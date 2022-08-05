Five Things You Should Buy Used if You Want to Save Money

Even the stingiest of people have to buy things sometimes. But you can choose between buying them brand new or used for many items. Naturally, buying a used product costs less than buying a brand new one, so it’s good to buy used when you can. But what items should you buy used first and foremost?

Many products can save you money if you buy them used, but if you want to save a lot for yourself, the best products are cars, tools, electronics, sports equipment, and exercise equipment.

The primary reason for this is because the mentioned items are all costly when purchased new, and they can be acquired for a lot less if you buy them used instead. Still, we’ll cover why it’s a good move to buy these mentioned items used if you can manage it. Of course, it all depends on where you are willing to save!

Cars

Sure, it’s always nice to get a brand new car. But anyone who has bought one off of a lot before can attest to just how expensive this acquisition can be. On top of that, the value of a new car drops by thousands of dollars as soon as you drive it off the lot. Buying used transportation can save you a lot of money.

If you just need a solid set of wheels to get you from point A to point B, there’s no need to buy a brand new car from a dealership that will probably put you in debt or require a loan to pay. As long as you ensure that you are buying a reliable used car that doesn’t have serious problems, this is a great way to save.

Hand Tools

If you are the type of person to make use of hammers, wrenches, sockets, and other types of hand tools, consider buying them used. After all, when it comes to equipment like this, there is hardly a difference between a used one and a new one. A hammer is a hammer! A used one might be a little scuffed, but it will still do its job.

When it comes to power tools, you might want to be a little more inclined to get new ones, but options are just as good even for many power tools used. After all, power tools are very robust and designed to function over long periods and through a lot of punishment. Save money by buying used tools when you can!

Electronics

New electronics are a considerable expense for a lot of people. TVs, game consoles, phones, you name it: getting a brand new one is expensive, often costing hundreds or thousands of dollars. Of course, that tends to happen when you want to buy the newest things. However, if you are willing to settle, you can save money.

If you don’t need the newest phone or TV, consider buying a slightly older used model from someone else. Chances are, you’ll be able to save a fair deal of money. Even if you need to buy the newest game console, check around online first to see if someone is getting rid of one for less than the retail price.

Of course, you’ll want to ensure the used equipment you buy is in good enough shape to be worthwhile. Used electronics can serve you perfectly well, it’s damaged electronics that won’t be worth the price, even at a discount.

Sports Equipment

If you play a sport that requires equipment, such as helmets, shin guards, sticks, bats, etc., there’s no reason to buy them brand new most of the time. The only thing you often have to buy on your own is clothes and equipment that need to fit you. But when it comes to these other things, they are often serviceable when used.

A good bat will last years without needing replacement, as will many other solid pieces of sports equipment. Don’t buy new ones unless you have to.

Exercise Equipment

Despite being “used,” a lot of exercise equipment is in very good shape. Many people buy ellipticals, treadmills, and similar equipment for a resolution or sudden whimsy, only to discover that they don’t want to commit to it. This means you can get relatively new exercise equipment most of the time, even if it is used.

When bought used, exercise equipment tends to be expensive, so it’s a good idea to cut down on the price of it when you can, especially if you know that you are actually going to make good use of what you buy. Just be sure to make the purchase worth it!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.