The Wrong Way Most Small Business Marketers Search for and Use Organic Keywords to Target

Organic keywords are the words that bring your customers to your website without them needing to click on your ad. These are the words that attract free traffic. They are free to use and targeted, making them essential for increasing your site’s visibility in search engines.

Going about the correct way of finding organic keywords is vital for ensuring unpaid traffic to your website. If you aren’t finding your organic keywords as described below and then using them correctly, you are going about it incorrectly.

Not Using the Google Search Console

When using Google Analytics, the Organic Search on the dashboard allows you to see which keywords bring traffic to your website. However, this data has become more general, thanks to protection privacy laws, and you cannot see the exact terms used to reach your website.

Therefore, Google Search Console gives you better insight since it’s not linked to individuals. Navigate the “Performance” dashboard to get invaluable insights about the queries that send users to your website organically.

Now that you know the phrases that led people to you, you can use these and similar ones in your keyword strategy.

Retain top-ranking keywords, and increase the use of mid-ranking ones, especially in your meta titles and descriptions. Conversely, use less competitive keywords in your content, especially if they are relevant to your business.

Not Checking Keyword Competitiveness

It’s essential to know how competitive your keywords are. The more people compete for a keyword, the less likely it becomes to beat the competition, especially if your keywords rank low.

You can get the best outcomes from keywords with a high number of searches but a low level of competition.

Only Using Generic Keywords

Category keywords are the words that start the process of defining your industry. These are the top keywords, but they are too generic to bring organic traffic to your website since they generate endless results. Therefore, if you are an electrician, plumber, or contractor, you need to branch out a little more.

Therefore, even if you use the keyword, electrical contractor, you may miss several opportunities in your strategy once again. Most online searches are sophisticated, so use the keywords that bring them to your page with narrow searches that answer their queries.

Using Keywords Not Relevant to Your Business

It doesn’t mean because a keyword ranks well for your competitors, it will rank well for you. For example, sometimes a keyword is relevant to your industry but doesn’t capture what you sell. Therefore if you are a car dealer, the phrase “new car” won’t capture as many people as when you state a particular car model. Long-tail keywords make for better targeting.

Overdoing Keyword Use

You cannot use the keywords too much on your pages and content. For example, if you are selling cars, try and include some keywords referring to a specific model, ensuring that the keyword stands out just enough.

Keyword overuse affects your ranking, especially if your content means to please Google rather than your users. However, you can write longer articles to increase your organic keywords, especially secondary ones.

Not Optimizing Your Page Titles and Header Tags

The page title or meta title is critical as an on-page SEO ranking factor since the Google search engine results page displays this when people put in a search query. Therefore, always optimize page titles with your primary keyword.

Additionally, you must include organic keywords in H1, H2, and H3 header tags to ensure Google picks them up. Smaller header tags like H4 and H5 don’t have the same significance.

Ignoring Internal Linking

Finally, besides on-page SEO, which informs Google about how to rank your page based on organic search keywords, you can also send stronger signals with strategic internal linking.

Link from relevant pages on your website by using anchor text that matches the exact keywords to increase the significance of the target page. The incoming internal links give the page topical authority, and the page is also better optimized, helping Google understand the content topic.

Don’t only use exact match anchor texts pointing to the same page; you can vary them a bit to make the internal links look more natural. You can do this by adding extra filler words to partial keyword matches.

The Bottom Line

Now that you know better ensure you are not searching for and misusing organic keywords to target customers. Instead, find and use the right keywords to ensure people discover what they want, avoiding endless traffic but bringing you critical qualified leads.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the importance of using relevant keywords?

Relevant keywords are important because they help you target your audience more effectively. If you use irrelevant keywords, you may end up attracting users who are not interested in what you have to offer, which can ultimately lead to a lower conversion rate.

What is the best way to use keywords?

The best way to use keywords is to find ones with high searches but are not too competitive. You can also use long-tail keywords, which are more specific and tend to have less competition. Additionally, you should optimize your page titles and header tags with your primary keyword to ensure that your pages are easily found by users searching for them. Finally, you can increase the relevance of your target page by linking to it from other relevant pages on your website.

What is the importance of internal linking?

Internal linking is crucial because it helps Google understand the content topic of your target page. Additionally, it can help increase your page’s ranking in search results. Finally, it makes it easier for users to navigate your website.

