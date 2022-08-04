Sell Your Home with Homelister and Ditch The Agent

What is HomeLister?

HomeLister is a real estate search website and an online brokerage that enables homeowners to advertise and sell their houses online to buyers directly while also assisting.

What does HomeLister do?

HomeLister provides property owners with a unique and powerful option to sell their property without the assistance of a typical broker or property agent.

Sellers upload their property to the MLS listing and every important property portal. They can pick how much help they want from HomeLister and add extra features – such as proposal bargaining – throughout the process. And rather than taking a part of the final price, the firm’s minimal flat fees start at $599.

The ultimate objective is to give sellers more control over the sales process while allowing them to retain as much of their hard-earned equity as feasible.

HomeLister claims that streamlining the sales process, it fixes the expense of the pushy realtors, saving sellers an average of $21,000 and reducing the typical time on the real estate market from 16 days to just 9.

When was HomeLister launched?

Following her home-selling expertise, CEO Lindsay McLean founded the business in Santa Monica, southern California, in 2015 with the real estate agent and solicitor Jennifer Stein.

Is HomeLister for you?

Homelister positions itself as a do-it-yourself house and property listing service with more customizable alternatives than conventional. They provide several listing options at various levels to accommodate a variety of budgets.

To decide whether HomeLister would be a good choice for you, let’s look at what problems HomeLister solves, how it is on pricing, and if it is easy to use.

What problem does HomeLister solve?

Until relatively recent times, it was practically hard to market your house online without the assistance of a buyer’s agent.

However, owing to the HomeLister network, anybody—including you—can easily advertise your house online, eliminating the need to hire and pay an estate agent. This is fantastic news since you can keep a significant portion of the final selling price and walk off with a lot more dollars when all is said and done!

How much does HomeLister cost?

If you wish to market your house at a low cost without any hidden fees, HomeLister is a fantastic alternative to hiring a real estate agent.

Homelister has three levels of service. Basic is $0 down and $599 at closing. Basic service includes listing on your local MLS, Zillow, and other significant real estate sites, yard sign, and virtual tours of your house. More than enough to make your house seen and an extremely affordable option.

Premium is $599 down and $1100 at closing and adds in professional photography, marketing flyers for an open house, and some sales help with paperwork and negotiation.

Platinum is $699 and $2300 at closing. Includes everything from the other levels as well as aerial photography, additional appraisal, and negotiating help digital lockbox and other sales help.

And since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the business claims to have saved customers $17,000,000 in licensed brokerage fees!

Is HomeLister easy to use?

HomeLister simplifies the home sale process in a market where many things might be complicated. Clients can even publish their ads in a single sitting. If they are incapable of doing so, hitting the extremely helpful “Save; Next” option stores each article so they can return and resume wherever they left off.

What we like about HomeLister

HomeLister offers an appealing degree of easiness: a computerized listing process, buyer’s direct contact information, chat support help, and the opportunity to accomplish nearly everything digitally and stress-free from the luxury of your own house.

It bills itself as a do-it-yourself property listing service with more tailored alternatives than conventional. They also provide several listing bundles at various levels to accommodate a variety of budgets.

In addition, they also developed a smartphone application in the former half of this year that lets customers upload live video tours to potential buyers instead of organizing an in-person showing.

What we don’t like about HomeLister

The concept underlying Homelister’s strategy is that you may customize how much help you receive – a great deal, very little, or a combination of both. Something to keep in mind concerning customized services is that they are mostly computerized (an actual listing agent is not automatically going to be helping you).

So while you will save money on real estate costs, you may have to spend extra for additional services such as a customer service manager to show your house if you go that route.

The reason behind this is that a lot of realtors are hesitant to exhibit FSBO (for sale by owner) property. If they notice that you’re marketing your house on HomeLister, you may need to offer them a more significant fee (at minimum, the current standard of 2.5-3.0 percent) to convince them to assist you.

It is significantly more challenging to manage the legal formalities of selling a house. Because HomeLister is primarily an online endeavor, getting face-to-face consultation with a chief legal counsel who knows the legal vocabulary of selling a property and evaluating bids would be much more difficult.

HomeLister looks to be practical because of its digital services, but it can be problematic the moment it comes to showcasing your house and attracting possible buyers. So, while it minimizes expenditures on property agents’ costs, getting a realtor to show your place later may wind up costing you extra.

And while HomeLister will register you with the MLS listings, it will not possibly get you quite as much publicity as a realtor will.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons More tailored, largely electronic service offerings They make no guarantees about thorough property listings. You will save dollars on property agent fees There is no security included in the overall pricing. Because of its digital offerings, Homelister looks to be handy. It does not ensure that potential buyers will contact you, and It becomes troublesome when presenting your house and attracting potential purchasers. It is possible to sell your property from the comfort of your home Much more challenging to handle the legal formalities of selling a house. Homelister gives you an MLS listing. Your house does not receive as much attention as it would with a realtor.

What’s the process?

The procedure is broken down into three simple steps: listing, showing and selling.

Listing

To begin, list the property on HomeLister.com. Provide all essential information, along with the total cost. Services like professional photography, film, three-dimensional digital tours, and yard signage are also available to property owners. HomeLister then posts the listing to their local MLS and most prominent real estate platforms, including Trulia, Zillow, and Realtor.com.

Showing

Organize a viewing time and day and arrange a lock box for realtors to offer interested purchasers a tour. The HomeLister team will also advise property owners on highlighting their home’s most significant attributes to stand out.

Selling

Assuming full control, you may sell. HomeLister gives homeowners entire control over the sales cycle by allowing them to communicate directly with purchasers. Sellers get showing requests and proposals directly from purchasers and can reply with competing offers before accepting the best deal.

Features of HomeLister

These five features are essential when determining whether HomeLister is suitable for you.

Packages for high-quality photography

Another recurring consumer remark on Homelister mentions that the photography bundles are excellent. These photographs of your offering will be the initial idea most buyers get of your house, and they may determine the outcome of the purchase. So you need to know that you’re showing your house with high-quality photographs.

Fortunately, HomeLister includes professional photos in their marketing packages, and consumers are typically pleased with the outcome!

Extremely user-friendly platform with straightforward procedures

In today’s world, a customer’s online experience may make or break them. And HomeLister’s user interface is really nothing less than straightforward!

Essentially, they divide the process into three simple stages their clients may easily follow. First, customers choose the marketing bundle they would like to buy, with the prices clearly displayed. They then list their house and handle any open house inquiries. Finally, they examine the bids and finalize the transaction by signing the legal documentation.

You’ve managed to sell your property in three stages! It doesn’t get much simpler than that.

Uncomplicated tour possibilities

Organizing open house tours used to seem like a hassle. However, Homelister users unanimously believe that the ability to give virtual open house tours, in-person visits, or nothing at all has indeed been extremely useful and a significant stress reliever.

Many users appreciate the virtual tour feature since it makes it very easy to coordinate tours with potential purchasers and accommodates busy schedules. Furthermore, being in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak has made it more convenient to handle without jeopardizing anyone’s physical well-being or health.

Flat fees and choices that are adaptable to you

Each buyer will have distinct desires and requirements. HomeLister recognizes this and works hard to guarantee that every consumer can find what they’re looking for.

Each client on the website will have a distinctive experience while selling their house, regardless of the intricacies of their advertising bundle, their asking price, the quantity of assistance they receive, or promotional content to promote the offer.

But one thing virtually all clients have in common after the entire process is that they’ll have efficiently sold their house and will have received more cash than if they had used a property agent.

More cash and a house sold

This is most likely the essential thing to consider. HomeLister has an exceptionally high success record in assisting people in selling properties fast, effectively, and profitably!

Nevertheless, since buyers do not have to pay until the house is sold, and the same flat fee is stated up ahead at the beginning step of the entire procedure, many clients wind up walking off with a few thousand dollars extra than anticipated.

This is significant, and it is one of the primary reasons why the organization was founded to begin with.

Final breakdown

HomeLister provides property owners with a unique and powerful option to sell their property without the involvement of a typical real estate agent. If professional assistance is required, it is provided. Leaving the house is unnecessary because all paperwork is signed and notarized electronically.

HomeLister also intends to expand geographically, improve its basic plan and add new offerings to its websites, such as title solutions and computerized transaction administration.

According to data, the average HomeLister client saves $21,000 because of the flat fees. Consider all you could do with the additional money. You may even use the money to purchase a new house and spend quality time there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How is Homelister able to sell my house so quickly?

A: Using the latest in technology and marketing techniques, Homelister can get your property in front of the right buyers locally and globally.

Q: How does Homelister compare to using a traditional real estate agent?

A: HomeLister can help you sell your home up to 50% faster and at a fraction of the cost of using a traditional agent.

Q: What is the process of selling my house with Homelister?

A: The first step is to sign up for a free account. Then, you’ll be able to list your property and add photos and details. Once your listing is live, buyers can contact you directly to schedule a showing.

Q: How much does it cost to sell my house with Homelister?

A: HomeLister’s flat fee is just $995, a fraction of the traditional real estate agent’s commission.

Q: How do I get started?

A: Just sign up for a free account to list your property. There’s no obligation, and you can cancel at any time.

Alternatives to Homelister

1. ForSaleByOwner

2. Zillow Offers

3. Opendoor

4. RedfinNow

5. Offerpad

Each of these alternatives has its pros and cons, so be sure to do your research before deciding on the best option.

Homelister is the best choice for those who want to sell their home quickly and efficiently and looking to do so at a fraction of the cost of using a traditional real estate agent. With Homelister, you’ll be able to get your property in front of the right buyers, both locally and globally.

