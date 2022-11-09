6 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Making That Expensive Purchase

These days, the economy is rocking back and forth like a pendulum. We are coming out of a period where the federal government has subsidized some of our living costs with stimulus checks and tax cuts, meaning that a certain percentage of the population has enjoyed some extra income in the last few years.

This has led to a lot more big-ticket purchases, some of which people are finding they regret. The big topic of conversation lately is the number of pandemic home buyers now regretting the financial strain they’ve put themselves in. When it comes to some big-ticket items, credit is an option when cash isn’t in the bank. Credit jewelers can help get you that unique item for your significant other, but you should consider some things before making an expensive purchase. Check out these six things to consider before making that big purchase.

1. How Important Is This Purchase?

The first thing to ask yourself is how necessary this purchase is. Is it something you need, or is it something you merely want to have? Sometimes, when our car breaks down for example, or when we get married, it may be necessary to pull the trigger on those big purchases, even if it means using credit jewelers provide to help customers make their special day as magical as it can be. If the purchase isn’t an answer to a problem or a necessary expense for a special occasion, consider waiting to make the purchase.

2. Do I Have Cash To Pay For It?

Of course, one of the most important things to consider is whether you have the money to pay for the item outright. That doesn’t mean asking if you can afford the payments. You should be able to purchase the item outright for most big-ticket items except for a house. In some cases, credit cards can come in handy for emergencies, but in general, if you can’t afford the total purchase cost, it’s probably not a good idea to buy it.

3. Will It Lead To Additional Purchases?

Often when we make big-ticket purchases, those items require additional maintenance and possibly additional purchases along with the item. If you buy an instrument, for example, that will need other accessories like a case and maintenance items so you can take care of the instrument after you buy it. The same is true for an item like a car. This will require expensive maintenance for years to come. So ask yourself, will this purchase lead to more expenses?

4. How Long Will The Item Last?

How long will the big ticket item last? Jewelry for a marriage ceremony is meant to be worn for a lifetime, so it’s less likely that the rings will become obsolete, assuming the health of the marriage stays strong. A car will last a long while but still has a shelf life. The longer-lasting the item is, the more worthwhile it is.

5. Is It An Impulse Buy?

Sometimes we see an item, whether from an online advertisement or in a store, and we feel that we absolutely must have it. This is often referred to as an impulse buy, and these are the source of many shoppers’ regrets. When we buy on impulse, we aren’t coming from a place of need or necessity and end up making decisions that could hurt us down the road. Consider whether or not the purchase would be based on impulse, and then wait a while before making that purchase so you can put money aside for it.

6. Where Did The Product Come From?

For some, knowing where the product was made might be an essential decision-making factor. Some products are made by companies that use environmentally destructive methods to produce their products and others may use overseas sweatshops and put their workers in inhuman situations. In this case, try to find the product from another manufacturer that practices creating an ethical workplace for its employees rather than exploiting its position as a wealthy corporate entity.

Conclusion

Big ticket purchases are on the rise in today’s economy, but few are thinking about their long-term purchases. This is causing a generation of individuals to drown in debt. To get around this, we can take steps by considering the big purchases we make. Ask yourself if this is a priority if you can afford it, and think of the item’s longevity. It may be worth it if it’s something that will serve you and your family for a long time. Otherwise, it’s probably a good idea to wait on that purchase and save your pennies.

FAQs

How much money should I have saved before making a big purchase?

Ideally, you should have enough money saved to cover the entire cost of the item. However, this is not always possible for everyone. If you cannot afford to pay for the item outright, consider whether or not you can afford the monthly payments.

What are some things I should consider before making a big purchase?

Some things you may want to consider include: whether you can afford the item, if the purchase will lead to additional expenses, how long the item will last, if the purchase is an impulse buy, and where the product came from.

What is an impulse buy?

An impulse buy is an unplanned purchase that is made impulsively, without much thought or consideration. Impulse buys are often regretted later on, as they are often made with emotion rather than logic.

What does it mean if an item has a shelf life?

An item’s shelf life is the amount of time that the item can be used before it becomes outdated or unusable. Once an item reaches its shelf life, it is no longer considered valuable and will likely need to be replaced.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.