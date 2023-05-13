How Your Organization Can Benefit From Grammarly Business: An AI-Powered Writing Assistant

In today’s fast-paced business world, effective communication is crucial for success. One tool that has proven invaluable for organizations seeking to improve the quality, efficiency, and consistency of their written communication is Grammarly Business. This AI-powered writing assistant offers enterprise-level features to enhance internal and external communication, ensuring team members convey their messages accurately and professionally.

Grammarly Business integrates seamlessly with various tools, including web browsers, desktop apps, email clients, and Microsoft Office, making it easy for teams to access its features and improve their writing. With centralized billing, businesses can manage one subscription for their entire team and avoid the confusion of multiple individual renewals. Additionally, the platform offers administrative controls to add, remove, or transfer accounts, assign roles, and manage permissions for security.

This versatile and user-friendly solution benefits companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations. Grammarly Business has been instrumental in helping organizations meet their objectives by providing the necessary support to maintain clear, impactful, and polished written communication across all channels.

Grammarly for Business Overview

Grammarly for Business is an enterprise-grade writing assistant tailored to teams and organizations. It aims to help members produce polished, high-quality writing that reflects well on their company. The tool features sophisticated corrections for complex spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors and advanced suggestions for making writing more concise, engaging, polite, and inclusive.

The business plan includes all the premium plan features, such as full-sentence rewrites, vocabulary ideas, and tone suggestions. Furthermore, it offers additional benefits designed for teams, like centralized billing and style guides. This enables organizations to maintain a consistent voice across all written communication.

Grammarly Business is suitable for an extensive range of industries and applications. Its AI-enabled communication assistant works in more than 500,000 apps and websites, saving time and boosting productivity for the whole organization. The pricing for Grammarly Business starts at $12.00 per month, making it an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes.

Some key features of Grammarly for Business include:

Advanced spelling, grammar, and punctuation checks

Sophisticated style and tone improvement suggestions

Centralized billing for simplifying administration

Custom style guides to maintain brand voice consistency

Team management and seat assignment features

In summary, Grammarly for Business provides organizations with a comprehensive solution to improve their team’s written communication. With its advanced AI capabilities and user-friendly interface, companies can experience increased productivity and create consistently high-quality content that positively represents their brand.

Features and Benefits

Writing Assistant

Grammarly for Business offers a powerful writing assistant that helps users improve their writing by providing grammar, spelling, style, and tone suggestions. The writing assistant is compatible with various platforms, including Microsoft and Google applications, allowing users to access its features seamlessly within their existing workflows.

Style Guides

With Grammarly for Business, companies can create custom style guides that reflect their unique brand tone and preferences. These guides ensure consistent language usage across all communication channels, promoting the organization’s cohesive and professional image.

Tone Detection

The tone detection feature assists users in adapting their writing to convey the desired tone, such as formality or confidence. Grammarly for Business analyzes the context and content of the text to provide real-time feedback on the appropriateness of the tone, helping users make adjustments as needed.

Grammar and Spelling Corrections

Grammarly for Business detects and corrects grammatical errors, typos, and punctuation issues. The platform’s suggestions are concise and accompanied by explanations to help users understand the rationale behind each correction. By improving their language skills, users can communicate more effectively and professionally.

Plagiarism Check

An essential feature of Grammarly for Business is its plagiarism detection tool. This feature scans users’ content and compares it against a vast database to identify any instances of plagiarism, thus ensuring the originality and integrity of the organization’s written work.

Analytics Dashboard

The analytics dashboard provides valuable insights into the team’s writing performance, including data on the most common grammatical errors, conciseness, sentence rewrites, and vocabulary use. By leveraging this information, team leaders can identify areas for improvement and track the progress of their team members over time.

Overall, Grammarly for Business offers comprehensive features that help organizations strengthen their written communication while maintaining a consistent, professional brand voice.

Integration and Compatibility

Grammarly for Business offers a variety of integrations and compatibility options to ensure seamless integration with popular tools and platforms.

The Grammarly Text Editor SDK enables developers to create custom integrations with websites and applications, enhancing the user experience by incorporating Grammarly’s advanced suggestions and corrections.

Microsoft Word and Office Suite

Grammarly is highly compatible with Microsoft Word and the entire Office Suite, allowing users to write better and clearer documents and emails. The free Grammarly add-in supports Microsoft Office 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2021. However, it does not work with the Starter version of Office, Vista, or XP. Compatible operating systems include Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and Windows 11.

Google and Browser Extensions

Apart from Microsoft Word, Grammarly offers browser extensions for everyday web tools. These extensions enable users to improve their writing quality within various web applications, effortlessly integrating with popular browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Safari.

Integrations for Teams

Grammarly for Business offers centralized billing, easily managing multiple accounts and avoiding individual renewal chaos. Administrators can add, remove, or transfer accounts, assign roles, and manage permissions for enhanced security and control.

Additionally, Grammarly for Business integrates with other team collaboration platforms, such as Freshdesk, to provide a professional and polished communication experience.

In summary, Grammarly for Business integrates several familiar tools efficiently, allowing for enhanced writing assistance and communication in various team environments.

Plans and Pricing

Grammarly Premium for Business

Grammarly Premium for Business offers advanced features to enhance the written communication skills of team members. The pricing for this plan depends on the team size and starts at $15.00 per member per month. Some of the benefits included in Grammarly Premium for Business are:

Real-time writing feedback

Integration with existing platforms

Style guide and snippets

Brand tones and admin controls

Pricing Structure

The pricing structure varies based on the number of seats required. Below is a brief outline:

3—9 seats: $180 per seat annually (or $15 average cost per month)

10—49 seats: $174 per seat annually (or $14.50 average cost per month)

50—149 seats: $150 per seat annually (or $12.50 average cost per month)

Grammarly Enterprise

Grammarly Enterprise is a customizable solution for larger teams and organizations. Discounts are available for teams larger than 149 members, but pricing details must be acquired by contacting Grammarly’s support team. Features provided in the Enterprise plan include:

All features of Grammarly Premium for Business

Enterprise-level support and services

Customized pricing based on organization size and requirements

To summarize, the plans and pricing of Grammarly for businesses cater to different team sizes, offering essential features to streamline and improve communication. The pricing is flexible, based on the team size and subscription duration, with additional options for larger enterprises.

Security and Compliance

Grammarly for Business prioritizes security and compliance to protect their user’s data. They implement enterprise-grade systems and organization controls, which help maintain their reputation as a reliable and secure platform for users.

A key aspect of Grammarly for Business’s security is its compliance with industry regulations and certifications. They have completed SOC 2 (Type 1) and SOC 2 (Type 2) examinations, which attests to their dedication towards security, privacy, availability, and confidentiality.

In addition to SOC compliance, Grammarly for Business has taken measures to address GDPR and CCPA requirements. The platform is designed to help organizations work by these data privacy regulations, protecting user information within Europe and California, respectively.

Grammarly for Business offers features and tools that support security and accessibility for its users, such as:

SAML Single Sign-On (SSO) : SAML SSO streamlines the user authentication process, allowing organizations to maintain a secure login without compromising user experience.

: SAML SSO streamlines the user authentication process, allowing organizations to maintain a secure login without compromising user experience. Centralized Billing: Grammarly for Business provides a convenient and hassle-free billing system, which allows organizations to manage their subscription in a secure and organized manner.

Ultimately, the security and compliance features within Grammarly for Business make it a trusted solution for organizations looking to enhance their writing quality while maintaining strict data protection standards.

Customer Support and Resources

Grammarly for Business offers a range of customer support options and resources to meet the needs of its customers. One of the key features is priority email support. This ensures that business users receive timely assistance with any questions or issues.

In addition to priority email support, Grammarly provides a comprehensive knowledge base. This resource offers quick access to helpful information and solutions for commonly experienced issues. Customers can utilize the knowledge base to find answers to their questions or troubleshoot problems independently.

Grammarly’s customer support team is distributed around the globe, ensuring fast response times for users in different time zones. To contact the support team and request assistance, users can visit the dedicated support page or submit a request directly through the platform.

Furthermore, Grammarly recognizes the importance of feedback from its users. It encourages customers to provide feedback to help improve the overall experience and functionality of the product. This feedback can be submitted through the platform, enabling users to contribute directly to the continuous improvement of Grammarly for Business.

To facilitate collaboration and ease of use within organizations, Grammarly for Business also offers the following features:

Team management tools : Streamlining user management and enabling administrators to oversee usage.

: Streamlining user management and enabling administrators to oversee usage. Centralized billing : Making it easy for finance and HR departments to handle subscription fees and payments.

: Making it easy for finance and HR departments to handle subscription fees and payments. Customizable style guides: Allowing organizations to maintain consistent communication based on their unique brand identity.

By providing comprehensive customer support and resources, Grammarly for Business ensures its users a smooth and efficient experience, allowing them to focus on producing high-quality written communication.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Grammarly Business offers a range of features and benefits designed to help businesses improve their written communication. Some of the notable pros include:

Accuracy : As an AI-powered communication assistant, Grammarly Business provides highly accurate grammar, style, and voice correction, allowing users to write with more confidence and clarity.

: As an AI-powered communication assistant, Grammarly Business provides highly accurate grammar, style, and voice correction, allowing users to write with more confidence and clarity. Simplicity : The platform is very user-friendly, making it easy for team members of varying experience levels to use it effectively.

: The platform is very user-friendly, making it easy for team members of varying experience levels to use it effectively. Concise explanations : Grammarly Business corrects mistakes and concisely explains each suggested change, allowing users to learn from their errors and improve their writing skills over time.

: Grammarly Business corrects mistakes and concisely explains each suggested change, allowing users to learn from their errors and improve their writing skills over time. Plagiarism check : The built-in plagiarism checker can save businesses from potential legal issues and reputational harm by ensuring original content is properly cited.

: The built-in plagiarism checker can save businesses from potential legal issues and reputational harm by ensuring original content is properly cited. Scalability: Grammarly Business is suitable for businesses of any size, with over 50,000 teams and 30 million individual users relying on its award-winning features.

Cons

Despite the many benefits of Grammarly Business, there are also some cons to consider:

Cost : While some may see the tool as a valuable investment, others may find the pricing prohibitive, especially for smaller businesses or those with limited budgets.

: While some may see the tool as a valuable investment, others may find the pricing prohibitive, especially for smaller businesses or those with limited budgets. Compatibility : Grammarly Business may not be compatible with all writing platforms or applications, which could limit its usefulness in certain situations or for some users.

: Grammarly Business may not be compatible with all writing platforms or applications, which could limit its usefulness in certain situations or for some users. Overreliance: Users may become overly dependent on the tool, possibly hindering their ability to learn and develop writing skills.

In summary, Grammarly Business offers numerous advantages for businesses seeking to enhance their written communication, but there are also some drawbacks.

Use Cases and Applications

Marketing and Sales

Grammarly for Business offers valuable support for marketing and sales teams. Team members can use Grammarly to enhance their communication skills, ensuring clear, concise, and persuasive messaging. Integrating style guides offer tailored suggestions aligned with the company’s brand identity. The result is polished content that drives stronger client relationships and supports overall business growth. Grammarly’s features also enable effective communication between sales teams and clients, fostering trust and credibility.

Human Resources

In the realm of human resources, communication plays a crucial role in engaging potential recruits as well as managing internal employee relations. Grammarly for Business can be a helpful tool for HR professionals, aiding in creating error-free job postings, skilled candidate communication, and establishing a consistent organizational voice. Using Grammarly, HR staff can deliver clear messages, ensuring that employees and potential hires easily understand important information.

Education and Research

Grammarly for Business can also be beneficial in the education and research sectors. Professors, researchers, and academic institutions rely on clear, error-free writing for disseminating knowledge, publishing findings, and maintaining credibility in the academic community. Grammarly can assist editors and authors in refining their work and enhancing their writing style. Additionally, it can help non-native English speakers produce research papers, reports, and essays up to academic standards.

As the provided information shows, Grammarly for Business is a valuable tool with various applications in marketing, sales, human resources, and education and research sectors. Its features contribute to effective communication and professional growth.

GrammarlyGo

GrammarlyGo is an on-demand generative AI tool designed to enhance productivity for teams and individuals. This innovative feature allows users to quickly compose, rewrite, ideate, and reply in various contexts. It takes into account the writer’s context, preferences, and goals to instantly generate high-quality drafts, outlines, and revisions.

One of the main strengths of GrammarlyGo is its ability to adapt to the user’s voice. By being contextually aware and offering relevant, personalized suggestions, it ensures that the user’s authenticity and agency are respected. This makes GrammarlyGo a powerful tool for polishing and speeding up the writing process across multiple platforms, including over 500,000 applications and websites.

Some key features of GrammarlyGO include:

Contextual awareness : GrammarlyGo understands the context in which users write and offers appropriate suggestions tailored to their needs.

: GrammarlyGo understands the context in which users write and offers appropriate suggestions tailored to their needs. Personalized suggestions : Users can benefit from personalized suggestions that respect their unique writing style and voice.

: Users can benefit from personalized suggestions that respect their unique writing style and voice. Accelerated productivity: GrammarlyGo’s AI-powered capabilities enable users to quickly generate drafts, outlines, and revisions, ultimately saving time and boosting productivity.

Grammarly Business users can leverage the power of GrammarlyGo to enhance their team’s communication, helping them write more effectively and clearly in the digital spaces they frequent the most. By incorporating GrammarlyGo into their workflow, businesses can clear the stops and starts of writing, making their communication more streamlined and efficient.

Conclusion

Grammarly for Business has become essential for professionals seeking to improve their writing quality. Its advanced features, accuracy, and user-friendly interface make it a valuable investment for organizations prioritizing clear communication and error-free writing.

The success of the Grammarly business model can be attributed to its free version, which has attracted millions of users worldwide and established Grammarly as a leader in the writing assistant market. Its various tools, including grammar, spelling, and punctuation checks, enhance workplace communication and facilitate error-free writing.

Grammarly for Business is a resourceful tool from which organizations and individuals can benefit. By incorporating this AI-powered writing assistant into their daily routines, users can ensure that their written communication is professional and polished.

Alternatives

Several alternatives to Grammarly Business are available for those who require different features or functionality. These alternatives include ProWritingAid, Writesonic, Jasper, Rytr, and Peppertype.ai. Each tool offers unique benefits catering to various business needs and writing styles.

ProWritingAid

ProWritingAid is a strong competitor with features similar to those of Grammarly. It provides an AI-powered grammar and style-checking tool, an automated style guide, and third-party integrations. The free version offers users style suggestions, making it an accessible option for businesses on a budget.

Writesonic

Writesonic is another alternative that incorporates AI technology to enhance the writing process. It focuses on delivering high-quality content creation, editing, and proofreading services, which can be particularly useful for businesses creating blogs, social media posts, or marketing materials.

Jasper

Jasper offers a robust content generation platform powered by artificial intelligence. It assists businesses in creating various types of content, from ad copy and social media posts to email templates and blog articles. It is designed to generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently, saving businesses time and resources.

Rytr

Rytr is an AI-based writing tool that helps create content for various purposes, such as blog posts, social media updates, and marketing materials. It offers numerous templates, customizable and easy-to-use interfaces, and a user-friendly text editor for seamless content creation and editing.

Peppertype.ai

Peppertype.ai is an AI-powered content generation platform that produces engaging content for multiple business needs. It offers innovative features such as keywords-to-ideas, an auto-generated content planner, and a vast library of pre-made templates for various content types.

Quillbot:

Quillbot is a tool designed to help businesses create and refine content. It uses AI technology to generate high-quality, accurate writing tailored to users’ needs. In addition, the platform offers features such as auto-suggestions, keyword research tools, and sentence structure analysis for improved writing clarity. With Quillbot’s powerful features, businesses can quickly produce well-crafted content without spending hours on manual editing.

In summary, businesses looking for alternatives to Grammarly Business have many options. They can explore tools like Quillbot, ProWritingAid, Writesonic, Jasper, Rytr, and Peppertype.ai to find the best fit for their requirements and budget constraints.

FAQs

What is Grammarly Business?

Grammarly Business is an AI-driven communication tool designed for teams to ensure their written communication is professional and clear. It offers suggestions for improving writing conciseness, engagement, politeness, and inclusiveness.

How does Grammarly Business differ from the free version?

Grammarly Business includes more sophisticated corrections for complex spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors than the free version. It also features a customizable style guide, integration with existing workflows, SAML single sign-on support, and brand tones.

How many team members can use Grammarly Business?

Grammarly Business is suitable for teams ranging from 3 to 149 members, helping them produce professional and polished writing that reflects positively on the business.

How secure is Grammarly Business?

Security is a top priority for Grammarly. They ensure the security of their product, infrastructure, and company operations. More information on Grammarly’s security practices can be found on their website.

Can Grammarly Business be integrated with existing workflows?

Yes, Grammarly Business offers smooth integration with existing workflows, with the AI-powered communication assistant compatible with over 500,000 apps and websites. This ensures productivity and time-saving benefits for the whole organization.

Does Grammarly Business offer a trial?

For specific information on Grammarly Business trials, visiting the Grammarly website or contacting their support team is best. But Grammarly does have a free version that you can use.

