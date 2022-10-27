Article Forge Review PROS & CONS (2022) | Just Another Website Content Writer?

Let’s be honest: it takes time and money to write content. Whether you want to manually create articles, pay someone else to create quality content, or use an artificial intelligence writing companion, it’s not easy to write good SEO articles. This is especially true when trying to write long-form high-quality content.

For a long time, human-written SEO content was the only way you could go if you wanted readable articles. However, the times are changing thanks to advanced artificial intelligence. Article Forge is the first, and currently only, tool on the internet that uses advanced artificial intelligence to research and plan out articles and write content.

Or at least, that’s the claim Article Forge makes. But is it that easy to create content? In this Article Forge review, we’ll dive deeper into what this tool has to offer, whether or not it can make writing SEO articles an automated affair from now on, and how much you have to pay to make it happen.

What is Article Forge?

At first glance, Article Forge is an AI writer that can generate content using a few keywords to create human-readable articles. At the press of a button, Article Forge can generate content an utterly unique piece using deep learning AI tools. This article generation is quick and easy, cutting down on time-consuming writing or the expense of paying other people to do it for you.

Article Forge allegedly has all the features one could want in an AI writer: it automatically compiles titles, inserts relevant media like videos and images, it does link building via automatic insertion of internal and external links, and more. Those are just some of the most basic of its features.

It has automated SEO, can automatically schedule posts to your WordPress site, uses LSI keywords, and can even produce content in multiple languages. It’s an all-encompassing article builder that uses deep learning models that can produce quality content seemingly on par with those written by humans. With all of that, choosing Article Forge sounds like a no-brainer on the surface.

But then again, that probably all sounds a little too good to be true. Using artificial intelligence to create a decent article generator has long been a pipe dream. To have an artificial intelligence tool for generating content, while avoiding duplicate content, and being able to post it afterward automatically? Indeed there’s some catch there.

Let’s get this out of the way now: Article Forge isn’t perfect. Writing content has traditionally been a human affair. While article content output is possible with Article Forge, those articles aren’t going to appear humanly written right out of the gate with no editing.

However, that doesn’t mean Article Forge content is bad, and that there’s no benefit to using this AI writer if you want a decent article generator. It’s not perfect, but if you need more articles and SEO content for less time and money, Article Forge still has a lot to offer.

So, let’s talk about Article Forge from various angles: how easy it is to use, the quality of the content generated, and how much it offers for what it costs. There will be a summary at the end of the article, including a broken-down list of pros and cons for simplicity’s sake.

How Easy is Article Forge to Use?

Article generation via artificial intelligence might sound as easy as a button click, and Article Forge even claims as much for its SEO content machine. But is it as easy as all that? Well, yes and no. If you want to use Article Forge in its simplest form, it can easily create content.

The basic process is simple; you can even try it out with a free trial if you want to see how it works. You enter a target keyword and secondary keywords into the system. You can also specify article length and a few other requirements. Then you click on the “generate” button.

In most cases, Article Forge content takes sixty seconds or less to reach completion, though it can take a little longer if the articles are on the lengthier side. These generated articles are unique thanks to a built-in plagiarism checker. Naturally, that’s a big part of letting you pass manual moderation too, in situations where that’s relevant.

Article Forge does keyword research on the primary and secondary keywords you provide and writes an article based on them. The keywords you use have the biggest influence on the article content, so modifying them can change the result. This is the simplest, most basic way to use Article Forge. If this is all you want to do with it, it’s straightforward to use.

However, if you want to get the most out of Article Forge articles, you’ll have to go a little further, and things get a little more complicated. This starts with integrations, two of which will allow Article Forge to function as an article rewriter and schedule content posting for WordPress.

Using Article Forge Integrations

Integrations make Article Forge a little more complicated, but they are still a pretty intuitive part of this SEO content machine. The various integrations that Article Forge can use have to be set up separately within it, but once you have done this, they are a pretty simple to use.

The first important integration is WordAI. Article Forge itself is optimized for writing new articles, not rewriting existing ones. Cortx, the parent company, owns this other web based tool, and provides integration support between the two. However, they are not a package deal. You will also need a subscription with WordAI to use its integration.

You’ll need your own API key for WordAI. But if you have it, you can also use Article Forge as an article rewriter, something that it cannot do on its own. Article Forge also has a WordPress post-scheduling integration, allowing you to set a default blog for an article to be posted to without having to move the paper over and post it manually.

These two integrations vastly improve Article Forge’s usefulness but take a little more time to learn. Still, they are straightforward, as are the other useful integrations that boost the website’s performance. Some of those integrations are listed below:

SEO Autopilot Campaigns

Ranker X

GSA Search Engine Ranker

SEnuke TNG

Cyber SEO

Your Article Forge API key will allow you to connect to any of these integrations. Of course, you’ll have to learn to use all of them, but that means Article Forge grows a bit in complexity if you want the most out of it. At its most basic level, it’s still easy to use, and you never have to concern yourself with the other elements if you don’t want to.

Overall Article Forge Ease of Use

While there is a bit of learning regarding the many integrations of Article Forge, the overall layout and design are very intuitive. The dashboard has everything labeled clearly and leaves little room for confusion when figuring everything out for the first time. It’s easy to find everything you need, and you are appropriately guided on how things work.

If all you care about is article content output generated by artificial intelligence, that can be as simple as inserting a keyword and hitting “go”. If you want it to be a little more detailed and guided as an AI writer, you can provide it with subheadings to dictate how the article turns out further.

So long as you provide Article Forge with clear and detailed keywords, you’ll usually get human-readable articles in under a minute at the press of a button. Granted, those articles will probably need some editing before they are good to go, but the point stands. Overall, we give Article Forge flying colors as far as ease of use is concerned.

How Good Are Article Forge Articles?

As mentioned previously, the article content output generated by Article Forge is leaps and bounds ahead of most other AI writer programs. However, to pretend that it’s the same quality content as provided by a human writer (an excellent human writer, that is), would be wrong.

Overall, the content generated by Article Forge is about the quality of an inexperienced, non-native speaker of a language. It can avoid duplicate content but will not write high-quality content ready to publish immediately. In other words, it will not match up to a professional human writer’s quality.

This is not to say that it generates unreadable content, but a blog post written solely by Article Forge will sound like it was written by a non-native speaker, an amateur, or a robot. The generated content still has all the makings of something good: valid information, points of discussion, and so forth, but it needs to be touched up before publishing.

But as an article builder, this is quite good. Even though generated content won’t be ready to publish without any work, it still saves you time or money (or both). As an article builder, Article Forge at least gives you a full-length article that is most of the way to being good in a minute or less.

If you have to edit it, that’s less work than researching and writing the article from scratch. And if you would rather have someone else edit it, it costs less to hire an editor than an editor and a writer. Not to mention, the money you save increases exponentially the more you need articles.

After all, paying a subscription fee for an entire year of Article Forge will cost less than hiring a writer and editor for, say, two hundred articles. The more articles you crank out during the subscription period, the more you save by choosing Article Forge. Of course, this means the opposite is true as well.

Still, that doesn’t change the reality of Article Forge and its quality: when you manually create articles, they will be better than Article Forge can make without any editing. Still, the content generated by Article Forge isn’t unreadable even without any editing, so we have to give it a passing grade here as well.

How Much Does Article Forge Cost?

Article Forge is surprisingly affordable, considering the amount of time and money it can save you in other areas. Frankly, we were surprised: for such a powerful tool to help with writing SEO articles, this article generator isn’t something that will break the bank. There are three different subscription plans.

However, the pricing changes depending on whether you want to be billed monthly or annually. Naturally, there’s a discount for going for an annual subscription. The different plans also dictate how many words a month you can have written by Article Forge, so that’s also a big thing to consider depending on your needs.

The Article Forge Basic Package

The simplest package offered by this article generator allows you to have 40,000 words written by it every month. That’s a fair deal of SEO content for any money site, and it will cost you either $27 a month if billed monthly or $13 a month if billed annually. That’s pretty affordable for what this AI content generator offers.

The Article Forge Standard Package

If 40,000 words a month isn’t going to cut it for you, then good news: the next package up exponentially increases the limited word output generation without an equal increase in cost. The standard package increases the limited word output generation to 250,000 words a month, an increase of more than six times.

This increase is only $57 a month for monthly billing and $27 a month for annual billing. So, roughly double the basic package price for six times the word limit. That’s not bad at all. When writing articles, most of them only end up being 1,000-1,500 words, so that’s more than a guest post or two for your main money site.

Even if you have to edit these AF articles a bit before publishing them, that’s a lot of saved time or money on research and writing from scratch. You’d save more than your spend, that’s for sure. If you need a lot of articles but aren’t trying to make a full-time living off of it, this package is a solid choice.

The Article Forge Unlimited Package

This package makes Article Forge one of the best SEO tools out there. Suppose you want to replace a content writer entirely and constantly have your articles found by search engines. In that case, the unlimited package does exactly what it says: it gives you an unlimited word count for Article Forge each month.

As many AF articles as you want for your main money site, a genuinely unlimited SEO content machine, and an article generator. If you are just starting writing SEO content, you could go ahead and be done with it, as you’ll never need to write it yourself again, if you’re willing to pay $117 a month for monthly billing or $57 a month for annual billing.

You could use an unlimited article builder in more than a few places. You could create content for several dozen websites without hiring a content writer. If you make your living off of referral links, SEO campaigns, frequent guest post on other blogs, and things like that, $57 a month for an AI writer of this caliber is a pretty sweet deal.

Does Article Forge Have a Free Trial?

As with most things, a glowing review isn’t a substitute for personal experience with a product. So, of course, almost everyone would like to have a free trial before choosing Article Forge. Good news: a free trial lasts five days, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seeing how a free trial is readily available and free, there’s no reason to just take our word for anything that’s been said here. On the pricing page, Article Forge states that if you use it for less than ten articles and you don’t love it, they’ll give you a no questions asked refund.

Of course, since there is a free trial, you don’t even have to worry about getting to that point if you are unhappy with the product. You can say no to it after a free test and be none the worse off for it. Even if you aren’t sure, it’s worth the price, it’s worth a free try.

Is Article Forge Worth Its Price?

Naturally, a question like this will have a different answer depending on who you ask. No one can objectively say that Article Forge is or isn’t worth it, because it depends on what you want out of it, and how much you value your time and your money.

If you’ve looked around at other article spinner and builder AI, you may have already learned that Article Forge isn’t the cheapest option out there. However, Article Forge offers more benefits than those cheap options. For one, the quality of the articles, while still needing some edits, are better than most.

Second, because Article Forge ensures that there is no redundant content and checks for plagiarism, it can pass manual moderation. It has many integrations available and can even run SEO autopilot campaigns and automatically insert referral links, among other things of equal value.

But even without that, the bulk of the value is just in sheer time and money saved. Sure, editing articles still work or money, but not in the same way that having to do everything from scratch is. You either save time by not having to do research and write the article, or you save money by only having to hire an editor and not a writer.

They say time is money, and that’s absolutely the truth. If you plan on making something big out of article or blog writing, it will require a lot of time unless you get an SEO content machine and article builder like this one to do most of the work for you. For that reason alone, we think Article Forge is worth it for content creators.

Summation of Article Forge

Hopefully, you have all the information you need to decide whether Article Forge is suitable for your needs. But we know there was a lot of information, so let’s recap everything in this review shortly and sweetly.

Article Forge is an article generator driven by deep-learning AI models. With just a few keywords and subheadings you provide, it can write full-length articles in approximately sixty seconds or a little longer if you want even longer pieces.

Combined with its many integrations, it can handle SEO campaigns, insert media such as videos and music, external or internal links, into your article, and more. It can spin articles with the correct integration and generates content that is free from plagiarism and mostly good to go upon completion. It can do all of this in multiple languages.

The articles it generates aren’t perfect: AF articles often sound like amateur writers and even non-native speakers wrote them. So the generated articles will need some editing to say professional, but they are unique and cover most of the legwork when it comes to article writing.

The interface is simple and easy to use, and multiple pricing packages are available to suit your needs. The basic package allows you 40,000 words a month, the standard allows you 250,000, and the unlimited package has no limit. The pricing is $13, $27, and $57 a month if you are billed annually.

There is also a free trial that lasts for five days, and if you do end up paying for the product, there is a money-back guarantee within thirty days of purchase. This means you can try out Article Forge and its many offerings without spending any money, which is a nice plus.

Article Forge Pros

Rapid content generation: full-length articles at the press of a button in sixty seconds

Compatible with many integrations, allowing for many extra functions, including rewriting articles and SEO campaigns

It saves a massive amount of time with its ability to create mostly workable articles quickly

It saves a great deal of money that you would otherwise have to pay to a content writer

It can automatically post content to any WordPress site of your choosing

Content is written according to AI deep learning and Google algorithms, making it capable of SEO content creation

Relatively affordable for the wide range of functionality it offers

Article Forge Cons

Articles still need editing before they sound professional and completely human

There are cheaper AI writing alternatives on the market

While the articles do not plagiarize, they sometimes repeat themselves

Some of the integrations require other subscriptions to use

Conclusion

Overall, Article Forge is one of the best AI writing article generators out there. There are other tools that can do what it does, but none offer as much versatility and options, and none of them promise articles as close to human as they can currently get.

Undoubtedly, Article Forge is not perfect. You won’t be pressing a single button and getting articles that can be published immediately at the level of a competent and experienced human writer. But then again, you don’t always need the most advanced, professional writing possible. Sometimes, good is good enough.

While you may still have to edit the articles generated by Article Forge, you’ll save a lot of time and money by skipping on the research and writing of those articles or paying someone else to do that for you. It cuts down on either expense by a significant margin.

Article Forge is affordable enough to try out, but it also has a five-day free trial. So, if you are interested in what it offers but don’t know if it is right for you yet, you have the perfect opportunity to try it, and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed. Even if you are, it won’t cost you anything but a few button clicks.

How much does Article Forge cost?

The basic package allows you 25,000 words a month, the standard allows you 250,000, and the unlimited package has no limit. The pricing is $13, $27, and $57 a month if you are billed annually. Monthly plans are available.

Is there a free trial?

Yes, there is a five-day free trial available.

What is the money-back guarantee?

There is a money-back guarantee within thirty days of purchase.

Is Article Forge right for me?

If you are interested in what it offers but don’t know if it is right for you yet, you have the perfect opportunity to try it. Even if unsatisfied, it won’t cost you anything but a few button clicks.

What are some alternatives to article forge?

Some alternatives to Article Forge are Jasper, QuillBot, Rewritebot, and WordAi.

