The Best Hours for Posting on Social Media Platforms for Your Small Businesses

Posting great content on social media is the best way to engage your audiences and grow your brand. However, did you know that your posts will perform better at certain times than others?

Meeting your audiences on social media at the right time makes just as much sense as meeting them on their favorite platform, mainly since 71% of consumers (a whopping 4 billion people) use them regularly.

Find The Best Times to Post on the Different Social Media Platforms

A HubSpot survey on the best times to post on social media platforms shows that these are between 3 pm and 6 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Weekends, especially Saturdays, are the best days for posting.

However, when creating your posting schedule, remember that some of the best days and times differ from one social platform to the other. You will also need to consider the different times in the zones of your audiences. Use social media analytics tools to find your audience’s locations and times.

Therefore, if your audiences are in the U.S. and Canada, you need to concentrate on the Eastern Time Zone, whereas those in London will need to do your postings within the GMT zone.

If your product is popular in more than one time zone, you need to reach everyone, but you should only post the same message up to four times daily, to reach people in as many areas as possible.

Posting on Instagram

Weekday mornings are great for marketing or selling on Instagram. For example, the best time on Mondays is 11 am. Then again, 10 am to 2 pm works well for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, whereas on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 am to 12 pm works best. Therefore, the best days to post on Instagram are Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Follower engagement on Instagram is highest at noon on weekdays, with their topmost time ranging between 10 am and 1 pm. However, weekends and evenings also present better engagement opportunities.

When you post before, people are likelier to see your posting when opening their Instagram feed but analyze your customer profiles to ensure they don’t go out too soon.

Finally, when you target B2B executives or brands, you will probably get better results from these audiences when posting at lunchtime or during office hours when they are online looking for solutions.

Posting on Facebook

Facebook users regularly scroll their feeds, but the best times to engage them are early morning and mid-morning hours on weekdays globally. On Saturdays, they have the least engagement.

Therefore, create posts for 3 am from Mondays to Fridays, but on Tuesdays, schedule them from 10 am to noon. The best days for posting on Facebook are Tuesdays to Fridays. According to Hubspot’s survey, early morning postings are best for food, beverage, travel, hospitality, and agriculture brands.

Posting on LinkedIn

As a professional social media network, LinkedIn’s users are business people, recruiters, and salespeople using it for work purposes. As a result, midday is the highest engagement time on the platform, while weekends have sluggish engagement. In addition, the times for users globally no longer extend beyond U.S. office hours as they did in the past.

The best time for LinkedIn posts is between 10 am and 12 pm on Tuesdays, but the best days are Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Posting on Twitter

Twitter users like catching up with the latest news and tweets early in the day. Over the last year, significant changes to usage patterns were observed, with Twitter users engaging more from mid-morning to noon.

Therefore, post at 9 am every day from Mondays to Saturdays. The best days for posting are Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Posting on TikTok

TikTok marketing statistics show that 90% of its users use the app daily, meaning that your message will reach your audience post any time throughout the week. However, morning to noon remains the best time, but these vary on different days:

For Mondays, the best times are 6 am,10 am, and 10 pm

For Tuesdays, the best times are 2 am,4 am, and 9 am

For Wednesdays, the best times are 7 am, 8 am, and 11 am

For Thursdays, the best times are 9 am,12 pm, and 7 pm

For Fridays, the best times are 5 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

For Saturdays, the best times are 11 am, 7 pm, and 8 pm

For Sundays, the best times are 7 am, 8 am, and 4 pm

The best days for your posts on TikTok are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Posting on Pinterest

Pinterest users generally prefer the middle of the week in the evenings to engage with content. Therefore, from Tuesdays through Fridays, post at 12 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. The best days are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Posting on Snapchat

When posting for your small business on Snapchat, remember that most users are on it at night. Therefore, post between 10 pm and 1 am from Mondays through Sundays.

Posting on YouTube

Video marketers use YouTube more than any other platform, attracting the most marketing investment. In addition, YouTubers are most active in the afternoons and evenings, making this an excellent time to post. The best days to post are Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, so aim to post between 3 pm and 6 pm or 12 pm to 3 pm on Thursdays through Sundays.

Final Take

While you now have a good idea of the average time and best days to post on the most popular social media, remember that you still need to determine which suits your small business. Do this by using social media tools and tracking the posts that get your competitors the most attention. However, don’t avoid trying new times and ideas; you never know what surprises are in store!

Q: What are the best times to post on social media?

A: The best time to post on social media varies depending on the platform. For example, Facebook users are most active in the morning and evening, while LinkedIn users are most active during midday.

Q: What are the best days to post on social media?

A: The best days to post on social media vary by platform. For example, Facebook users are most active from Tuesday to Friday, while LinkedIn users are most active from Wednesday to Thursday.

Q: How often should I post on social media?

A: The frequency of your posts should depend on your goals and audience engagement. If you want to increase brand awareness, you should post more often.

Q: What are the best social media platforms for my business?

A: Your business’s best social media platform depends on your goals and target audience. For example, Facebook and Twitter are good choices to increase brand awareness. On the other hand, if you want to drive traffic to your website, LinkedIn and Pinterest are good choices.

Q: What are some other tips for social media success?

A: In addition to posting at the right time and on the right days, you should also focus on creating high-quality content relevant to your target audience. You should also use hashtags, images, and videos to improve your visibility and engagement. Finally, you should use social media tools to track your progress and analyze your results.

