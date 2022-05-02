How to withdraw money from PayPal using Moneygram is worth understanding. However, before knowing the answer, let us briefly discuss both platforms if you aren’t fully aware of them.

What is PayPal?

Paypal is an online payment system that allows you to send and receive money anywhere. For example, you can use Paypal to purchase items from online stores or send money to friends and family.

Paypal is a safe and secure way to make online payments and is one of the most popular payment methods.

To withdraw money from your Paypal account, you need a valid email address and a valid credit or debit card.

You will also need to have a MoneyGram account.



What is MoneyGram?

MoneyGram is an international money transfer service that allows you to send and receive money from anywhere.

MoneyGram is a safe and secure way to make online payments and is one of the most popular payment methods.

With MoneyGram, you can ensure that your money will arrive safely and on time.

How To Withdraw Money From PayPal Using MoneyGram

Option 1: Transfer Via a Bank Account

Transferring money from your PayPal account to your bank is easy if you have the routing info.

Log into your PayPal account, click on “Send & Request” at the top of the page, and click “Transfer to your bank.”

You need to enter the amount of money you want to transfer and confirm the transaction.

The funds should show up in your bank account within 1-2 business days.

Option 2: Transfer Via a Debit or Credit Card

If you don’t have a bank account, you can still transfer money from your PayPal account to a debit or credit card

Just log into your PayPal account and click on “Send & Request” at the top of the page.

Then, click on “Transfer to a card.” Enter the amount of money you want to transfer and choose which card you wish to transfer the funds to.

The funds should show up on your card within 3-5 business days.

Option 3: Transfer Via MoneyGram

Another option for transferring funds from your PayPal account is to use MoneyGram.

You’ll need to log into your PayPal account and click on “Send & Request” at the top of the page ( similarly to above).

Then, click on “Transfer to MoneyGram.” Next, enter the amount of money you want to transfer and click on “Continue.”

You’ll need to enter your recipient’s information on the next page, including their name, address, and phone number.

Once you’ve entered all of the required information, click on “Submit” t he funds should be available for pickup within 10 minutes.

Option 4: Transfer Via Western Union

If you want to transfer funds from your PayPal account using Western Union, you can log into your PayPal account and click on “Send & Request.”

Then, click on “ Transfer to Western Union .” Next, enter the amount of money you want to transfer and click on “Continue.”

Follow the 3rd and 4th methods mentioned above as they are the same.

Option 5: Transfer Via a Check

If you want to transfer funds from your PayPal account using a check, you can log into your PayPal account and click on “Send & Request” similarly.

Then, click on “Request a check by mail.

Enter the amount of money you want to transfer and click on “Continue.”

On the next page, you’ll need to enter your mailing address and then click on “Submit” the check should arrive within 5-7 business days.

Option 6: Transfer Via PayPal Credit

If you have PayPal Credit, you can use it to transfer funds from your PayPal account to your bank account.

Log into your PayPal account and click on “Send & Request” at the top of the page (as mentioned in the above steps).

Then, click on “Transfer to your bank.

You need to enter the amount of money you want to transfer and confirm the transaction.

The funds should show up in your bank account within 1-2 business days.

The same method can be followed to send money via a bank account to another country.

Option 8: Withdraw Funds Through an ATM

If you have a debit card linked to your PayPal account, you can use it to withdraw funds from your account at an ATM.

Log into your PayPal account and click on “Wallet” at the top of the page.

Then, click on Withdraw the money.

You’ll need to enter the amount of money you want to withdraw and confirm the transaction.

It will take 1-2 business days to receive the funds from this method.

The same method can be followed to request a cash advance from your credit card.

Final Verdict

As you can see, there are several different ways to transfer funds from your PayPal account to your bank account. Which method you use will ultimately depend on your personal preferences and needs. Whichever method you choose, follow the instructions carefully to avoid any errors.

You will receive a confirmation email from MoneyGram once the withdrawal process is complete. The funds will be transferred into your MoneyGram account within 1-2 business days.

Withdrawing money from your Paypal account using MoneyGram is a safe and secure way to receive your funds. MoneyGram is a trusted international money transfer service, and you can be sure that your money will arrive safely and on time.

FAQs

Q. What is the minimum amount I can withdraw from my Paypal account using MoneyGram?

A. You can withdraw a minimum of $10 from your Paypal account using MoneyGram.

Q. How much can I withdraw from my Paypal account using MoneyGram?

A. The maximum amount that you can withdraw from your Paypal account using MoneyGram is $3,000.

Q. Is there a fee to withdraw money from my Paypal account using MoneyGram?

Yes, there is a fee to withdraw money from your Paypal account using MoneyGram. However, the fee will be deducted from the total amount you are withdrawing.

Q. What information do I need to provide to withdraw money from my Paypal account using MoneyGram?

A. To withdraw money from your Paypal account using MoneyGram, you will need to provide your name and address and your MoneyGram account information.