How Often Should Content-Driven Startups Publish On Their Blog?

Content remains one of the most effective forms of content marketing

Frequent blogging tends to bring in more traffic and leads

Ideally, the more you blog, the better; but publishing frequency depends on your resources

Your blogging efforts also depend on consistency

Blogging Data

Blogging data collected by Hubspot from 13,500 companies showed that publishing four blog posts weekly increases traffic compared to posting once a week.

Interestingly, for companies of all sizes, a considerable increase in inbound traffic (3.5 times more) occurs at 11 monthly posts, and with 16 posts, it peaks at 4.5 times more. The good news is that for small businesses with up to 10 employees, 11 or more blogs increase traffic 3X.

Therefore, eleven+ seems to be the magic number because both B2B and B2C companies had the most positive impact with their blogging efforts.

Furthermore, your blogging efforts will create an archive of blogs that have the potential to double traffic. According to the survey results, the ideal number is 400 published posts over time, meaning your blog posts continue to deliver traffic, leads, and sales revenue over many years.

Why Blog Consistency Matters

Your startup not only needs new blog posts, but it also needs consistency. There are several reasons why uniformity matters.

Firstly, blogging is about meeting audience expectations and building a relationship of trust. Once your audience knows your posting schedule, they anticipate your new content. Moreover, the post creates leads that turn into sales, improves brand loyalty, and creates a positive buzz.

Secondly, let’s not forget Google’s search algorithm. It works like this; fresh content surpasses older content on its search results. Moreover, even if an article is similar to a previous one, the new content helps to increase SEO and traffic, increasing the opportunity to convert leads.

Finally, remember that blogging frequently and consistently can also help others see you as an influential expert in your industry.

How Often Should Your Startup Publish on Its Blog

Despite being ideal, high posting volumes of one or two blogs daily are unrealistic for startups because of time and budget restrictions.

Additionally, frequency won’t count if your posts don’t meet your audience’s and Google’s quality standards. Moreover, you need to post at the correct times to maximize traffic to the number of posts you publish.

Kissmetrics provides the following data about when people read and share blogs:

Most people read blogs in the morning

Mondays provide average blogs with the most traffic

11 AM the time most people read a blog

Blogs published on Tuesdays get the most social media shares and go viral

Therefore, this data indicates that your startup needs to publish at least four daily posts from Monday to Thursday. Then you should throw in one post on one Friday of the month, making it 17 blog posts.

Then again, if this seems too much, you could aim for two posts per week and then try and build that to eleven, making sure to meet the number shown to increase traffic by Hubspot’s research.

Other Important Blog Post Considerations

You now know more about the desired frequency and consistency, but also keep the following considerations in mind:

What is the Ideal Blog Post Length?

Google’s search engine likes longer posts of about 2,000 words, which contrasts with the average reader’s attention span, which is getting shorter. It would help if you kept both happy, so provide at least two long-form posts a month in the beginning.

Use Google Analytics to track the results, see which is the ideal blog post length that performs better with your audience, and adjust your posts accordingly.

Define Your Goals

There’s no point in publishing blog posts if you don’t know what you want to achieve. As a startup, you want to drive website traffic, create brand awareness and make sales. Whether you have one or multiple goals, write them down so that you can build your blog post strategies around them.

Cater to Your Audience

Another critical consideration when creating blog posts is to know who you want to reach and what information they want from you. Once again, Google Analytics is the tool that will show you which topics perform best.

Get Your Posts Shared

Networking is vital to getting your posts read by audiences and shared. Therefore, don’t depend on Google or other search engines to send you traffic; build on your email marketing and social media.

Bottom Line

Blogging requires time and human resources, which equals money. As a startup, you probably lack all three, but work with what you have. However, keep these three critical things in mind when creating blog posts – quality, consistency, and giving your audience what they want – as you slowly build up your content.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.