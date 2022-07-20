7 Ways You Can Motivate Your Employees And Try to Make Them Happy (and Fulfilled)

A successful and profitable business depends mainly on the happiness and fulfillment of its customers and employees. However, for a company to create an environment that leads to happy customers, it must rely on engaged employees. It has been proven that happy staff members provide better customer service. Other benefits of fulfilled employees include more productivity, less employee turnover, less absenteeism, better innovation, and more profits.

U.S. data shows that the cost of replacing an employee can reach 33% of their annual salary. Furthermore, unhappy employees cost companies $550 billion. Therefore, building a productive and happy workforce takes effort, but it can make a massive difference to your company in today’s economic climate.

7 Ways to Motivate Your Employees

These seven efficient and cost-effective ways can help you create a wonderful and motivating work environment that will keep your employees fulfilled and encouraged to offer their best work:

1. Importance of Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance creates the opportunity for a healthier work environment, which is why it has become such a buzzword right now. Therefore, encouraging good time management and flexibility means employees have a better balance of leisure time and reduces burnout caused by work stress.

Things that can lead to work-related stress and burnout include long working hours, putting extreme pressure on employees, etc. In addition, burnout leads to extreme fatigue, mood swings, and irritability causing severe problems and high costs for employers and businesses.

Besides burnout, chronic stress at work often leads to physical and mental health problems like digestive issues, heart problems, chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and depression.

So how can you instill a better work-life balance at your company to prevent burnout and stress?

Flexible work, remote working options, time off, managing employee workloads, encouraging community work, and providing support options for working parents are only some ideas to help reduce stress and create a better work-life balance for your staff.

2. Allowing Flexible Work

When you allow flexible work, you send your employees the message that you are ready to embrace the future of work. In addition, flexibility enables employees to find the balance required to manage their careers and personal lives with less stress, keeping them happier and more productive.

3. Listen and Recognize

Often, company decisions come from the leaders, and employees must follow them without contributing to the process. However, some decisions require employee input to help keep them happy and motivated.

Therefore, when considering how to create a better work environment for your employees, perhaps the time has come to request suggestions and feedback. It is essential to recognize that decisions that directly affect them require their input, so listen to them.

Furthermore, remember to recognize employee achievements and contributions. The amount spent on rewards is not as significant as the gesture, which helps motivation growth and boosts productivity.

4. Empower Growth and Learning

Career growth through promotions and raises motivates employees and lends them security. If your company does not offer them the option of development within, they will look elsewhere for their upward mobility.

Employees with more career growth opportunities feel freer to pitch innovative ideas, take business growth risks, seek further skills, and pursue personal growth. You can encourage career growth by creating a transparent culture at work, letting them know what opportunities are available to them.

Furthermore, encourage your people to lead with ideas and become problem solvers while providing support and guidance. Doing this demonstrates that you value their skills and perspectives and provide a nurturing culture that helps them learn new skills.

5. Give Feedback and Say Thank You

One-on-one feedback helps alleviate employee doubt about their abilities, often leading to demotivation. Encourage them to continue working on their good ideas, and offer advice on where they can improve. The more access your people have to senior leaders and managers, the more acknowledged and appreciated they feel. Therefore, a simple thank you for excellent work is a great motivator when given personally or at a staff meeting.

6. Build Trust and Motivation

The company’s atmosphere of trust and consistency remains among the best motivators for employee engagement and fulfillment. Never make promises you can’t meet because they reflect poorly on the whole organization and can lead to resentment and increased employee turnover. Therefore, whatever rewards you promised for hard work must be forthcoming.

7. Provide Meaningful Benefits

Taking care of your staff by offering benefits helps employees feel happy and motivates their productivity. Of course, creating a comprehensive benefits package that pleases everyone’s needs can prove tricky, but communication with employees can make it easier to find the best benefits for their needs.

These formulas are not one-size-fits-all, so adapt your employee needs to match your business needs and keep them energized, motivated, and happy.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.