Are Your Account Executives Prioritizing the Wrong Leads?

If you want to advance your eCommerce business, you will need to invest in data management to discern the best leads. Data is the way forward through the modern world in the sense that data can help you figure out which accounts to solicit. The key is to employ current data models in terms of what they can accomplish for you. Different cases will inform which data model you use for finding lucrative accounts.

For example, one case might require moving info from your warehouse to a customer relationship management technology for your business’s account executives to go after the proper accounts regarding buying products. Another case is sending product data to account executives for those executives to ascertain what activities an app is performing with product data. Finally, a current model may alleviate issues across myriad technologies such that system-wide health scores will be higher and account managers will have greater tracking capabilities over whatever CRM those account managers are using.

How Relevant is Salesforce

A significant facet of maintaining and utilizing current models is Salesforce. Salesforce is the notable cornerstone of any sales team you might use, offering a unique view of your loyal customers. Querying is as essential an entity as Salesforce, however. Information about product usage data, custom audiences, and possibly event data can be effectively examined with a software called Redshift. Redshift is a highly effective data management software that ensures you can obtain the correct information whenever you need whatever information. To examine your customers from the most helpful angle, you will have to employ the valuable Redshift technology to do your job well and accomplish things on your business’s behalf. Take the guesswork out of the equation and add Redshift to the equation. With the correct data, your sales team can achieve much by highlighting your customers’ needs and generating the most possible value.

The Activation of Data

Activating data is all about connecting Redshift to Salesforce. There are several ways to go about this, but only a few are the best. First, you will want to send your company’s valuable data models to the tools your sales teams utilize daily. Then, with your team’s assistance, you will be able to grow your business. Here’s a cursory guide.

The first thing you have to do is figure out what information you need from Redshift. Then, write whatever SQL queries you need, discern the data you need to find, and import any existing forms of data, whether those forms of data are tables or databases.

Second, connect your business to Salesforce with the relevant credentials. Again, this step may appear to be trivial, but do not move forward with the other steps until after this one.

Third, you must manage the way the information of your query maps to the destination’s information fields. In other words, you will have to forge a path from collecting data to where you want that information to go.

The last step is to schedule a sync so that the data you want becomes the data you have. Whatever option you choose regarding scheduling, you need to select the one that works for you, your business, and your sales team. After completing the scheduling aspect, enjoy watching your destination fields fill with a source’s information.

Why Should I Be Using a Great Data Model?

This process is so essential because there are no APIs or scripts. All you need to do to accomplish this series of steps is use SQL in either the PowerShell or the terminal. It’s never been easier to manage your data. You can even use your existing databases to trigger syncs with disparate technologies. You can get alerts when anything in your data stack alters or fails. Indulge in the best engineering practices by syncing every configuration change you make with git. Do things in shorter amounts of time. That is all this is about.

You can make your data models useful across so many contexts. Increase the potency of your data models with a warehouse, complete informative statements in a query language, and take advantage of whatever tools you have.

Enable business teams to thrive by building custom pools of potential clients. You need not use SQL to accomplish this. Instead, you can use a simple drag-and-drop interface to achieve your marketing goals. A drag-and-drop model will allow you and your team to use data models already employed. Up-to-date data models will allow you to scale your business appropriately. The correct data model can sync thousands of pieces of information without causing API failures.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.