What Is A Content Manager, and What Do They Do?

• Content managers oversee content creation, distribution, and optimization to improve customer engagement.

• They ensure that all content is up-to-date and relevant to keep customers informed and drive traffic.

• Content managers also have a hand in developing campaigns, improving SEO rankings, monitoring analytics, and tracking performance metrics.

There are endless pieces of content written all over the internet. And as the world becomes more and more digitized, this number is only going to grow. So who is responsible for managing all of this content? That would be the content manager.

Content managers create, curate, and publish content across all digital channels. This can include everything from website articles and blog posts to social media posts and email newsletters.

In short, if you’ve ever read or watched a piece of online content and thought, “Wow, this is well put together,” there’s a good chance that a content manager was behind it. Read on to learn more about what content managers do and why they are so important.

What Does a Content Manager Do?

Content managers have a wide range of responsibilities, but there are three main areas that their work tends to fall into web creation, curation, and management.

Content Creation

A large part of a content manager’s job is creating new content. This can involve anything from writing blog posts to shooting videos to designing infographics. In some cases, the content manager will make the content themselves. In other cases, they will manage a team of creatives responsible for generating and executing new ideas.

Content Curation

Another big part of what content managers do is curate existing web content. This can mean anything from finding relevant articles to share on social media to compiling customer testimonials for use on a company website. The goal of curation is always to add value for the audience; after all, there’s no point in sharing something that nobody wants to read or watch!

Content Management

Once the web content has been created or curated, it needs to be published somewhere. That’s where management comes in. Content managers are responsible for ensuring that all digital assets are properly tagged, categorized, and organized so that they can be easily found and used by those who need them. This includes everything from maintaining a central repository of all company assets to setting up workflows for approving and publishing new content.

Why is a Content Manager Important?

Content managers play a vital role in keeping the internet running smoothly. Without them, we would be bombarded with irrelevant or outdated information every time we logged online.

But content managers do more than keep the internet tidy; they help companies achieve their business goals. Content managers can create and curate high-quality content to attract new customers, drive sales, and build brand awareness. In other words, they are a key part of any successful marketing strategy.

Using content management software, content managers can also track the performance of their assets/content and see which ones are resonating with audiences. This data can then inform future content decisions, ensuring that the right pieces are being created and distributed to the right people at the right time.

The Importance of a Content Manager in SEO

Content managers play a vital role in SEO by producing content that helps a website rank in search engines. To rank, a website needs high-quality, keyword-rich content relevant to what people are searching for. Content creators can help with this by researching and then creating content targeting those keywords.

Creating evergreen content is also essential for SEO. This content will remain relevant and useful for a long time, as opposed to time-sensitive content that will quickly become outdated. Evergreen content is more likely to rank well in search engines and drive traffic to a website over the long term.

Keeping on top of trends is essential, too, though, as Google is constantly changing its algorithm. This means that what works today might not work tomorrow, so content creators need to be flexible and adaptable to keep their website ranking high.

Constantly creating new, high-quality content can be a challenge, but it’s one that content managers and creators are up for. After all, they understand the importance of their work in driving organic website traffic and helping businesses achieve their goals.

What Skills Do You Need to Be a Content Manager?

Content managers need to have a wide range of skills to be successful. Here are some of the most important:

Writing and Editing – Content managers, must be able to write clearly and concisely. They should also have excellent editing skills, as they will often be responsible for proofreading and editing the work of others.

Project Management – A content manager needs to be able to handle multiple projects at once and prioritize their work effectively. This means being organized, efficient, and good at time management.

Communication – They must communicate clearly in writing and in person. They will often need to give feedback and guidance to content creators, so communicating effectively is essential.

Analytical Skills – Content managers need to be able to analyze data and use it to inform their work. This might include web traffic data, social media analytics, or customer surveys. Being able to understand and make use of data is a key skill for any content manager.

Creativity – A content manager needs to be able to come up with new and innovative ideas for content. This might involve coming up with new topics to write about or finding new ways to market existing content.

Flexibility and Adaptability – As mentioned above, the world of SEO is constantly changing, so content managers need to be flexible and adaptable to keep up. This means being open to trying new things and being willing to change tactics if something isn’t working.

If you look at a content manager job description, you will find these basic skills that are always required. If you want to be a content manager, these are the skills you need to work on.

What is a Content Strategy?

A content strategy is a plan for creating, publishing, and managing your content. It should answer the following questions:

– Who is your target audience?

– What type of content will you create?

– When and where will you publish your content?

– How will you promote your content?

– How will you measure the success of your content?

As a content manager, it will be your job to develop and implement a content strategy that meets the needs of your business. This might involve working with other marketing or content team members, such as the social media manager or the SEO specialist.

Your content strategy should be flexible and adaptable, as it will need to change over time to keep up with the ever-changing world of SEO. But as long as you have a solid plan, you can create content that helps your business achieve its goals.

How Can You Become a Content Manager?

You don’t need any specific qualifications to become a content manager. However, it is essential to have strong writing and editing skills and experience with project management.

If you’re looking to move into a content management role, you might consider taking a content marketing course or digital marketing. These courses will teach you the basics of creating and managing online content, search engine optimization, monitoring web traffic, and more.

You might also consider starting an entry-level or assistant role in a marketing team and working your way up. Many content managers started as content writers or editors before moving into a management role.

Content management is an excellent career for anyone with solid writing and editing skills and project management knowledge. If you have these skills, you might consider becoming a content manager.

Conclusion: What is a Content Manager?

Content managers and creators are essential in any company that wants an online presence. A content manager is responsible for creating, publishing, and managing content. This might include blog posts, articles, social media posts, or website pages.

If you’re looking for a job that will allow you to be creative and use your writing skills, you might consider becoming a content manager or creator.

FAQs

What is a content manager?

A content manager is responsible for creating, publishing, and managing content. This might include blog posts, articles, social media posts, or website pages.

What is a content management system?

A content management system (CMS) is software that helps you create, manage, and publish your content. WordPress is an example of a popular CMS.

What skills does a content manager need?

Content managers need strong writing and editing skills and experience with project management.

Is a content manager a good job?

Content management is an excellent career for anyone with solid writing and editing skills and project management knowledge. If you have these skills, you might consider becoming a content manager.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.