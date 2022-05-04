Paypal has become a popular way to send money to friends and family. This is because sending money through this platform is pretty straightforward. When you sign up for an account, you’re asked to provide your bank account or credit card information.

This allows PayPal to deduct funds from your account when you make a purchase or add funds to your balance when someone sends you money.

This guide will show you how to send money through Paypal without fees.

Like most people, you probably use PayPal to send and receive money from friends and family. However, did you know that there are ways to avoid paying fees when sending money through PayPal?

This article will show you how to send money through PayPal without paying any fees.

The first thing you need to do is make sure that you have a PayPal account. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free account at PayPal.com.

Once you have a PayPal account, log in and click on the “Send & Request” tab at the top of the page.

Next, enter the email address, contact number, and amount needed to transfer from one account to another.

Under “Choose a funding source,” select the bank account or card you want to use to fund the transaction.

Finally, click on the “Send Money” button.

That’s all there is to it! You can avoid paying fees when sending money through PayPal by following these steps.

Additional Information You Need To Know When Sending Money From Paypal

If you’re sending money to someone who also has a PayPal account, the transaction is free. But if you’re sending money to someone with a different email address or who doesn’t have a PayPal account, there’s a fee of 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction.

That might not sound like much, but the fees can add up if you’re sending a large amount of money. Luckily, there are a few ways to avoid PayPal fees when sending money.

Use Friends And Family Transfer

If you’re sending money to someone who you know and trust, you can use friends and family transfer. This type of transaction is free, but it has to be between people who know each other. You can’t use friends and family transfers to pay for goods or services.

Log in to your PayPal account and click on the “Send & Request” tab to send money using friends and family transfers. Then, click on “Send money to friends and family.”

Details of the person you’re sending money to, and enter the amount. Then, click on “Continue.”

On the next page, select “Sending to a friend or family member” and click on “Send Money.”

The process is quite similar to the one mentioned above.

Use PayPal Balance Or Bank Account

If you have a PayPal balance, you can use it to send money without incurring any fees. The same is true if you’re sending money from your bank account.

Follow the same steps mentioned in the above method!

Use a Credit Card

If you’re sending money to someone who doesn’t have a PayPal account, you can use a credit card. However, there is also the same fee mentioned above.

Here also a similar method will be followed to send the money!

Use An Eligible Debit Card

If you have an eligible debit card, you can use it to send money without incurring any fees.

To send money using an eligible debit card, log in to your PayPal account and click on the “Send & Request” tab. Then, click on “Send money to friends and family as directed above.

In this process also, you will have to follow the process addressed in the above process. Then, put the amount you want to transfer and click on the continue button.

On the next page, select “Paying for goods or services” and click on “Send Money.”

Request a Refund

If you’ve already sent money and were charged a fee, you can request a refund of the transaction fee from the recipient.

To do this, log in to your PayPal account and click on the “Activity” tab. Then, find the transaction in question and click on “Details.”

Next to the transaction, click on “More.

Then, click on “Request a refund of the transaction fee.

Enter the amount you want to request, and click on “Continue.”

The recipient will then have the option to accept or decline the refund request. If they accept, the money will be refunded to you within ten business days.

Hopefully, these tips will help you avoid PayPal fees when sending money.

Final Verdict

Sending money through PayPal doesn’t have to be expensive. By using your bank account or debit card, you can avoid paying fees or the method mentioned above.

You can also request a refund of the transaction fee if you’ve already sent money and were charged a fee.

Hopefully, these tips will help you avoid PayPal fees when sending money.

You can also read: How To Double 10k Quickly

FAQs

How do I avoid paying fees when sending money internationally?

There are a few ways to avoid paying fees when sending money internationally through PayPal. First, you can ask the recipient to use the “Friends and Family” option, also directed in the above steps. This option allows the sender to send money without incurring any fees.

Another way to avoid paying fees is to use an eligible debit card already explained in this guide!

Are there any other ways to avoid paying fees when using PayPal?

The way to avoid paying fees is to have a business Paypal account.

Finally, you can sign up for a PayPal business account. With a business account, you’ll be able to make and receive payments without paying any fees.