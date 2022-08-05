The Ultimate Guide to Building A Thriving Work Culture In 2022

The ideal work culture has undergone a revolution in the current post-COVID environment. Effective internal structures need to sustain the changes required in an environment that incorporates flexibility, uncertainty, an external work environment, and other factors in this era of hyperconnectivity.

Understanding Work Culture

A thriving work culture encompasses more than just the get-togethers of teams to celebrate the rewards for successes. No matter the team’s size, the company’s culture plays a vital role in the business’s effectiveness and success. When everyone within a company shares the same expectations, purpose, and values, the shared foundation based on the business’s unique needs creates an employee mindset for inclusiveness based on its mission and vision.

Benefits of Building a Thriving Work Culture

Thriving work culture requires hard work because it is more than just about intentions. It is about implementing the concept so the company can reap the benefits, including better productivity, job satisfaction, employee retention, creativity leading to innovation, and increased profitability.

Building and Maintaining a Positive Company Culture

Prolonged high-stress periods have become the norm, yet some of the world’s most inspiring and successful leaders know that employees rely on work culture to do their best work, feel safe and support the company and each other.

“Care about your people, taking the time to get to know them. Then, when you care, instead of faking, you tap into the secret superpowers everyone has to help you turn your team into a productive, thriving, engaged, and successful element,” says Alicia Aitken, Head of Investment Management and Delivery at ANZ.

Assess Your Company’s Core Values

A company built on a foundation of core values must assess these from time to time, ensuring they reflect in the existing work culture. Assessments often take longer than expected, but they remain essential to ensuring everyone in the company has the same views.

Furthermore, the changes in the work environment require the introduction of new contexts to embrace the new goals that meet the new reality of remote or hybrid work.

Allow Employees to Become Flourishing Individuals

The hiring process requires several considerations. For example, skill sets and work background may not be as crucial as an excellent cultural fit since most skills don’t need much learning time.

Moreover, allowing employees to thrive and experience growth within the business helps create the ideal work culture. Today, employees need to feel valued for their contributions and expect to feel secure. They also want the ability to integrate their work to create a favorable work-life balance.

In organizations where employees can experience growth, employees have a higher rate of shared vision, leading to thriving work culture.

Power of Communication

Communication is even more critical than ever in ensuring every business’s development and maintenance of a thriving culture. Feedback and constructive criticism play a significant role in creating an environment with the right culture. However, this engagement has no meaning if it is top-down; employees must also be able to engage and provide feedback. There is no better way to offer a thriving work culture than to include everyone. Thanks to connectivity, everyone can feel included in the process, even those working from home.

Lead By Example and Develop Leadership

Every leader is the agent of a company’s culture, but it’s not enough to tell the employees about it and insist they implement it. Since work culture is intangible, leadership and management must drive the effort in the right direction.

However, a business leader cannot become the only source of inspiration for the employees of a company. A company’s employees can play just as active in empowering and inspiring each other, stemming from the deep sense of belonging to a community.

Furthermore, when a company prioritizes leadership development, helping employees learn the skills required, they empower them to take the business to new heights.

Bottom Line

Since one of the most critical resources of any business is its people, it goes without saying that they have the power to help build a thriving work culture. Employers and leaders need to focus on making employees feel trusted, respected and cared for, and they will return this with their loyalty, productivity, creativity, respect, and performance.

New practices and the redefinition of the work mean that the workplace and workforce are changing. However, that doesn’t mean organizations can throw culture out the window. On the contrary, a thriving work culture creates an environment that spills over to building relationships with customers. Furthermore, everyone within a workplace, even those working on the sidelines, must become a part of the operational environment, ensuring everyone plays a role. Therefore the faster a positive culture becomes the norm, the better the returns for the business, requiring that companies adopt intelligent strategies as they move into the future.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.