how to double 10k quickly

There are many ways to double your money regarding potential earning/investment opportunities in this online world. Letting your money work for you to increase is a great way to establish new earning streams or generate passive income.

If you’re considering ways to double 10k quickly, you need to understand specific basic guidelines first. Be sure to avoid anyone who pushes schemes of getting rich quickly or any “amazing deal” that looks too attractive to be true.

Furthermore, before simply trying to double 10k, you should consider your risk tolerance.

Making money quickly usually includes an element of risk. So, if you’re thinking about investing, always do your research, and connect with a financial consultant if you have the opportunity.

There are several creative ways to double your 10K stash, and we’ve provided a few of the most successful ones here for your consideration.

Flipping Items For Money

Buying and reselling items for profit is one of the most convenient methods to double 10k.

This is often known as “retail arbitrage,” and it’s an idea that has gained a lot of popularity in recent years due to the rise in e-commerce (Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc.).

The concept behind retail arbitrage is to purchase popular things that sell rapidly online at a discounted price and then resell them at a profit.

Retail arbitrage sellers purchase items at discounted stores or on clearance sales at retailers such as Kohls and Walmart.

Sellers sometimes sell their items through programs such as Amazon FBA or on popular selling platforms such as eBay, Poshmark, or Mercari.

You might find great reselling products by shopping clearance items at your favorite merchants. Then, start buying these things and resell them for a profit on Amazon or eBay.

You can go to Walmart and look for clearance items. For example, perhaps you come upon an item discounted down to $10. You scan the QR code and discover that the same product is available on Amazon for $20.

It’s even better if you can manage to snap a bulk load of popular items at a low price. For example, if you find ten of a popular item on sale at Walmart, consider buying all of them and listing them online to increase your profit margin dramatically.

Investing In Real Estate

If you are looking for more passive ways to double 10k quickly, try investing in real estate.

Real estate is an old yet reliable way to make money, but it has also resulted in many bankruptcy cases for those who have overextended themselves financially in the field.

Many people have invested in real estate and have never made a cent. But an investor who studies the figures and discovers a good offer can earn lots of money.

Previously, real estate investment was not feasible with only $10k since this money wasn’t enough to purchase a rental property for a long time.

However, you may now purchase shares in real estate holdings without being an investor, thanks to real estate crowdfunding portals. There are many ways for the average person to invest in real estate to earn a decent profit.

Investing In Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity over the last few years, and there has been a lot of buzz about it in the investment world.

The problem with cryptocurrencies is that there is a lot to learn and many new terminology and concepts to know first.

Several cryptocurrencies and projects are frauds created by ruthless scammers to pull the rug out from naive new traders.

However, the current spike in cryptocurrencies has both made and lost a lot of money for many individuals.

Recently, Bitcoin has made billionaires out of ordinary investors. Cryptocurrency is getting popular and can become a significant part of society. Investing 10K into cryptocurrency after doing your diligence in learning the ropes can net you a handsome proffer.

(Keep in mind that bitcoin is still in its early stages and maybe a transitory trend.)

For instance, you might have bought Dogecoin for a cost of $0.002 per coin. If you sold when Dogecoin was worth $0.70, you might have made $0.698 per coin.

That translates into $350,000 earning from a $1,000 investment!

Investing In An Online Business

If you want to make money online, you can double 10k quickly by starting a business online with the money.

Generally, online businesses cost far less than $10k to establish. You can earn money on YouTube or blogging, which costs less than $500 to launch.

Investing $10k to establish an e-commerce business requires initial start-up costs: manufacturing equipment, inventory, or mailing/packing materials.

If you want to sell home items or artwork on Etsy, you’ll need raw materials, shipping supplies, and money to get your business up and running. There will be an initial cost investment, but your profits will outweigh your expenses if your product is desirable.

If you can make your Etsy store a profitable company, you’ll be well on the way to quickly double your 10k.

Consider Swing Trading

You may double your money in a matter of days to a year through swing trading. Swing traders buy equities that have recently fallen in value and wait for them to rise.

Suppose Facebook’s stock is currently trading around $100 per share. The corporation received some negative news, causing the stock price to fall all the way down to $60 per share.

You’re well aware that the sad news is just temporary. Facebook is still an excellent corporation that won’t go broke anytime soon. So now is your chance to snap up Facebook shares at a considerable discount.

Assume you bought $10k worth of Facebook shares at $60 per share. The price progressively rises for five months until it reaches its prior peak of $100. Finally, you sell the stock and make $40 per share, or $6,666!

Things To Keep In Mind Before Investing

Set Your Target(s)

First, determine what your financial goal is. For example, do you want to invest 10k for the long run, perhaps for retirement, or for a short-term purpose, such as a down payment on a house?

Do Your Research

Evaluate the track record of the fund manager or investing platform you are thinking about choosing before investing. There are many basic books and websites available to educate yourself on the basics of online investing.

Examine The Costs

Platform fees and fund charges are among the few things that investors influence. Every dollar you pay in fees reduces the amount of money available for your investment to produce a return. Point: look for trading platforms that offer no-load trades or low-cost trading.

Expand Your Riches

Spread your money among several industries, asset classes, and countries to balance price fluctuations. Instead of putting “all your eggs in one basket,” give yourself more than one way to double your 10K.

Maintain A Straightforward Approach

Most investors are satisfied with a well-mixed portfolio of stocks and bonds. Explore a diverse field of investment options rather than just one stock. It’s a form of protection; if your one stock tanks, the other parts of your portfolio can redeem the potential loss.

Keep Yourself Cool

Investors must control their emotions. Once you’ve established the low-cost, diverse portfolio, the only thing left to do is be patient and stick to your plan.

FAQS About Investing

Is $10k a good range to invest in?

Yes, 10K is certainly a decent amount of money to invest. However, you must be willing to leave the invested cash in the market for at least five years. This period would give it sufficient time to grow, withstanding any stock market changes.

Is it a good idea for me to invest?

Other factors influence the idea of investing in your life, so consider the following:

Ensure that you have an emergency fund of three to six months’ worth of needs. It’s a smart idea to save this money in a savings account with convenient access.

If you’re thinking of a significant life change, such as moving or having a baby, make sure you have enough money saved up in a savings account.

Do you have high-interest debt, such as credit card debt? Then, you could be better off putting your 10k toward it and switching to the best 0% balance transfer credit card

Is it good to invest in stocks?

If you’re still curious how to double 10k quickly, the best option is to invest in stocks.

You could hypothetically invest $10k in different equities and make roughly 8% profit annually based on yearly average return.

It’s Not Difficult To Know How To Double 10K Quickly

We hope this post on how to double 10k quickly has provided you with some practical suggestions for putting your financial plans into practice.

It’s best to do your research; take ownership of your financial future. Keep in mind your investment period, risk tolerance, and overall goals before proceeding.

If you are willing, there are several methods to double 10k. Best wishes for your money-flipping!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.