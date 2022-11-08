How to Pick the Right Lead Magnet for Your Target Audience and Get People to Subscribe to Your Newsletter

Offer something of high value that your audience needs

Creating lead magnets that convert your target audience into subscribers requires careful planning and perfect execution. First, you must offer something of high value that your audience needs. Then you must ensure they trust you enough to leave you their name and email.

Lead magnets are very efficient lead-generation tools. Once captured, you can nurture leads and push them down the sales funnel by providing content that increases brand awareness, enhances your company’s reputation, and answers customer questions.

Here is a guide on picking the right lead magnet for your target audience to get people to subscribe to your newsletter.

Choosing the Right Lead Magnet

Since the role of a lead magnet is to encourage audience engagement with your business and leave their data, you need to ensure that it proves helpful, credible, and shareable. Furthermore, leads are strategic to your business because converting them into real prospects is easier once you have them.

Adopt the Right Lead Magnet Format

Your lead magnet ideas can take any form that meets your consumer needs and shows your expertise. Some examples include:

Infographic

Free Consultation

Free trial

Quiz

Free tool

Digital guide

Listicle

Checklist

Template

Discount

However, whichever topic you choose, you must deliver it in a compatible format, making it easy for prospects to download.

Furthermore, a clear idea of your target audience will help you choose a format they want to download. For example, infographics are more manageable to consume than a 20-page case study if your audience is constantly on the go.

Finally, don’t overestimate your strengths when choosing the topic of your lead magnet. Make sure you have the skills and tools to put it together perfectly or use a professional.

Provide What Your Audience Wants

When deciding on the best topic to create the right lead magnet, you need to look no further than data collection tools like Google Analytics to find your audience’s wants.

Your website’s top landing pages and most popular pages visited will yield the best information on what they find most valuable. Often you can use content that has done well and repurpose it into one piece that can become a lead magnet.

Blog posts can also provide information about the topics most motivating your visitors to take action. For example, you will want to see which posts kept them on site the longest, which got the most user engagement, and the one that generated the most subscriptions to your newsletter.

Other places where you can get an idea of your audience’s wants include email link click-throughs and actions taken on social media (engagement, shares, and using links to your website).

Finally, keep an eye on external sources like Quora and other places where forums and groups talk about things related to your industry. These offer thought-provoking information about the things that interest your audience, what they like to talk about, trending news, and their needs.

Keywords Are Revealing

Your website can reveal much about your audience, but sometimes it’s not enough. A keyword review can help you go even further into discovering topics that you may not yet have considered agreeable to your website visitors.

Start with a keyword research tool and enter the relevant focus keyword for a lead magnet topic. The search will reveal the data on monthly searches. Topics and keywords don’t need to be the most searched but must have the potential to translate into lead generation.

Your Competition Can Reveal Lots

There is nothing wrong with seeing how the competition does lead magnets since they may have been around longer and have greater insight into what audience interests. If their website does not reveal much, try their social media feeds, blog posts, and resource pages for more insights.

Look at their views, clicks, shares, and comments to see what grabs their audience’s attention and gets them to respond. You don’t need to offer the same lead magnet, but something of the same value or greater will do.

Finally, if your competition doesn’t offer a lead magnet, it is time to take the lead by offering it to your audience.

Online Tools Provide Inspiration

Your lead magnet must do more than answer your website visitors’ common questions and needs. It must grab and hold their attention if you want them to hit that subscribe button. It must also provide them with solid value.

Some of the best tools to use when deciding include Google Trends, Answer the Public, BuzzSumo, and HubSpot Blog Topic Generator.

You can also try Google’s auto-populate search feature for specific topic searches. For example, type in your lead magnet topic, and Google provides several relevant and popular topic suggestions based on particular inquiries.

Final Word

A lead magnet that creates enough value to get people to subscribe is unique, specific, helpful, convenient, and timeless. Follow the above steps to pick the right lead magnet as you build your email list and grow your business.

FAQs

What is a lead magnet?

A lead magnet is an online marketing tool used to generate leads. It is a digital asset that offers value in exchange for an email address or other contact information.

How can I create a lead magnet?

There are several steps you can take to create a lead magnet, including:

Review your website data to see the most popular topics with your audience.

Look at keywords related to your topic to find ones with high monthly search volume.

Check out what your competition is doing in terms of lead magnets.

Use online tools like Google Trends and Answer the Public to find popular topics and questions related to your industry.

Finally, create a lead magnet that is unique, specific, helpful, convenient, and timeless.

What are some common lead magnet topics?

Some common lead magnet topics include:

How to guides

Product coupons or discounts

Free shipping offers

Checklists

Templates

eBooks

What are the benefits of using a lead magnet?

The benefits of using a lead magnet include:

Generating leads

Building an email list

Increasing conversions

Improving ROI

Gaining insights into what your audience wants and needs.

How can I use a lead magnet to grow my business?

There are several ways you can use a lead magnet to grow your business, including:

Offer a lead magnet to build your email list in exchange for an email address.

Use a lead magnet to give away something of value to increase conversions.

Create a lead magnet targeted to a specific group or niche within your industry.

Use online tools to find popular topics and questions related to your industry to create a lead magnet that answers those questions.

Finally, make sure your lead magnet is unique, specific, helpful, convenient, and timeless.

What are some common lead magnet mistakes?

Some common lead magnet mistakes include:

Not having a lead magnet

Creating a lead magnet that is not valuable or relevant

Not using online tools to find popular topics and questions related to your industry

Creating a lead magnet that is not targeted to a specific group or niche

Not making sure your lead magnet is unique, specific, helpful, convenient, and timeless.

How can I avoid making mistakes with my lead magnet?

There are several steps you can take to avoid making mistakes with your lead magnet, including:

Review your website data to see the most popular topics with your audience.

Look at keywords related to your topic to find ones with a high monthly search volume.

Check out what your competition is doing in terms of lead magnets.

Use online tools like Google Trends and Answer the Public to find popular topics and questions related to your industry.

Finally, create a lead magnet that is unique, specific, helpful, convenient, and timeless.

