Pros and Cons of Jasper AI Content Writer (Formerly Jarvis)

Success or failure online today often comes down to your ability to put out floods of high-quality content.

Unfortunately, most online business owners and marketers learn pretty quickly that there’s not enough time to pump out quality content and handle every other part of running their online operation.

Some decide to outsource this kind of work to freelancers, understanding ahead of time that this is always a mixed bag. Finding a quality freelancer in the first place is never simple or straightforward – and even then, there’s no guarantee that the quality will always be consistently high, either.

Luckily for you, though, there’s a new tool available that puts high-quality content creation on autopilot. We are talking short-form content (perfect for emails and social media), long-form content (great for blogs and sales pages), and everything.

All relevant. All quality. All done for you (almost) automatically.

We are talking, of course, about the new GPT-3 powered artificial intelligence writing tool Jasper AI, quickly the most popular AI writing solution on the planet today.

The Jasper AI app has transformed the way that content gets created online these days, with some marketers swearing by its power and performance – but others still more than a little bit skeptical and hesitant to turn over the keys to their content creation to an AI-powered robot.

If you’re wondering whether or not Jasper AI is right for you, whether it’s able to separate itself from the rest of the pack or if it’s little more than a gimmick, you’ve come to the right place.

Let’s dig deeper into this Jasper AI review to learn more!

Jasper AI 101 – A Quick Overview

AI writing tools have been around for a couple of years now, but the overwhelming majority (if we are being honest) have been more than a little lackluster.

In the past, AI-generated content was always “fluffy” and never seemed like a human could have pumped it out. The writing was either wildly inconsistent or too stiff and stilted, the kind of content that couldn’t have been produced by human writers (or even overseen by a human editor).

Then Jasper AI came along.

Officially launched in January 2021 (under a different name, Conversion AI, and focused almost exclusively on producing ad copy for Facebook Ads), this AI-generated text tool took the internet by storm immediately.

The innovators behind this AI software grew the company by leaps and bounds, started to absorb other AI tools, and by September 2021, all of those tools were squeezed “under the hood” of Jasper AI – and a new era of creating content was established.

Today, this tool helps content creators create blog posts, it allows marketers to produce effective sales pages, it helps SEO experts produce optimized search engine content – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

All of this is thanks to the legendary GPT-3 technology that is the heartbeat of Jasper AI.

This technology allows anyone to generate AI content that reads, looks, and just “feels” like humans produced it (and not a computer). It’s also technology that never suffers from writer’s block, never has to rest or research, and sort of “just works” the way the legendary Jarvis AI that worked for Tony Stark in the Marvel movies worked.

You’re going to love Jasper!

Jasper AI – Under the Hood (How It Works)

As mentioned a moment ago, the real “secret sauce” behind Jasper AI’s effectiveness must be the power of GPT-3 technology.

Third-generation neural network machine learning and modeling technology, GPT-3 crunches the “big data” of the entire internet to create long-form content, short-form content, and so much more almost entirely on autopilot.

You have to give Jasper AI an idea of the kind of content you’d like to create (not just the subject matter but also how you plan on using the content), and then you turn it loose.

It handles almost everything else for you.

Seriously.

More than 175 billion (that’s a billion with a “B”) machine learning parameters power the heavy-lifting capabilities of the world’s best AI copywriting tool.

The end result is content that really looks and feels like it was carefully crafted by a master wordsmith, a writer with a lot of experience not only in any given field you’d like to have it right about but one that has a lot of skill crafting persuasive and SEO tight content, too.

It doesn’t get a whole lot better than this.

Jasper AI Standout Features

When we say that there is a lot to fall in love with when it comes to using Jasper AI we mean it.

Many users will lean on Jasper AI to help them create the bulk of their long-form content (something that Jasper AI does well at).

Others, though, are going to use this tool to pump out fantastic social media posts, write blog posts that are perfectly search engine optimized, and handle all of their meta descriptions and their email subject lines, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Don’t be surprised if the Jasper AI toolset becomes a backbone ingredient of your online success.

It already has for so many people there using it right now!

Here are just a few of the standout features we wanted to highlight, the kind of standout features you’ll find pretty heavily in all of the glowingly positive Jasper AI reviews today.

Unlimited Folders and Documents

Though you’ll need to sign up for a “Boss Mode” account with Jasper AI to unlock unlimited folders and documents, that’s the best and most powerful level of this tool – and thanks to reasonable Jasper AI pricing, you’re not going to have to spend a small fortune along the way, either.

Having unlimited folders and documents available to you with the power of GPT-3 technology will give you an almost unfair advantage over the competition.

You’ll be able to (almost automatically) pump out more blog posts than anyone in your space – but they will be fantastic posts, built around creative and thought-provoking blog post topic ideas, and fleshed out like a professional writer crafted them…

… All things to the power of artificial intelligence!

Not bad, right?

Deep Template Library

A big part of the success of the Jasper AI offer is its ability to craft so many different kinds of content for you, all based on your subject matter input and the type of content you are creating.

Right now (as of late 2022), Jasper AI helps you to create content across 50+ short-form copywriting templates alone.

Pick how you’re going to use your content (is this going to be a Google ads headline, a Facebook ad body, a video script outline, or something else?), the topic you want the content to be created around, and then let Jarvis AI rock ‘n’ roll from there.

And that’s just the short-form copywriting templates!

You can also use templates to build blog posts, social media posts, and (of course) long-form content.

The sky is the limit with Jasper AI, and a big part of that is thanks to the number of templates you can use to speed up the workflow without crippling the quality of your AI-generated content.

Great for Short and Long Form Content

Boss Mode from Jasper AI also allows you to produce a ton of long-form content (optimized and persuasive long-form content) without much headache or hassle.

You’ll be able to pump out the content of up to 3000 characters long with this version of the Jasper AI platform (600 characters with the regular plan).

Think about how prolific you’ll become as a content creator when you don’t have to write these long SEO-optimized blog posts anymore.

Instead, you’ll be able to have Jasper AI handle that for you, pumping out blog post after blog post after blog post(as often as you’d like, in just a few moments) without you having to worry about the quality of the content on your site suffering along the way.

Of course, as we highlighted a couple of times already, short-form content can be knocked out with this tool as well.

You can produce video scripts, blog outlines, persuasive bullet points, and even creative writing “chunks” with the help of the Jasper AI framework.

Tools to Dial in Your Content “Voice”

One thing that helps to separate the Jasper AI toolset from all other AI alternatives on the market today is the ability to customize your “tone of voice”.

Yes, you’ll be able to use GPT-3 technology to mimic a specific tone you want your content to have.

We’re not just talking about creating content that reads witty, more serious, or more casual or sophisticated.

You can ask the Jasper AI to pump out ad copy and blog post content (amongst other things) that are written in the voice of people like Joe Rogan, Tony Robbins, and pretty much anyone else that’s put out a decent amount of content online today.

Think about the potential here.

You’ll be able to put a lot more personality into your ad copy, into the YouTube videos that you script out, and into everything else, you produce as well.

This is like a “cheat code” for hiring an entire stable of different writers and content creators.

Your work will feel like a bunch of different people is creating it, but at the end of the day it’s all going to be generated with the help of Jasper AI alone!

Amazing Content “Simplifier”

One of the most important things anyone in the online space learns pretty early is the value of having your content easily digested and consumed by your market.

You don’t want to throw many confusing paragraphs at your market.

You don’t want to use a ton of weird terminology or jargon, either. Especially if you’re trying to persuade or sell.

Luckily for you, Jasper AI has built-in “Jasper commands” that allow you to dial back particularly wordy chunks of content, rephrasing, and rewriting – all on its own – until you get your work down to a fifth-grade reading level.

That’s the real sweet spot you want to shoot for; that’s where the magic happens when it comes to original content, search-engine-optimized content, and especially advertising copy.

GPT-3 Autopilot Paragraph Producer

The paragraph generator component of Jasper allows you to pull great ideas from existing content all over the web (once again, on autopilot) to write content for you – engaging, persuasive, and creative original content – without you having to do anything on your own.

This is one of the tool’s key features, especially for those who want to write content “bite by bite” and make sure that Jasper is delivering the goods.

E-commerce marketers love the paragraph producer, especially when it’s used in conjunction with short-form content templates for things like product descriptions and marketing emails.

Once you get the hang of this (almost immediately after you complete the free Jasper AI Bootcamp), you’ll be amazed at just how much time Jasper can save you.

Support for 25+ Languages

Though the overwhelming majority of people currently using Jasper AI are using it to produce content for them in English, there is Jasper AI support for more than 25 languages from all corners of the globe (and plans to add more later down the line).

There are few things as useful today as being able to write blog articles and other forms of content in languages other than your own without having to worry about the quality of the writing.

Tight SEO Integrations

Search engine optimization is a big piece of the success puzzle online today, and being able to produce content that is SEO optimized on autopilot is a game changer.

Imagine not only ever having to worry about writer’s block again, but not having to worry about going through all of your content created just to backfill in SEO stuff, too.

Lean on the SEO integrations for Jasper AI (especially the Surfer SEO integration) and you’ll have almost all of this done for you without you having to lift a finger of your own.

Built-In Grammar and Plagiarism Check Support

Grammar and plagiarism support is built right into the Jasper AI tool as well.

Premium integrations with some of the best grammar checking options (including Grammarly) are included with your Jasper AI purchase, as our integrations with CopyScape.

Both of these are huge additions to the Jasper AI suite of tools.

A lot of people are skeptical about using AI writing tools like Jasper not just because of the perceived learning curve, but also because of a fear that their website copy will be ripped off from other sites – crippling their credibility but also punishing them on the SEO side of things, too.

That’s never something you’ll have to worry about things to the grammar and plagiarism check support.

Unreal Customer Service and Support

As far as customer service and support is concerned, you get way more than you pay for (even with as reasonable as Jasper AI pricing is concerned).

The team behind Jasper are about as supportive as it gets, regardless of whether or not you have a Boss Mode plan or a standard mode plan.

They’ll help you anyway they can, not only giving you inside information to help you make the most of these AI copywriting tools (even teaching you some of the more powerful Jasper commands), but they also troubleshoot your technology issues, handle any payment issues you might have, and generally guide you through making the most of this powerhouse service.

One of the Best Online Communities

Of course, as a paying customer of Jasper AI you’ll also gain immediate access to one of the most dedicated, friendly, and useful online communities on the web today – the premium (and private) AI copywriter community and Facebook group.

More than 40,000 active members work together in this Facebook group to help make sure that fellow Jasper AI tool users are getting the most of the platform, pumping out copy and content with the power of AI that expert human writers could have written.

Don’t be surprised if the online community becomes one of your favorite parts of using this tool.

What We Like Most About Jasper AI

There’s a lot to fall in love with when it comes to the Jasper AI feature set, but here are just a few of our favorite things about this tool.

For starters, the GPT-3 technology running “under the hood” of this tool make it the most complete and certainly the most useful of all the AI copywriting tools out there. When you create content with Jasper it’s not just “junk” content to fill up word counts. It’s good, quality content across the board.

Second, we love that you can create an unlimited amount of content without paying a small fortune just by upgrading to the Boss Mode plan for Jasper AI. That’s a game changing benefit.

Third, the team behind Jasper AI are always adding new templates, new commands, and features to help you create content faster and more effectively.

No other AI copywriting solution out there is quite this feature rich or has as many consistent updates as Jasper AI support does.

Finally, the time savings you enjoy (whether you’re using this to produce social media posts, blog articles, copywriting for your emails or your landing pages, or something else entirely) will literally transform the way you run your business from here on out.

What We Didn’t Love

All that said, everything isn’t necessarily sunshine and roses when it comes to the Jasper AI set up.

For one thing, even though Jasper is (relatively) affordable – especially compared to hiring human writers to create content for you – it isn’t exactly cheap.

Secondly, there are other GPT-3 natural language processing tools that are starting to be developed today, tools that are trying to innovate and offer even more than Jasper does right now. Those tools haven’t been successful at unseating Jasper as the “ultimate” AI copywriting solution – but maybe they do in the future.

Finally, it’s not a bad idea to read over your Jasper created content before you hit the publish button.

This is especially true if you’re creating content that has to do with historical events, newsworthy items, or anything that’s going to have a lot of number related facts in them. You want to be sure that those things are 100% good to go before you hit publish.

Who is Jasper AI Going to Work Best For?

There are a lot of people out there that can hugely benefit from everything that Jasper has to offer.

The most obvious group of people that will benefit from Jasper AI copywriting are online business owners and marketers.

This tool gives you an unfair advantage over all your competitors who aren’t leaning on Jasper. You’ll put out more content, and higher-quality content, than any of them will be able to match.

On top of that, though, we can see Jasper AI really working well for:

Students that are looking to knock out work a lot faster than they would have been able to on their own

Search Engine Optimization experts that don’t want to spend a ton of time optimizing every bit of content for their clients

Copywriters, content creators, and screenwriters that want to use Jasper to help them produce blog post outline, script outline, and creative prompt outline work

… And that’s just barely beginning to scratch the surface of who can use Jasper AI to great effect!

Pros

Currently, the very best content AI assistant using GPT-3 technology

Boss Mode unlocks unlimited projects and unlimited documents

Effortlessly create 100% plagiarism-free content with perfect grammar

Excels with both short and long-form content prompts

Incredible support for 25+ languages, with more planned down the line

Cons

A little on the pricey side (but not when compared to hiring human writers)

Not the only GPT-3 AI tool in town anymore (just the best)

You will want to review and fact-check your AI-generated content before publishing

How Much is Jasper AI?

As of right now, you have two options for the Jasper AI writing tool.

The Starter plan is the entry-level option, starting at $29 a month (though the price comes down to $24 a month when you choose annual billing).

The Boss Mode plan is a little more expensive (starting at $59 a month and just $49 a month when built annually) – but you get a ton more content creation capabilities and some premium features that make this a wiser choice.

Either of these plans will be significantly cheaper than paying a human content creator to write you a single article.

There’s a ton of value here!

Jasper AI – The Final Verdict

As you can see in this Jasper AI review, there’s a lot to love about this autopilot content creation solution.

Currently leaps and bounds out in front of absolutely every other alternative on the market today, if you’re serious about lightning your content creation load (without sacrificing quality along the way) Jasper really is everything you could want and then some.

This is not suggesting that Jasper is perfect or going to be able to completely replace persuasive copywriting by a full-blown professional with dialed in copywriting skills.

There’s still a place for talented writers to shine online, and they will likely always be.

That said, if you need to keep up with the flood of content being produced these days – and want to put out good content, content that isn’t just a bunch of random words strung together with keywords stuffed throughout – nothing is going to help you more than Jasper will.

Luckily for you, it’s possible to take the Jasper AI set up for a “test drive”.

You’ll be able to check out all of the tools that Jasper offers 100% free of charge for five days, getting a feel for how this system works, whether or not it’s right for you, and just how much of a difference it’ll make in your content creation workflow.

Don’t be surprised if you are signing up for a premium Jasper AI plan even before your five-day free trial runs out.

This tool is just that useful!

Alternatives to Jasper

If you’re not entirely sold on Jasper AI, or if you’re curious about what other similar tools might be out there, here are a few of the most popular alternatives:

1. QuillBot

2. Article Forge

3. Content Samurai

4. WordAi

5. DeepCrawl

FAQ

What is Jasper AI?

Jasper AI is a content creation tool that uses GPT-3 technology to generate high-quality, plagiarism-free content.

How much does Jasper AI cost?

The Starter plan is the entry-level option, starting at $29 a month (though the price comes down to $24 a month when you choose annual billing). The Boss Mode plan is a little more expensive (starting at $59 a month and just $49 a month when built annually) – but you get a ton more content creation capabilities and some premium features that make this a wiser choice.

Is Jasper AI right for me?

If you need to keep up with the flood of content being produced these days – and want to put out good content, content that isn’t just a bunch of random words strung together with keywords stuffed throughout – nothing will help you more than Jasper will.

What are some alternatives to Jasper AI?

Some popular alternatives to Jasper AI include QuillBot, Article Forge, Content Samurai, WordAi, and DeepCrawl.

