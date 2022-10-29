How Do Article Forge and Jasper AI Compare?

Creating high-quality, persuasive, and SEO-friendly content on demand is a big piece of the online success puzzle these days.

In the not-so-distant past, though, content creation had to be done 100% by hand – and by human beings – severely limiting the amount of content a single creator could put out.

Today, however, thanks in large part to tools like Article Forge and Jasper AI it’s possible to push floods of quality content to your site, your social media platforms, your email list (and more), all without having to handle the bulk of the heavy lifting of writing that content on your own.

These tools leverage compelling AI technology to do most of your writing.

Of course, the tough decision here is not whether you should use these tools but which one is right for you.

Let’s see how they stack up against one another below.

Article Forge – Quick Overview

Article Forge uses finely tuned algorithmic and machine learning technology to produce unique and high-quality on-demand.

Literally.

Where many other AI tools will require at least a few minutes to handle content creation, Article Forge can pump out short and long-form work in a matter of moments. This is the work that even experienced freelance article writers would take hours, if not days, to complete on their own.

The articles produced by Article Forge are high quality, optimized for search engine ranking strategies, and are always 100% plagiarism free, too.

Jasper AI – Quick Overview

Jasper AI has been called the most powerful AI writing tool on the planet. A big part is that it leverages next-generation GPT-3 natural language artificial intelligence to produce top-notch quality content faster than you would have ever thought possible.

Entrepreneurs and marketers especially love Jasper because of its ability to put out short and long-form content, ads, blog posts, headlines, and so much more.

The tool is slick, polished, and about as feature-rich as it gets. Combine that with some very specific (and potent) integrations with platforms like Surfer SEO and Grammarly and you’ll be able to produce content that moves the needle for your business almost on autopilot.

How Do Article Forge and Jasper AI Compare?

Now that we have the introductions let’s dig deeper into the “nuts and bolts” of how Article Forge and Jasper AI compare against one another.

Before we do, though, remember that these are the top dogs in the AI writing world today. It’s tough to go wrong with either one of them.

AI Tech Under the Hood

Article Forge uses a proprietary AI system they have built and developed in-house, an AI system capable of creating high-quality articles with very few prompts – plagiarism and grammatical error-free articles, too.

The most recent iteration of Article Forge is running the 2.5 version of this AI, the most advanced version the company has produced. This AI can search for articles within its own database, allowing it to dig deeper into topics and produce quality work in obscure niches and fields.

On the other hand, Jasper AI takes full advantage of the incredible GPT-3 learning technology – perhaps the most advanced writing AI system ever released.

This technology can write content for you that is as close to human-written material as you’re going to get (at least right now). Everything sort of flows. Everything just sort of sounds right. You can even tinker with the “voice” in which your AI content is written to personalize it further.

At the end of the day, while the Article Forge technology is awe-inspiring (and likely only to get better as time goes on) nothing can compete with GPT-3 technology. Not right now, anyway.

Jasper AI gets the nod here.

Short Form Content Creation

Article Forge feels almost purpose-built for short-form content, largely because the longest articles you can produce with this tool come in at 750 words.

Sure, you’ll be able to “stack” AI-generated articles from Article Forge to create longer pieces. But this tool excels when you feed it short-form content prompts.

Jasper AI is not quite as limited in that way, but it does well with short-form content creation.

Jasper gives you 50+ short-form content creation templates to work with that help this tool produces only the highest quality short-form material in the AI content creation world.

You’ll be able to write quick blog topics, social media posts, emails for your newsletter, and more with the help of Jasper and Article Forge.

Once again, though, Jasper AI gets slightly higher marks in this department.

Long Form Content Creation

Jasper AI also leads the way in long-form content creation, mostly because Article Forge limits you to articles no longer than 750 words.

To make the most of Jasper, though – and to unleash its long-form content creation potential – you have to bump up to the premium subscriber levels. Boss Mode (more on that in a moment) is needed to create the most substantial content pieces.

Jasper nudges ahead here just because it handles long-form content and Article Forge does not (yet).

Usability

Article Forge and Jasper AI are about as straightforward as possible.

There’s not a steep learning curve with either of these tools.

Instead, it’s pretty simple to feed these tools topics, to choose the kind of content you want to be created, and then let them handle the heavy lifting of producing that content for you.

Jasper AI can be a little more challenging for those who are new to the AI writing tool world. A lot of that has to do with the fact that there are so many features bundled into Jasper that you have to learn and master (not the worst problem in the world).

Features

As far as overall features are concerned, Jasper AI has quite a lead on Article Forge – at least right now (as of late 2022).

Article Forge is no slouch, not by any stretch of the imagination. It’s just not quite as feature-rich as Jasper AI is currently.

With Article Forge, you’ll be leveraging a simple content creation tool, but that’s pretty much all you’re getting. There’s no built-in search engine optimization tool, no AI art generation tool, and there are not nearly as many options for content creation templates as there is with Jasper AI.

Jasper AI, on the other hand, feels like a premium AI content creation tool from the moment you first fire it up.

On top of the actual AI content creation options, you’ll also have access to Jasper recipes and commands, AI art generation, tight integrations with Surfer SEO, and other third-party solutions – and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Combine all of that with language support for more than 25+ languages (and more on the way) as well as the myriad of different content creation templates that are constantly being added to and Jasper feels a little “heavier” in the feature department.

Jasper is the winner when it comes to built-in features.

Support and Community

Anytime you’re talking about using tools that are this powerful – tools built on almost unbelievable artificial intelligence technology – there’s going to be a bit of a curve on your path to mastering Article Forge and Jasper AI.

That’s where the support and communities that these teams offer shine.

Jasper AI has one of the largest artificial writing communities in the industry, with a private Facebook group that includes more than 40,000 members (and grows more every day).

The group is incredibly welcoming to newbies, opening themselves up to anyone and everyone looking to make the most of the Jasper AI setup. We’re not only talking about technical support here but also about power user tips, little hacks that can be used to boost the effectiveness of Jasper, and so much more.

Spend even just a couple of hours in the Jasper AI Facebook group, and you’ll know just about everything there is to know about this tool.

Customer service and support through Jasper AI are also top-tier.

You’ll have 24/7 access to customer service via a variety of different communication options, including live chat tools and email support. You’ll get real help (personalized help) for all your questions and concerns, including technical support when you need it most.

Article Forge does not currently have the same community structure in place as Jasper AI, but their traditional customer service is exceptional, too.

You’ll be able to get a hold of Article Forge anytime you need them, through the contact methods you’re most comfortable with, and should be able to “right the ship” with any of the Article Forge issues you may be having in record time.

Pricing

Now let’s get a little deeper into how these two services are priced.

Article Forge has a straightforward pricing structure broken into two main tiers.

The Standard level will cost you about $27 a month and allows you to produce up to 250,000 words of AI-generated content within that monthly block. You’ll also have access to the tools and technology that Article Forge uses to create this content.

It’s nice to see that the very best capabilities of this tool aren’t locked behind some premium paywall.

Of course, you can also pay a little more and unlock the Unlimited level with Article Fortune.

This level costs $57 a month (when billed annually) and gives you access to an unlimited amount of AI-generated words a month – something that even Jasper no longer offers.

That’s a game-changer!

Jasper AI has two levels of service – the Starter Plan and Boss Mode.

Within those two plans, though, prices can vary wildly depending on how many words a month you want to create, how many extras and bonus features you want, and a whole host of other criteria that can make paying for Jasper a little frustrating.

The Starter plan begins at $29 a month ($24 a month if you pay annually) and allows you to produce up to 20,000 words a month of AI-generated content. You gain access to almost all of Jasper AI’s tools, but not quite all of them. Remember that you might end up paying $332 a month on the Starter plan if you want to “max out” your writing at this level at 320,000 words.

Boss Mode is often a better value, especially for those who want to produce a ton of AI-generated content but are also looking to leverage every drop of power and all of the features Jasper brings to the table.

This premium level starts at $49 a month (when billed annually) and allows users to create up to 50,000 words of content of the month. That is more than enough for most people. Those that want to create up to 700,000 words of AI-generated content every 30 days can expect to pay more depending on usage.

Custom pricing plans are also available, but these are for real “power users” who need to produce a million words of AI-generated content or more every 30 days.

Jasper AI, as you can see, can get expensive in a hurry, whereas Article Forge is a lot more straightforward with its pricing plans.

The good news is that Article Forge and Jasper AI offer a five-day free trial to sort of test the waters with each tool.

Take advantage of those trials, for sure!

Jasper AI Pros and Cons

Pros

Incredibly powerful AI generation tool running off of GPT-3 machine learning technology

Deep content creation template library that’s only getting larger regularly

Jasper command and recipe options, making content creation easier and faster.

Works really well for producing short and long-form content

All content created is plagiarism-free, grammar-error-free, and unique

Foolishly straightforward user interface

Cons

GPT-3 technology sometimes struggles with very technical topics

Even “junk” content you don’t use will count against your word total each month

It helps to do a lot of research before you prompt Jasper AI to produce content

Can be challenging to master in a hurry

Article Forge Pros and Cons

Pros

100% unique content creation is just a couple of clicks away

Easy integration with WordAi technology

AI-generated articles can be automated, scheduled, and even automatically published on your websites

Effortless to use

Fantastic as far as short-form content is concerned

Cons

Limited to a hard maximum of 750 words per output

Sometimes Article Forge content wanders a little with more obscure subject matter

Proprietary AI is not quite as advanced as GPT-3 technology.

Final Verdict

Jasper AI is still the most advanced and feature-rich AI content creation tool under the sun (in no small part because of its usage of GPT-3 technology).

Of course, it also happens to be a more expensive (at least compared to other options) tool with a steeper learning curve.

Article Forge may not be able to produce superlong form content the way that Jasper AI can, and it might not have all the bells and whistles, but it’s a top contender in the market today for sure.

When you get right down to it, both of these options are significantly less expensive than outsourcing content creation to human writers – and they both are capable of producing content almost indistinguishable from those writers.

The intelligent thing to do here is to take both of these tools for a 5-day free trial test drive and see how well they work for your specific needs.

That’ll give you all the inside information you need to know which one is perfectly suited to help you with AI content creation from here on out.

FAQs

What is the difference between Article Forge and Jasper AI?

Article Forge is a content creation tool that uses AI to generate articles, while Jasper AI is a tool that helps you create content using GPT-3 machine learning technology. Both tools can produce high-quality, unique content, but Jasper AI is more powerful and has more features than Article Forge. However, Jasper AI is also more expensive than Article Forge.

Can I use both Article Forge and Jasper AI together?

Yes, you can use both tools together. However, remember that Jasper AI is more powerful than Article Forge, so you may want to use Jasper AI most of the time.

What is the best AI content creation tool?

The best AI content creation tool is the one that best suits your needs. Jasper AI is a good option if you need a powerful tool with more features. Article Forge is a good option if you need an easy-to-use tool that produces excellent short-form content. Ultimately, the best way to decide which tool is best for you is to take advantage of the free trial offers from both companies and see which one you prefer.

