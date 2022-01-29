What Equipment Can I Buy To Make Money? And How Do I Go About It?

Having an alternative means of earning more money is something that many people are currently exploring. Apart from their typical 9-5 jobs, many actively attempt to engage in other gigs that boost their incomes.

Though many people still overlook this fact, one thing’s for sure: making money on the side can make a significant positive financial impact.

Tracking down legitimate ways to bring in extra side cash can be intimidating to most individuals.

If you’re unsure how to make some extra income, we’ve got some novel ideas about the equipment you can purchase to bring in cash that’ll make the time you spent searching worth it.

By now, you’re probably thinking, “earning money can’t be THAT basic.” Well, it can be, and with the right kind of equipment, little time or technical education will be required to generate money.

Want to know more? Read on, and you’ll get answers to the question many people like you have pondered – which is “what equipment can I buy to make money?”

What Equipment Can I Buy To Make Money?

Here is a list of practical, easy-to-obtain equipment that can assist you in making some money on the side:

Lawn Mower

Earning some extra income with a lawnmower or snow blower is one of the easiest things you can do on the side.

It requires little ability or imagination. All you need is the will to make money; you can capitalize on that most people lack the time or the energy to mow their lawn.

The concept is simple: use your purchased gear to cut grass or move snow for local customers, get paid cash in return for your services.

Also, if you don’t have the time, you can rent your mower/snowblower out to potential customers on your street. You still get paid without even having to do the physical labor!

The sweet thing about a lawnmower is that it is not an expensive piece of equipment to obtain. It costs little to acquire and is very easy to maintain. You could even find a used machine rather than buy a new one to save extra money.

Set up about 5-6 clients, mow their lawn, and clear their property whenever it snows. This side venture can earn you a few hundred dollars monthly.

What We Like About A Lawn Mower:

Requires no special skill

Cheap to purchase

You can find potential customers within a limited environment

Requires little or no technical know-how

What We Don’t Like About Lawn Mower:

You are providing a time-consuming service.

Not much income is earned, depending on your customer’s price range

It is a job affected by seasons

A Vending Machine

A vending machine is an automatic machine that dispenses drinks and snacks, and it is one of the best ways to make extra cash. You merely stock your vending machine with supplies and eventually return to collect the money that customers have deposited to purchase your goods.

Generating cash with a profitable vending machine business is a cinch; it’s a programmed snack-mart. All you need to do is stock it with appealing treats to begin making some extra cash.

This is especially useful for someone who already has a business where several individuals from the public frequent regularly.

You could easily plant your vending machine in a lounge area that’s easily accessible to potential customers. This is why you see vending machines in lounges, common college areas, workplaces, and rec centers.

Even if you don’t own a space, you can consider setting up your vending business in the business area of other people.

Making a simple offer to the right person with the additional space you need is the best way to do it. For example, you could propose to pay a lease each month or give a portion of the profit.

What We Like About Vending Machines:

Super easy to operate

Requires little operating cost

Cheap items are put up for sale, so demand is high

What We Don’t Like About Vending Machines:

It can be a bit expensive, costing a couple of thousands of dollars or more

You can’t make money with it from home; it requires travel and restocking

Must lay out money to purchase snacks first

Requires a location with a lot of crowds

Tow Truck And Scrap Vehicles

Equipment purchase of tow trucks and scrap vehicles has frequently been lucrative; if you know even a bit about cars, this could be a great side gig for you.

Demand and reuse of scrap vehicle parts have always been consistent, which won’t change anytime soon. Therefore, acquiring scrap vehicles is a potentially long-term income-generating structure.

Tow trucks are not short of demand. Cars are constantly breaking down on the road, and they need to be removed as soon as possible. This is a service that is consistently required.

With the proper advertising, tow trucks and scrap vehicles are a surefire way to generate considerable extra cash.

A new tow truck can cost as high as several thousands of dollars. A relatively good used one can cost way lower. Nonetheless, the main aim is to make the most considerable profit that you can.

The best way to run a scrap vehicle business is to sell valuable parts such as alternators, batteries, engines, tires, etc. The metals can also be set aside and sold by worth.

What We Like About Towing Trucks And Scrap Vehicles:

Yields high income over time

One of the best ways to invest on a long-term basis

What We Don’t Like About Towing Trucks And Scrap Vehicles:

Tow trucks are expensive to own

It requires a bit of hard work

It might not be a suitable immediate means of more income

Scissor Lift

Scissor lifts are bits of hardware utilized to move individuals and apparatus in an upward direction. They are a more secure lifting method for heavy objects than a stepping stool or a platform.

Many manufacturers and businesses require scissor lifts briefly or regularly, which could be for changing lights, or fixing lines on a high roof. Scissor lifts save people time and energy, making them valuable equipment.

Scissor lifts can be put to use in a couple of ways. One thing you could do is rent it out to potential customers.

If you’re comfortable with it, you could also use it yourself to render services to people. So instead of just renting it out, you’ll earn additional income by charging more on jobs done by you.

What We Like About Scissor Lifts:

Not too expensive

Low maintenance

Required by many businesses

What We Don’t Like About Scissor Lifts:

Big industries tend to have scissor lifts already

Musical Instruments

If you’re skilled at playing a musical instrument, then another possible money-making idea is to buy your instrument and be paid to perform. Create a spotlight for yourself; you’ll be shocked at how rapidly you can bring in additional income by playing music for parties and venues.

Great music and talented vocals are exceptionally valued. You can even set up recordings on YouTube of yourself playing your instrument and making some music with it, develop your channel, get your recordings paid for, and gain a following for your music.

Uploading such recordings on YouTube and other music platforms is a decent method for bringing in extra dollars. Additionally, you could achieve a bit of fame for your ability, which could further open doors in your chosen career.

You can also rent an instrument out for a fee to people in need of it but who cannot purchase one.

What We Like About Musical Instruments:

Relatively affordable

Good music is made while you make more money

Low maintenance

Reasonable cash can be made if done well

What We Don’t Like About Musical Instruments:

If not correctly handled, instruments can get damaged easily

Coin Operated Pool Table Machine

A pool table machine is an excellent means to generate additional income when set up correctly. In addition, bars, public venues, sports clubs, and schools will bring in cash practically from morning till night.

The key to choosing a great area is where individuals spend their free time or relax.

Like a vending machine business, locations like lounges, shopping malls, train stations, and other crowded places are great for coin-operated pool table machines. Once you provide the table and sustenance free of charge, sit cross-legged as you gather every one of the prizes.

Coin-operated pool table machines are a bit expensive, but the cost of running them is low. Therefore, it can generate reasonable income monthly. Also, if you’re the type that’s not comfortable in such crowded places mentioned earlier, then this might not be the best option for you.

What We Like About Pool Table Machines:

Low operating cost

Average income generated through this means

Requires no stock or electricity supply

Effortless to run

What We Don’t Like About Pool Table Machines:

Expensive

Balls can easily get lost

Susceptible to vandalization

Car Wash Machine

Another lucrative equipment option for you is to consider buying a car wash machine, especially if you are looking to incorporate it into a full-time business.

The good thing about a car wash is that they are auto-programmed or operated by customers, cutting costs that would have been needed to hire workers.

It’s essential to search for a piece of land by a busy roadside to rent. Then, buy a self-operated car wash machine construct a drainage channel and concrete where needed.

A decent car wash machine can be bought for a few thousand dollars. Therefore, there is potential for high profit to be earned every month.

What We Like About A Car Wash Machine:

Provides a good profit

Tends to become a significant business

Low overheads

What We Don’t Like About A Car Wash Machine:

Costly to set up

Finding a suitable location can be difficult

Van

There is a wide range of needs for a van, and nowadays, vans have become more popular because of their versatility in hauling and commuting.

Vans have a lot of functionality and can be used by people to transport large items or take garbage to the landfill. With a van, you could monetize this need by offering your services in neighborhoods with a high influx of people moving in or out.

You get paid to assist people in moving furnishings and other properties.

For proper publicity of your business, branding and graphics materials can be made and placed on your van before parking it in a visible location.

A good van can be picked up for about five thousand dollars or less, and you can earn a few hundred monthly.

What We Like About A Van:

This is a straightforward idea to execute

You earn as much as you can do

Clients are easily located

Average or high income can be earned

What We Don’t Like About A Van:

Requires hard physical labor

Public Address System

A public address system is not a piece of equipment that is often mentioned, but it’s one of the leading side businesses you can venture into. For example, many people need a PA system for events but can’t afford one. The solution: have one to rent to customers in need.

Target customers like hype men, DJs, comedians, MCs, bands, bars, and event managers. You can also include speakers and microphones, as many customers pay more for additional equipment.

This service can fetch you even more income if you know how to set up the public address system for events.

A van to convey the equipment is essential for adequate delivery to the location where it’s needed. In addition, PA systems can provide incremental income, depending on your number of customers.

What We Like About PA Systems:

Generates a considerable amount of additional income

Requires little work since it is rented out

Can serve you for an extended period

People advertise your business for you by default at their event

What We Don’t Like About PA Systems:

Expensive to buy

Requires mastery of how it works

Involves heavy lifting and delivery to needed locations

People are likely to damage the equipment

3D Printer

3D printers have brought significant developments to graphic designs and printing. Imagine anything: you can print it. It’s not just about fun; it’s also helped scientists to print complex organs and discoveries, among many other fields.

A 3D printer is a top contender to make extra money. The cool 3D prints trend has no limits, ranging from pencil holder, planter, smartphone stand, cutlery, business cards to Halloween decorations depending on your type of customer.

You can procure a 3D printer for a few hundred dollars. Cheap, right?

Unfortunately, you can’t just have it connected to the electricity and expect it to work independently. You need to know how it works, which can be very challenging and takes time and hard work. Although, once you are on top of the technicalities, it is all free ride.

What We Like About 3D Printers:

Interesting to make designs

Relatively cheap to afford

What We Don’t Like About 3D Printers:

Requires difficult technical know-how

Relatively low income is generated

Drone

People use drones for a wide range of things. For example, people use them to take aerial photographs and video recordings for personal use.

Also, most importantly, it is a sensible piece of innovation that can make you some extra money. The major markets for customized photography are everywhere.

With drones, you can take photographs and recordings of individuals’ weddings. Landed properties’ agents are also customers you need to put into consideration. Good pictures of building structures after home staging, taken in detail at any angle for a customer, can fetch you more gigs. It’s an excellent side job for holidays and weekends.

A drone costs between a few hundred dollars to a thousand dollars, and it requires a license to use commercially (which also costs a few hundred dollars to get). But, on the bright side, you can make up to a thousand dollars on a day job in this business.

What We Like About Drones:

You can turn it into a real business and career.

You can easily find potential customers.

Low operating cost is required

Cheap to start up

You can make a reasonable income.

What We Don’t Like About Drones:

Requires a license to operate

It needs the skill to be learned

What Equipment Can I Buy To Make Money? There Are Many Options!

Breaking new ground can lead to some astounding open doors, especially if you’re attempting to make some cash on your venture.

The acquisition of equipment can sometimes be always a passive income but will often require some work on your part and some cash for operations and maintenance.

Yet equipment can turn into an excellent method of bringing in extra cash or even to begin a business that develops into full-time pay.

Consider your knowledge, skills, budgets, and location before deciding on the big question: “What equipment can I buy to make money?” The perfect equipment for you could be a simple lawnmower or a technical one like a 3D printer. Assess your budget and motivation, and pick the ideal equipment for your side gig.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.