How Old to Rent a U-Haul: Age Requirements Explained

Many consider U-Haul a cost-effective and convenient solution when considering a do-it-yourself move. Knowing the age requirements is crucial for first-time renters to ensure a smooth rental experience. This article will provide an overview of the minimum age to rent a U-Haul and the factors influencing this requirement.

Different states and countries may have varying age requirements, so it is essential to be familiar with the specific rules in your area. Additionally, other factors like driver’s licenses and insurance requirements should be considered when renting a U-Haul.

Understanding the age restrictions and other necessary criteria can save renters time, stress, and potential disappointments. In the following sections, we will delve deeper into the requirements set forth by U-Haul so that you will be well-prepared for your upcoming move.

Age Requirements to Rent a U-Haul

Minimum Age

The minimum age to rent a U-Haul vehicle is 18 years old. Renters must present a valid driver’s license and should have a clean driving record. It is important to note that some rental locations may have additional age requirements or restrictions depending on the vehicle type.

Age Restrictions for Various Vehicle Types

Different vehicle types may have varying age restrictions. Typically, there are no additional age requirements for renting standard cargo vans, pickup trucks, or small box trucks.

However, some rental locations may impose additional age restrictions for larger vehicles or specialized equipment like towing equipment. This could vary depending on the state or region where the rental takes place. Contacting the specific rental location to obtain accurate information on their age restrictions is always a good idea.

The minimum age to rent a U-Haul vehicle is 18, but additional age restrictions may apply to specific vehicle types or rental locations.

Rental Process

Identification and Documents Required

Before renting a U-Haul, customers must provide valid identification and meet specific requirements. The following documents are typically necessary for the rental process:

A valid driver’s license : This can be permanent or temporary, but it must be from the same country as the rental location. Special licenses are not required for most U-Haul vehicles.

: This can be permanent or temporary, but it must be from the same country as the rental location. Special licenses are not required for most U-Haul vehicles. A credit or debit card: Major cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express are generally accepted. Some locations may also accept debit cards, but confirming with the rental location is essential.

Choosing the Right Vehicle

U-Haul offers various vehicles to accommodate different moving needs. To choose the right rental vehicle, customers should consider the following factors:

Size of the move : Larger moves require larger trucks, while smaller moves can be accomplished with a van or a pickup truck.

: Larger moves require larger trucks, while smaller moves can be accomplished with a van or a pickup truck. Distance : For a one-way move, customers should select a vehicle equipped for long-distance travel and able to accommodate all belongings in one trip.

: For a one-way move, customers should select a vehicle equipped for long-distance travel and able to accommodate all belongings in one trip. Location: Some areas, like New York City, may have restrictions on vehicle sizes or require additional permits.

The most common types of U-Haul rental vehicles include:

Moving trucks: Available in different sizes, such as 10 ft., 15 ft., and 27 ft. trucks

Cargo vans: Suitable for small moves or transporting bulky items

Pickup trucks: Useful for smaller loads or towing a U-Haul trailer

Making a Reservation

To rent a U-Haul truck or other vehicle, customers should follow these steps:

Contact the desired U-Haul location: Either online, via phone, or visit in person to check availability and rates. Provide necessary information: Such as the desired date and time, vehicle type, and additional services or equipment like dollies, furniture pads, or towing equipment. Make a reservation: It’s recommended to book a rental vehicle in advance, especially during peak moving seasons, to secure the desired vehicle type and moving date. Review the rental agreement: This includes information like rental fees, insurance options, and additional terms and conditions.

Once the reservation is confirmed, customers can typically pick up the rental vehicle on the scheduled date using a self-service pickup or visiting the rental location. Before driving off, customers should physically examine the vehicle to ensure its condition and address any discrepancies to the rental agent. After completing the move, customers can return the vehicle to the specified U-Haul location.

Fees, Payments and Deposits

Acceptable Payment Methods

When renting a U-Haul, several payment methods are accepted. These include major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express. Cash payments are also accepted in some locations. Note that renting from a foreign country, like Canada, may require additional documentation.

Mandatory Deposits

Deposit : A deposit is required when renting a U-Haul. This ensures that the renter will return the vehicle in good condition. The deposit amount varies depending on the type of vehicle and rental duration.

: A deposit is required when renting a U-Haul. This ensures that the renter will return the vehicle in good condition. The deposit amount varies depending on the type of vehicle and rental duration. Rental Fee: The base cost for renting a U-Haul depends on the vehicle’s size and the move’s distance. Remember that taxes, fuel costs, and mileage may affect the final rental fee.

Vehicle Type Deposit Amount Truck $100 Trailer $60 Auto Transport $75

Additional Fees

Renters should be aware of potential extra charges when renting a U-Haul:

Mileage : U-Haul rates may include a limited number of miles. Going over the limit may result in additional fees.

: U-Haul rates may include a limited number of miles. Going over the limit may result in additional fees. Late Fees : Returning the rented vehicle late will incur extra charges, so it’s essential to be punctual when returning the U-Haul.

: Returning the rented vehicle late will incur extra charges, so it’s essential to be punctual when returning the U-Haul. Fuel : Renters are usually responsible for refueling the vehicle before returning it. Failing to do so may result in additional fees.

: Renters are usually responsible for refueling the vehicle before returning it. Failing to do so may result in additional fees. Moving Equipment : There might be additional costs for renting equipment like dollies, blankets, or furniture pads.

: There might be additional costs for renting equipment like dollies, blankets, or furniture pads. Taxes : Taxes vary depending on the location of the rental store and are applied to the base rental fees.

: Taxes vary depending on the location of the rental store and are applied to the base rental fees. Extra Charges: Issues like vehicle damage, parking tickets, or toll fees incurred during the rental period can result in additional fees. The renter must be aware of these responsibilities to avoid unexpected costs.

By understanding the fees, payments, and deposits associated with renting a U-Haul, renters can ensure a smooth and stress-free moving experience.

Additional Services and Equipment

Trailers and Towing Equipment

U-Haul offers a variety of trailers and towing equipment to accommodate different moving needs. The trailers include utility, cargo, and car trailers to carry everything from furniture and appliances to vehicles. Trailer hitch accessories, such as tow dollies and auto transports, are also available. Rental rates for trailers and towing equipment vary based on size, weight capacity, and the distance of the move. U-Haul’s equipment is designed to be compatible with most vehicles, so be sure to check your vehicle’s towing capacity before renting.

Moving Supplies and Accessories

In addition to renting moving trucks and trailers, U-Haul offers a wide selection of moving supplies and accessories. These include:

Boxes : Various sizes are available to pack items safely.

: Various sizes are available to pack items safely. Packing materials: Bubble wrap, packing paper, and foam peanuts protect fragile items.

Bubble wrap, packing paper, and foam peanuts protect fragile items. Protective covers : Furniture pads, mattress bags, and covers help prevent damage during transport.

: Furniture pads, mattress bags, and covers help prevent damage during transport. Straps and tie-downs: Ratchet straps and rope are useful for securing items in the truck or trailer.

Moreover, U-Haul provides moving tools to make the process easier:

Dollies : Appliance and utility dollies facilitate moving heavy items.

: Appliance and utility dollies facilitate moving heavy items. Hand trucks : Available for rent to help transport boxes and other bulky items.

: Available for rent to help transport boxes and other bulky items. Ramps: Included with their moving truck rentals for easy loading and unloading.

When renting a moving truck or cargo van, U-Haul allows additional drivers to help share the load during a move. Their trucks are known for good miles per gallon, making them cost-effective choices for long-distance moves. Furthermore, many U-Haul locations offer professional movers to assist with loading or unloading if needed.

To stay up-to-date and connected, U-Haul offers a smartphone app to manage reservations, access equipment information, and receive roadside assistance. This can be helpful for pick up and drop off, ensuring a seamless rental experience.

Insurance and Other Requirements

Insurance Options for Rental Trucks

When renting a U-Haul or other rental trucks, it is essential to consider insurance options. Rental trucks typically do not have the same insurance coverage offered by personal auto insurance policies. Most rental companies provide their insurance options, which may include coverage for the following:

Collision damage waiver (CDW) to reduce or eliminate financial responsibility for accidental damage to the rental truck

Liability insurance to cover claims resulting from injuries or property damage caused by the renter

Personal accident insurance (PAI) to cover medical expenses for the renter and any passengers in the event of an accident

Cargo insurance to protect the value of belongings inside the rental truck

Purchasers should examine the coverage offered and compare it to their personal insurance policies to determine what additional coverage may be necessary.

Documentation and Driving Licenses

Documentation and driving licenses are important when renting a U-Haul or other rental trucks. Generally, renters must have a valid driver’s license and be over a certain age, typically 18 or 21, depending on the location and company.

A standard driver’s license (Class D or Class E) is sufficient for most rental trucks. However, a commercial driver’s license (CDL) might be necessary if the rental truck is heavier and larger. CDL requirements vary by state and the specifics of the rented vehicle. Some states may require a CDL for vehicles weighing over 26,000 pounds or those designed to transport more than 15 passengers.

In addition to a driver’s license, renters should bring proof of insurance and a credit card for the deposit. Some companies might require additional documentation, such as utility bills or pay stubs, to verify the renter’s identity and address. Renters should check with the rental company beforehand to ensure they have all the necessary documents.

To sum up, renters should understand and carefully evaluate the insurance options when renting a U-Haul or rental truck. Additionally, they need to meet rental companies’ documentation and driving license requirements.

Tips for Moving with a U-Haul

How to Load and Unload the Truck

When moving with a U-Haul truck, proper loading and unloading practices ensure the safety of your belongings:

Distribute weight evenly : Place heavy items on the bottom and lighter items on top.

: Place heavy items on the bottom and lighter items on top. Secure items : Use tie-downs, straps, or ropes to prevent items from shifting during transit.

: Use tie-downs, straps, or ropes to prevent items from shifting during transit. Fill empty spaces : Utilize cushions, blankets, or other soft items to fill gaps between items.

: Utilize cushions, blankets, or other soft items to fill gaps between items. Take extra care when unloading: Position someone at the truck’s opening to guide and help lower items.

Fuel Efficiency and Cost

Considering fuel costs is essential when moving with a U-Haul truck, especially for long-distance moves in the United States. Factors affecting fuel efficiency and costs include:

Type of moving truck : Ford trucks typically offer better fuel efficiency than other brands.

: Ford trucks typically offer better fuel efficiency than other brands. Driving habits : Accelerating gently, maintaining a consistent speed, and avoiding unnecessary braking can help save on fuel costs.

: Accelerating gently, maintaining a consistent speed, and avoiding unnecessary braking can help save on fuel costs. Properly inflated tires: Ensure the truck’s tires are in good condition and inflated according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Consider getting a moving quote to better understand your potential fuel costs when planning your move. Fuel prices vary across different states, so it’s crucial to budget accordingly for your trip.

Remember that individuals not old enough to rent a U-Haul truck may face higher fuel costs if they need to use a less efficient vehicle or make multiple trips.

Penalties and Additional Charges

Late Return Fees

When renting a U-Haul, it’s crucial to return the vehicle on time, as late returns may result in fees. Extra charges will be assessed based on the daily rate for local moves, cargo van rentals, and additional days. It’s essential to communicate with the rental location if any delays are anticipated to avoid unnecessary penalties.

Damage Repair Costs

Repair costs may apply if the U-Haul vehicle is damaged during the rental period. These expenses can vary based on the extent and nature of the damage. Inspecting the vehicle for any pre-existing damages before renting and reporting them to the rental location is highly recommended. This will ensure that you are not held liable for any pre-existing damage.

FAQs

At what age can someone rent a U-Haul?

Generally, a person must be 18 years old to rent a U-Haul. Some locations may require the renter to be 21 or older. It’s important to check with the specific location for their age requirements.

What documents do I need to rent a U-Haul?

To rent a U-Haul, one must provide a valid driver’s license and a credit card in their name. Additional identification or documentation may be required depending on the rental location’s policies.

Are there additional fees for renting a U-Haul?

The rental fees for a U-Haul usually include a base rate, mileage or kilometer charge, and fees for any additional equipment one may need. There may also be an environmental fee and a fee for optional insurance coverage.

Fee Type Description Base Rate The cost of renting the U-Haul vehicle Mileage Charge A per-mile or per-kilometer fee during the rental period Insurance Optional coverage for the rental period

What are the different types of U-Haul vehicles available?

U-Haul offers various types of vehicles to suit different needs, including:

Cargo vans

Pick-up trucks

Moving trucks (10′, 15′, 20′, and 26′)

Trailers

Towing Equipment

Auto transports

Is there a penalty for returning a U-Haul late?

Yes, returning a U-Haul late typically incurs late fees. These fees may vary depending on the rental agreement and location.

