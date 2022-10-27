The Top 10 Jobs That Offer the Best Work-Life Balance

A suitable work-life balance is one of the most important things to consider. Without it, stress can grow like an intrusive weed and strangle the joy of life. Whether you’ve just got your bachelor’s degree or want to work remotely freelance, here are the top 10 work-life balance jobs.

Web Designer Dentist Data scientist Software Developer Social Media Manager Personal Trainer Interpreter Nail Technician Marketing Coordinator Computer Programmer

Each job is uniquely positioned to allow for flexible hours, remote work, and a better work-life balance.

Individuals with these jobs are generally happier and better able to focus on their mental health throughout their careers. The rest of this article will cover these top 10 jobs, what makes them great for work-life balance, and how you can start focusing on your work-life balance today.

Why Work Life Balance Matters

Work-life balance is a general term describing how someone splits their time between work and personal pursuits.

People with a poor work-life balance are often stressed, unhappy, and frustrated with life, even if their job is otherwise enjoyable. Having a good work-life balance isn’t just about spending time doing things that matter to you.

It’s also about ensuring employees have a safe and comfortable work environment with balanced work schedules and free time.

A better work-life balance is essential in preventing stress in your personal life, which is why finding a job that has a positive impact, reflects your skillset, and creates a healthy work-life balance environment is so important.

Top Jobs for Work-Life Balance

Web Designer

A web designer sometimes referred to as a front-end developer, is responsible for creating the layout and design of a website in a format that is appealing to viewers.

Their job is to make the website owner’s product look appealing, using their skillset to create attractive visual elements that are easy for the user to navigate.

Being a designer generally requires a more advanced skillset earned through a bachelor’s degree, but the salary is well worth it at a median of $77,000 per year. The best part is that this job can be done by remote work, allowing the designer a flexible schedule to set apart personal time.

It’s definitely one of the best jobs for you if you’re adept at data analysis and visualization. Designers may have the option to typically work shorter hours for more flexibility and complete various tasks or web design.

Creating web pages from scratch is undoubtedly appealing, and the flexible schedule allows for more freedom in your personal life.

Dentist

It’s almost amusing that one of the most universally feared jobs out there consists of some of the happiest people. All jokes aside, we recognize that dentists serve an essential role and positively impact the world.

While they may not have the option for remote work, dentists can often set their schedule.

Other perks of this job include working with different clients to discuss their oral health and knowing that you’re helping people protect their teeth in the long run.

The only downside is that you’ll need to undergo several years of schooling, far beyond a simple college degree, to be able to practice as a dentist.

Data Scientist

Data scientists are responsible for working with project managers in corporate positions to manage data. They excel at identifying data patterns, detecting anomalies, and working with computers to enable machine learning.

While to some this job may sound incredibly dry and boring, if you have an analytical mind and are proficient with computers, this is just the kind of business career you’re looking for.

Countless companies, including some of the highest-rated companies in the world, rely on computer programmers and data scientists to evaluate and model data, extrapolate knowledge, and facilitate machine learning.

Corporate recruiters are always looking for job seekers familiar with computer programs and data extraction.

You wouldn’t necessarily think a data scientist would have an excellent work-life balance. Still, with a flexible work schedule and an average salary of over $130,000 annually, data scientists have excellent job security, a good wage, and a lifelong career they can invest in.

The difficulty is reaching the level of expertise for this role since being a data scientist will require a master’s degree.

Software Developer

As the name suggests, a software developer develops software, identifies user needs, tests the system, and conducts routine maintenance as needed.

They design and make those computer programs you use every day and work closely with their project manager and marketing manager to assess digital marketing campaigns’ progression and develop different marketing strategies.

Complex as it may be, these are some of the best jobs for work-life balance. Employees serving as software developers can invest their careers in one company across several business clients.

These projects of creating brand-new software blend well with a system of flexible schedules and personal time.

The average salary of a software developer is over $110,000, and some software developers work with government agencies, social media platforms, civil engineers, and other jobs that require software for digital marketing or large-scale projects.

Social Media Manager

Another fulfilling role with a lot of variation that creates an outstanding work-life balance is being a social media manager.

Not only do they usually have autonomy over their work-life balance, choosing the jobs they take for different companies or clients, but their business is often a long-term career pursuit.

A good deal of research is involved in the life of social media managers. They primarily work with marketing project managers to develop effective social media marketing campaigns.

They also often serve as a liaison between the customer and the company, juggling different jobs, companies, and clients in their day-to-day business life.

They also serve as a human resources for stakeholders, with whom they will communicate via social media accounts.

Social media managers have flexible jobs and often work alongside marketing managers to create and maintain the company’s brand and image, earning an average of about $50,000 annually, often more depending on the specialized skill set of the individual.

As you might realize, much of the world is turning digital nowadays, which is why many of the best work-life balance jobs reflect this trend.

Personal Trainer

In life, few things are more enjoyable than exercising, and a personal trainer can make all the difference in creating a positive experience in the gym for clients.

With flexible jobs and an ever-changing day-to-day routine, personal trainers have some of the most flexible schedules, making them one of the best work-life balance jobs.

With an average salary of around $60,000 annually, trainers make a good deal of money. Still, there are other perks to this job: personal trainers have a significant role in encouraging, supporting, and facilitating an individual’s fitness journey.

Their core goal is to deliver safe and effective programs based on an individual’s need and establish themselves as both a source of encouragement and a form of accountability.

Their assessments of individuals may evaluate their flexibility, balance, core strength, muscle strength, body type, and other metrics to establish a baseline on which they will develop a varied and effective routine.

Best of all, you don’t generally need more than a high school diploma to get started with this job. Still, there will typically be a lot of prerequisite coursework to ensure the qualification of employees.

So while your high school diploma works for an application, there are a number of other factors to consider before you apply, such as the company you’re using in your job search.

With all that in mind, personal trainers have some of the most flexible jobs for work-life balance and are worth considering in your job search.

Interpreter

For people who are exceptional at learning other languages, becoming an interpreter is the perfect role and offers excellent value to those around them.

There will always be a need for interpreters to bridge the language gap between two people or companies, making this job incredibly stable and often boasting very flexible schedules.

Interpreters are responsible for using their knowledge and experience with both languages to translate the text, context, and underlying meaning of one document or transcript into a different language.

Many companies are looking for employees to fill this role since Google translate won’t do corporate communication.

When it comes to an understanding the context, cultural relevance, and speed of translation, nothing beats an experienced individual with exceptional knowledge of both languages to facilitate effective communication.

Pay starts at the $40,000 mark, but many company-specific opportunities can net interpreters a better average salary.

Nail Technician

A nail technician is responsible for painting, trimming, sculpting, and altering a client’s fingernails and toenails to their liking. This task is achieved using decorative nail designs, varnish, and glitter, among other things.

While the job may be straightforward, being a nail technician is immensely satisfying. More often than not, nail technicians interact with customers in a positive mood and can rest assured that they bring a smile to someone’s face.

That simple assurance can often be enough to make nail technicians feel optimistic about their work-life balance and enjoy each day.

With flexible hours, good pay, and an ever-changing list of clientele, there’s always something positive about cosmetic experts who brighten up your day.

Marketing Coordinator

A marketing coordinator ensures the brand has a positive image, whether on social media, with the stockholders, or just in the public eye.

To this end, a marketing coordinator will develop different media that positively represent the company and create marketing campaigns that help bolster the brand image. A marketing coordinator may also oversee and coordinate the following:

Company reading materials

Information programs

Press releases

Presentations

All of these publications will have ramifications for the company, and it’s the marketing coordinator’s job to make sure that feedback towards the company is optimistic.

Above all else, a marketing coordinator should ensure that the brand image is preserved, using their connections in the media to spread both awareness and reinforce the company’s positive reputation.

Many companies rely on marketing coordinators to manage the face of the company since their input largely determines how the company brands itself and establishes itself as a trustworthy brand for consumers.

To this end, a coordinator may also research competitors, communicate with stockholders, and evaluate other successful market campaigns to suggest a direction for the company’s image.

While this job may be complex and multifaceted, requiring a lot of research and experience, it is profoundly satisfying. This job is right up your alley for tech-savvy people who have a good eye for creating marketing and are inspired by brilliant ideas.

The thrill of creating a marketing strategy and seeing it executed generates a lot of job satisfaction, and with flexible hours and good pay to boot, investigating local marketing coordinator roles in your job search might be a good idea.

Computer Programmer

Similarly to the software developer and data scientist, a computer programmer is responsible for writing and testing code and squashing bugs.

Mobile developers, in particular, are in high demand, with the age of technology gearing towards handheld devices more and more.

As with the other jobs on this list, becoming a computer programmer has a lot of satisfying aspects to the position that makes work less stressful and more fulfilling.

After all, computer programmers are vitally in need of modern programs. With time and experience, computer savants can broaden their horizons to other jobs that may be more lucrative or niche to their interests.

Like the other digital jobs listed, being a programmer has the distinct advantage of flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely.

These two factors alone make programming a desirable job for many people. If you’re technically minded and enjoy working with code, then being a computer programmer might be the perfect job to get the best work-life balance.

Final Thoughts

There are a number of jobs in the world that naturally facilitate a better work-life balance by allowing more flexible hours and remote work, allowing you to take time throughout the work week to work on yourself, reduce stress, and take care of your mental health.

Doing a job you love will always be the right step towards a healthy work-life balance, and investing your time in something you’re passionate about is never a waste.

FAQs

What is a marketing coordinator?

A marketing coordinator is responsible for developing and managing marketing campaigns that promote a company’s image and products.

What does a computer programmer do?

A computer programmer writes code and creates software programs. They may also test code and fix bugs.

What are some advantages of being a computer programmer?

Some advantages of being a computer programmer include flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely.

What is the best way to achieve a healthy work-life balance?

The best way to achieve a healthy work-life balance is by doing a job you love. This will allow you to invest your time in something you’re passionate about and reduce stress.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.