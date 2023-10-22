Launching a startup can be daunting, and we’ve sought advice from eighteen seasoned Founders and CEOs to help you navigate this journey. From the importance of planning ahead and understanding demand to the crucial role of prioritizing customer service, these leaders share their invaluable insights for budding entrepreneurs. Dive into their wisdom and prepare for your startup journey.

Plan Ahead and Understand Demand

Clarify Your Mission and Values

Stay Resilient Amid Setbacks

Prepare Mentally for Challenges

Believe in Your Vision

Leverage Personal Brand and Reputation

Be Cautious When Employing

Capitalize on Networking

Embrace Uncertainty and Adapt

Explore Alternative Funding Sources

Persist and Welcome Feedback

Prioritize Problem-Solving

Remain Adaptable to Market Shifts

Validate Concept Before Full Development

Master Time Management

Ditch Perfectionism, Embrace Change

Cultivate Mental and Emotional Agility

Prioritize Customer Service

1. Plan Ahead and Understand Demand

Plan. Know what the demand looks like for the business you are starting. Examine your target audience and the problems, challenges, etc., you aim to solve. Ask yourself, “How does your product or service improve their lives?” Finally, plan for marketing. You can have the most excellent product or service, but what good will it be if no one hears about it?

Justin Staples, Business Entrepreneur, Business Owner, JS Interactive, LLC

2. Clarify Your Mission and Values

The best advice I could ever give to anyone starting a new project, company, or startup is simple yet quite complicated: figure out your mission and not just a nice-sounding mission statement. You must be clear on your mission and the values that support that.

With a formulated mission, you’ll likely save precious time and resources while trying to get ahead. The key to progress with any new company is to figure out exactly where you want to get, even if the bigger picture seems terrifyingly unachievable.

Viktoria Krusenvald, ANWPB Board Certified Nutritional Consultant, Wellness Patron

3. Stay Resilient Amid Setbacks

As a startup owner, I know the journey is a wild ride, filled with exhilarating highs and gut-wrenching lows. My essential advice is to stay resilient and persistent.

In the startup world, setbacks are expected. You’ll face unexpected obstacles, tough competition, and moments when it all seems on the brink of failure. But in those tough times, your determination is what truly counts.

Resilience is all about your ability to come back stronger from setbacks and stay passionate about your vision, even when things are really hard.

Eran Mizrahi, CEO and Founder, Ingredient Brothers

4. Prepare Mentally for Challenges

Starting a business is tough, no doubt about it! As a tech startup co-founder who’s been through the ups and downs of launching a new product, here’s my advice: Mentally and emotionally prepare that the journey will be challenging.

Yes, you have already been thinking about this, but be prepared that it may get even more brutal than you imagine! The cool thing is that even if things go smoother than expected (which can happen), having that mindset of being prepared for the worst-case scenario makes everything seem more manageable. And remember that every hurdle you encounter is not just an obstacle; it’s an opportunity for your growth and learning.

Marketa Chalupnikova, Co-Founder and COO, Tolgee

5. Believe in Your Vision

You need to be on board before anyone else. If I were to give a single piece of advice to someone launching a startup today, it would be to believe in your vision deeply. Before seeking validation from investors, team members, or the wider market, you must be your venture’s most unwavering advocate.

The journey will undoubtedly present naysayers and rejections, but that inner conviction helps you navigate those challenges, driving you forward. Stay committed to your goal, and treat every kick as a boost.

Neil Hodgson-Coyle, COO, TechNews180

6. Leverage Personal Brand and Reputation

When launching your startup, use your brand and reputation as the founder to carry more weight in building trust among clients, partners, and employees than using your company’s developing brand.

Entrepreneurs get more traction by posting on LinkedIn as themselves rather than via their new company’s brand. Leverage your unique expertise, strengths, and network for your company’s competitive advantage. This approach will also help you stay ahead if others try to copy your business, as they’ll never possess the same talents and experiences.

Furthermore, as everyone, including your competitors, increasingly uses common tools like AI technologies in their businesses, you must continue to stand out by emphasizing your truly unique value proposition based on you as the founder. Your newly launched business will gain more momentum this way.

Jimmy Wong, Entrepreneur and Coach, AI Jimmy

7. Be Cautious When Employing

When a startup is in its infancy, I recommend being cautious before employing anyone, particularly friends and family.

To an entrepreneur, it can feel overwhelming. The business often fights for survival, trying to find a product-market fit. There are haphazard and inefficient processes, and most importantly, cash flow is tight. Adding staff too soon can magnify these issues.

While friends and family are often cash-flow-friendly, this doesn’t reflect if the business is profitable. Moreover, they often want to maintain harmony rather than tell the entrepreneur what they need to hear.

Generally, a startup should only recruit when it has a good product-market fit, good processes, and it’s clear it will be profitable.

Geoff Newman, Founder, Starget.co.uk

8. Capitalize on Networking

Once you hit the button and launch your business, you’ll, unfortunately, find that prospects and clients won’t immediately flock to you. To kick-start your journey, turn to friends, family, and existing contacts to drum up some interest, business, and reviews.

However, this is not a sustainable approach, so you need to capitalize on this with networking. This can be both in the real world at local networking events or online through LinkedIn groups, Discord servers, or online workshops and events. Whatever you do, don’t sit back and wait for clients to find you.

Ryan Stone, Founder and Creative Director, Lambda Films

9. Embrace Uncertainty and Adapt

Launching a startup is like embarking on a roller coaster with no map. My advice? Embrace the uncertainty and fall in love with the process, not just the destination.

In the startup world, plans are like guidelines rather than rigid rules. Yes, have a roadmap, but be ready to pivot. The ability to adapt is your superhero cape. It’s okay if your initial idea morphs into something entirely unexpected; that’s the magic of entrepreneurship.

Another nugget: surround yourself with a tribe of diverse minds. A startup isn’t a solo gig; it’s a symphony of talents. Your team is your backbone. Cultivate an environment where ideas clash, collaborate, and evolve. It’s the chaos that births innovation.

And oh, don’t be afraid to fail. Failure isn’t a full stop; it’s a semicolon. Learn, iterate, and keep moving. Some of the greatest success stories sprouted from the fertile soil of failure.

Sai Blackbyrn, CEO, Coach Foundation

10. Explore Alternative Funding Sources

I work in finance and understand the importance of making sound financial decisions for startups, so I must focus on this area when giving advice. Specifically, I would recommend and ask startups to recognize the significance of alternative funding sources.

While traditional options like venture capital and bank loans are well-known, exploring unconventional avenues, such as crowdfunding, revenue-based financing, or strategic partnerships, can offer unique opportunities for capital acquisition. Each method has distinct advantages and challenges that can cater to different business models and industries.

By diversifying your funding sources and tailoring them to your startup’s specific needs, you can secure capital more effectively and build valuable connections and relationships that can propel your business to new heights.

Lee Hemming, Sales Director, ABC Finance Limited

11. Persist and Welcome Feedback

When launching a startup, always appreciate the value of persistence. Relentless pursuit can open doors to invaluable opportunities and connections. My advice? Stay tenacious in chasing your goals.

Discuss your ideas openly, and welcome feedback. Remember, ideas often thrive best when shared and refined through collaboration.

Furthermore, surround yourself with mentors and peers who can provide guidance and share their experiences. In the startup world, a blend of passion, persistence, and community can truly pave the way for success.

Tobias Liebsch, Co-Founder, Fintalent.io

12. Prioritize Problem-Solving

My advice to someone launching a startup today would be to prioritize problem-solving. Identify a real problem or pain point in the market and build your startup around a solution that truly addresses it. Solving a genuine problem is the foundation of a successful business.

Jon James, CEO, Ignited Results

13 Remain Adaptable to Market Shifts

I recommend establishing a startup today to remain adaptable and flexible. The business environment constantly changes, and startups frequently encounter unforeseen challenges and opportunities. Adaptability and willingness to pivot when necessary can significantly impact your startup’s success.

My dental practice has had to acclimate to technological changes, patient preferences, and industry regulations. Accepting change and continuously evaluating and modifying your strategies and business model enables you to remain competitive and responsive to market shifts.

Moreover, surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors, advisors, and colleagues who can provide guidance and insights. Their experiences can be invaluable in guiding you through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship at the startup level.

Dr. Jennifer Silver, CEO, Owner and Dentist, Macleod Trail Dental

14. Validate Concept Before Full Development

Instead of rushing into developing your product or service, I recommend that you first validate your concept. Make a prototype or a minimum viable product (MVP) and extensively test it with a small sample of potential users. Gather their feedback, learn from their interactions, and make data-driven decisions. You can move forward with full-scale development only when you’ve proven your concept.

This method reduces the possibility of creating something that no one wants. It ensures that your firm is founded on a genuine market need instead of assumptions. This can drastically improve your chances of success, shorten your time-to-market, and save you money. To tailor this, define clear metrics for success and engage closely with your early adopters to understand their pain points and desires.

Percy Grunwald, Co-Founder, Compare Banks

15. Master Time Management

I highly recommend that anyone looking to launch a startup ensure they have time management. A startup is a significant time commitment that can overwhelm anyone. If you’re careful, it can prevent you from experiencing problems like burnout, which can impact the success of your business.

Set clear goals and learn to prioritize so you don’t end up causing too much stress. Always ensure you have a work-life balance before launching a startup to ensure you make enough time for yourself and your business.

Dr. Roshan Vara, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Co-Founder, The Treatment Rooms London

16. Ditch Perfectionism, Embrace Change

Don’t worry too much about making everything perfect when starting a business—ditch perfectionism. Instead, think, “good enough for now” is okay, and don’t be afraid to change your plans if needed. While it’s essential to aim for high quality, trying to make everything perfect can slow you down and stop you from trying new things.

Start-ups do well when they can quickly adjust to changes and learn from their mistakes. It’s fine to launch your product or service even if it’s not perfect, and then make it better based on what customers say. The important thing is to get your idea out there, listen to what people think, and make improvements along the way.

Daniel Willmott, Founder, Shortformvideo.co

17. Cultivate Mental and Emotional Agility

I recommend learning mental and emotional agility. In my journey of building a life-coaching company, it was as much about navigating my mindset as it was about business strategies.

Every startup faces unforeseen challenges; it’s a given. But the entrepreneurs who can look and face their shadows, emotions, and thoughts are the ones who will be successful. In my case, mindfulness practices, like journaling and meditation, are essential to keep me grounded and clear-headed and cultivate a resilient and adaptable mindset and critical skills when launching a startup.

Bayu Prihandito, Certified Psychology Expert, Life Coach, Founder, Life Architekture

18. Prioritize Customer Service

Starting a business can be daunting, but you can set yourself up for success with the right advice. One piece of advice to someone launching a startup today is to treat their customer service and client relationships like gold.

As one example, I’d suggest that instead of settling on a single team member responsible for responding to customers’ emails, mark those emails as “in progress” in your shared CRM so others throughout the organization know customer inquiries and can pitch in if needed. Doing this gives clients the confidence that even if their normal contact point is away or busy, someone from the company will answer them promptly.

Michael Alexis, CEO, Virtual Team Building

Act Now: Three Practical Tips to Implement Expert Advice

Okay, you’ve soaked up wisdom from the pros—now what? The next step is converting those insights into actionable moves for your startup journey.

Mission Clarity Exercise: Don’t have a mission statement yet? Start here. Grab a notebook and jot down the problems you aim to solve. Next, envision your startup five years from now—what has it achieved? This exercise will help you crystallize your mission and values. SWOT Analysis: Evaluate your startup’s Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats. This practice is a strategic way to understand your business deeply and plan for future roadblocks and opportunities. MVP Testing: Before fully committing to product development, create a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). Use online platforms like Google Forms to gather small, targeted audience feedback. Understand their needs and pain points to refine your concept.

Additional Resources for a Smooth Startup Launch

If you feel like there’s too much to digest, you’re not alone. Launching a startup is a Herculean task. But guess what? There are tools and resources out there designed to make your life easier. Here’s a list:

Project Management Tools : Platforms like Asana, Trello, or Jira can help keep your tasks and team coordinated.

: Platforms like Asana, Trello, or Jira can help keep your tasks and team coordinated. Networking Platforms : Consider platforms like Meetup or industry-specific forums to build your network and find potential mentors.

: Consider platforms like Meetup or industry-specific forums to build your network and find potential mentors. Financial Management Software: QuickBooks, FreshBooks, or Zoho Books can help manage your startup’s finances efficiently.

Management Software: QuickBooks, FreshBooks, or Zoho Books can help manage your startup’s finances efficiently. CRM Systems: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems like HubSpot or Salesforce are essential for handling client interactions and data.

Remember, the path to launching a successful startup isn’t a sprint; it’s a marathon. Equip yourself with the right tools, follow the expert advice, and take it one step at a time. You’ve got this!