Do You Know How to Dispute Mistakes On Your Credit Card?

Credit card billing errors are not uncommon, but you need to know how to spot them and dispute them. Here are the things to look for and how to have them corrected.

Recognizing Mistakes on Your Credit Card

There are several types of credit card billing errors. Always check your statements to make sure that there are no mistakes or fraudulent transactions.

Your bank or financial institution must send statements by post or email, allowing you to check all charges. If you aren’t receiving any statements, ensure they have the correct email or address. Digital banking makes it even easier to check all your transactions as they happen.

Read on to find the most common types of mistakes that can lead to disputes:

Unauthorized Transactions

If you haven’t permitted a transaction, the term used is “unauthorized” because someone with access to your credit card details has made them fraudulently. Often, these are even recurring transactions made every month.

Incorrect Transaction Amounts

Sometimes, you may notice that the charge for a transaction reflects the wrong amount. The most common thing that usually happens is for the vendor to overcharge you accidentally. Sometimes the credit card machine may show that the transaction never took place, causing the vendor to remake it. However, you are charged twice if the transaction went through the first time.

Undelivered

When ordering items online with your credit card but never received the item or service, you have paid for an undelivered item.

Failure to Refund

When you return items purchased with your credit card because of poor quality or faults, you must ensure the merchant doesn’t fail to credit the amount back to your card.

Unclear Charges

When you cannot identify a charge on your statement, seek further information about the transaction.

Disputing Mistakes on Your Credit Card

When you see any mistake on your credit card, you must dispute it immediately. Here are the steps required.

Seek Bank Clarification

Call your credit card company immediately when you notice any unusual amount. They have more access to each transaction, which can help clear the picture. In addition, the representative can tell you what purchase or error incurred the charge.

Sometimes, authorization on your card may look like a double charge, which is a common misunderstanding. For example, your bank holds the money to check if the funds are available for finalizing the transaction. As a result, the amount appears twice, once as “pending” and then on completion, and looks like a double charge. However, once completed, the actual billing takes place on your credit card.

Contact the Business

When you notice a mistaken charge from a business, the best way to dispute the error is to contact them to try and resolve the issue. Even if you contact your bank, they will tell you first to attempt to resolve it like this rather than making a formal dispute.

When you bring a billing mistake to a merchant’s attention, they usually take the steps required to correct it, especially if it was unintentional. In addition, when returning damaged goods, most sellers automatically make a refund to your credit card.

If you realize an unwillingness from the business to correct the mistake, then contact your credit card company to take charge of the issue.

Disputing the Transaction

The Fair Credit Billing Act allows you to dispute any incorrect charges to your credit card, including billing errors and any unauthorized transactions. However, the law requires you to contact the credit card company within 60 days of the statement date by sending them a written dispute letter. In addition, some credit card issuers allow you to file a dispute online, making it more convenient and faster.

Don’t forget to include the following essential details in your dispute letter:

Your name

Your account number

The disputed transaction date and amount

Reason for denying the charge

In addition, keep the receipts, photos, or correspondence if the dispute was with a merchant to back up your claims.

Once the financial institution receives your dispute, it must acknowledge its receipt in 30 days and resolve the issue within two billing cycles. However, remember to continue paying the correct amount owed on your credit card until the bank determines the problem.

The credit card company will notify you whether they have accepted your claim after completing their investigation and credit the charge from your account. If not, they must explain the reason in writing.

Remember that a disputed transaction won’t affect your credit score.

What Happens With an Unauthorized Use

Fraudulent crime is rampant, but credit card companies have the means to monitor all activities to make it easier to detect fraud. In addition, their sophisticated tools may prevent unauthorized charges or suspicious activities before you realize their presence. However, even with all these measures, unauthorized credit card use sometimes happens.

Therefore, you should always check your credit card statements and immediately report unauthorized charges. But first, make sure it’s not a transaction you forgot or that someone in your family did not use your card without your knowledge.

Notify your bank about the transaction. Usually, they cancel the card and issue you a new one as they investigate. However, the Truth in Lending Act protects you by making you liable for covering only $50 of any unauthorized transactions. You aren’t responsible for any amount over that.

Disputing credit card mistakes requires you to keep an eye on your statements and to report anything suspicious. Once you create the dispute, the credit card company cannot charge you interest on the amount, make you pay the charges, or report your payment as late until they resolve the issue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I dispute a charge on my credit card?

If you notice a mistaken charge from a business, the best way to dispute the error is to contact them to try and resolve the issue. Even if you contact your bank, they will tell you first to attempt to resolve it like this rather than making a formal dispute.

What is the Fair Credit Billing Act?

The Fair Credit Billing Act allows you to dispute any incorrect charges to your credit card, including billing errors and any unauthorized transactions. However, the law requires you to contact the credit card company within 60 days of the statement date by sending them a written dispute letter. In addition, some credit card issuers allow you to file a dispute online, making it more convenient and faster.

What are some essential details I need to include in my dispute letter?

You need to include essential details in your dispute letter: your name, account number, the disputed transaction date and amount, and the reason for denying the charge. In addition, keep the receipts, photos, or correspondence if the dispute was with a merchant to back up your claims.

What happens if my credit card company does not resolve my dispute?

If your credit card company does not resolve your dispute, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB is a government agency that protects consumers from financial abuse. You can file a complaint online or by calling 1-855-411-2372.

What if I am not satisfied with the result of my dispute?

If you are not satisfied with the result of your dispute, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB is a government agency that protects consumers from financial abuse. You can file a complaint online or by calling 1-855-411-2372.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.