosphere that is yet still all Miami. Circa 39, which is just steps from the beach, is an excellent value-for-money choice with many flairs. The Fountainbleu is a luxurious Miami retreat with restaurants from renowned chefs Scott Conant and Michael Mina.

What to Do in Miami Beach

Miami Beach’s beauty is well-known: the beach! The powder white sands of Miami Beach can’t be beaten for soaking up some rays, splashing about in the gentle blue waves, or playing a game of beach volleyball. Even if your hotel isn’t on the beach, they may be able to provide you with a private section of beach chairs and umbrellas.

The Boardwalk in Miami Beach

A 4-mile-long boardwalk encircles Miami Beach, providing stunning views of the ocean and some of Miami’s most famous hotels and resorts. The Miami Beach boardwalk is a hit with residents and tourists alike, whether you stroll, jog, or bike along with it.

Art Deco Architecture is Stunning

The Art Deco Historic District in Miami Beach, Florida, comprises over 800 art deco buildings built between 1923 and 1943. Art deco is characterized by geometric forms, pastel hues, and abundant features. Miami Beach is one of the most architecturally distinctive communities in the United States because of its art deco characteristics.

Brunch in Miami

There’s no better time than brunch to get together with friends in Miami. Brunch is a religion in Miami, and it’s a spectator sport. Jaya at The Setai serves up a deluxe jazz brunch every Sunday with an extensive buffet and unlimited champagne in a beautiful outdoor courtyard. The Palace’s drag brunch is the most delightful breakfast on Ocean Avenue, with its glitzy decor and endless mimosas.

Get your Spa done

If you’re looking for a little more pampering than lounging on the beach can provide, book an appointment at one of Miami’s numerous fantastic spas. At The Faena, the Tierra Santa Healing House is a 22,000 square foot South American-inspired sanctuary with one of the largest hammams in the United States. The Carillon Miami Spa, which measures 70,000 square feet and features an on-site anti-aging doctor and a nine-circuit hydropathy circuit, is the largest in South Florida.

