ProWritingAid vs. Grammarly: Which Writing Checker Should You Use?

When it comes to improving one’s writing, both ProWritingAid and Grammarly have become popular choices for writers, students, and professionals. These tools offer grammar checking, style suggestions, and editing assistance, but there are critical differences between the two that potential users should consider. This article will discuss the primary distinctions between ProWritingAid and Grammarly and help you decide which tool suits your needs.

ProWritingAid offers a more detailed writing analysis, boasting 20 reports that delve into structure, syntax, and style. On the other hand, Grammarly mainly focuses on punctuation, grammar, and clarity. The speed at which the tools provide feedback also differs, with Grammarly being faster, while ProWritingAid takes a bit more time to scan and prepare reports.

Another noteworthy difference is that ProWritingAid integrates with Scrivener, a popular writing software for novelists, screenwriters, and long-form writers. Grammarly, however, does not possess this feature. Both tools have browser plugins and desktop versions, catering to a wide range of users. In the following sections, we will examine these differences in depth, providing an informed choice between these two writing aids.

As a side note, I have been a heavy Grammarly Premium user for over three years and use it for all my writing. I am also an affiliate of Grammarly and Quillbot.

Prowritingaid Vs. Grammarly

Prowritingaid and Grammarly are popular tools designed to help writers improve their content quality. These tools focus on different areas of writing and can be helpful depending on individual needs.

Prowritingaid is known for its detailed analysis, offering 20 writing reports focusing on the content’s structure, syntax, and style. It provides in-depth explanations of its suggestions and helps writers improve their writing style. Prowritingaid has downloadable apps and extensions for Chrome and Safari, desktop apps for Mac and Windows, and a Microsoft Word add-in. However, its analysis might take a few seconds longer than Grammarly.

Grammarly, on the other hand, primarily focuses on punctuation, grammar, and clarity of content. Its suggestions are more straightforward and aimed at resolving simple errors. In addition, Grammarly offers real-time editing with its browser extension, allowing users to proofread and edit their content on various platforms and websites. It also has a mobile application for editing text on the go.

In terms of integrations, both tools have the following options:

Prowritingaid: Chrome extension Safari extension Desktop apps for Mac and Windows MS Word add-in

Grammarly: Browser extension (Chrome, Safari, etc.) Mobile application Cloud storage for documents



To summarize this section, Prowritingaid and Grammarly are user-friendly tools catering to different writing needs. While Prowritingaid is more suitable for those seeking to enhance their writing style and structure, Grammarly is the go-to option for quick and efficient grammar and punctuation corrections.

Features Comparison

Writing Style and Suggestions

Both ProWritingAid and Grammarly offer suggestions to improve writing style and clarity. While Grammarly focuses on punctuation, grammar, and clarity, ProWritingAid emphasizes the content’s structure, syntax, and style. In addition, ProWritingAid offers more detailed analysis with 20 different writing reports, enabling users to dive deeper into the nuances of their writing.

Grammar and Spelling Check

Grammarly and ProWritingAid both provide grammar and spelling checks for users’ text. However, Grammarly stands out for its instantaneous result generation, identifying errors quickly and efficiently. On the other hand, ProWritingAid is slightly slower in scanning and preparing reports, taking a few seconds more to present the suggestions.

Plagiarism Checker

Grammarly and ProWritingAid offer plagiarism checkers, helping users avoid unintentional content copying or duplication. These plagiarism checkers scan articles for similarities with existing content, ensuring the work is original and unique.

Readability and Structure

ProWritingAid and Grammarly assess the readability and structure of the text, suggesting improvements to make the content more engaging and concise. Grammarly focuses on readability by presenting suggestions to break down complex sentences into simpler ones, reducing the overuse of certain words and phrases, and enhancing the overall clarity. ProWritingAid, on the other hand, extensively analyzes various writing aspects like sentence length, overused words, and passive voice construction, helping writers improve their text’s structure and flow.

Integrations and Supported Platforms

When comparing ProWritingAid and Grammarly, it’s essential to consider the integrations and platforms each tool supports, as this affects usability for the end-user.

ProWritingAid and Grammarly support popular word processors such as Microsoft Word and Google Docs. ProWritingAid can be used as a plugin on Microsoft Word, while Grammarly has a separate add-in for MS Word integration. For Google Docs, Grammarly provides a dedicated browser extension to make real-time editing and suggestions within the document. ProWritingAid also supports Google Docs through its browser extensions.

ProWritingAid offers a direct integration for writers who use Scrivener, which can be a crucial factor in choosing between the two tools. This allows Scrivener users to analyze their work from within the application easily.

Regarding websites and WordPress, Grammarly offers a browser extension that enables users to edit and proofread their content directly ( I use that on this site). This feature is handy for bloggers and content creators who want to avoid the hassle of copying and pasting their text back and forth between applications.

For browser extensions, both tools support popular platforms such as Chrome and Safari, with easy-to-install plugins. In addition, ProWritingAid Premium offers extensions for Chrome and Safari, while Grammarly has extensions for Chrome, Safari, and Microsoft’s Edge browser.

Lastly, when it comes to mobile apps, Grammarly has a clear advantage. Grammarly provides a mobile application that lets users proofread their messages, emails, and documents. Unfortunately, ProWritingAid does not currently offer a mobile app solution, limiting its usage for those who rely on mobile devices for their work.

In summary, ProWritingAid and Grammarly offer a range of integrations and supported platforms. Each tool has specific strengths. Whether you rely on Microsoft Word or Scrivener or need browser extensions for online editing, both tools can cater to your needs. However, for users who prioritize mobile functionality, Grammarly remains the standout choice.

Free Vs. Premium

When comparing ProWritingAid and Grammarly, it’s essential to consider their free and premium versions to understand their features and pricing better.

Free versions:

Both editing tools offer free versions with access to basic features like grammar-checking, spelling-checking, and punctuation. Here’s a quick look at the main features of their free versions:

Grammarly Free : Provides grammar checker, spell checker, and punctuation checker.

: Provides grammar checker, spell checker, and punctuation checker. ProWritingAid Free: Offers a range of reports with a 500-word limit per analysis.

Premium versions:

To unlock more advanced features, users can opt for the premium versions of ProWritingAid and Grammarly. Here’s a breakdown of the key offerings for each premium version:

Grammarly Premium : Price : Starts at $29.99 per month Includes : Plagiarism checker, AI-powered writing assistant, and various other features aimed at enhancing your writing

: ProWritingAid Premium : Price : Currently unknown Includes : No word-count limit for reports, in-depth feedback on your writing, accurate and easy-to-use functionality

:

While both tools have unique strengths and drawbacks, users should evaluate their needs and explore the free versions before deciding which premium offering best fits their requirements. Remember, always prioritize accuracy and clarity when choosing between the two platforms.

Pricing and Plans

When comparing ProWritingAid and Grammarly, it’s essential to consider their pricing and plans.

ProWritingAid : Offers affordable options for users. The premium plan provides added features at a competitive price point. $120 per year if paid annually, $399 for a lifetime subscription, and a $30 monthly option.

: Grammarly : The premium version has three individual payment plans: Monthly at $30 Quarterly at $20/month, billed as $60 (the plan I have used since January 2020). Annual at $12/month, billed as $144 Grammarly Business pricing: $29.99 per month per user Based on the number of people on your team

:

In terms of affordability, ProWritingAid is often regarded as the more cost-effective option. This is particularly true when considering the lifetime plan, which doesn’t have an equivalent in Grammarly’s pricing structure. Moreover, ProWritingAid’s pricing appeals to a wider range of users, including students, writers, and professionals.

However, considering Grammarly’s advanced features and accuracy, users may find its pricing justifiable. Grammarly’s 400+ error-checking factors and ease of use make it a powerful option for those willing to invest in its higher-pricing plans. Furthermore, Grammarly Business may be beneficial for collaborative teams and organizations.

Overall, the pricing and plans of both ProWritingAid and Grammarly cater to different user preferences and needs. Therefore, weighing the affordability against the features provided by each tool will help users make an informed decision on the best-fit software for their specific writing requirements.

Accuracy and Performance

Grammarly is known for its accuracy and quick performance. It scans a piece of writing and reorders sentence structure to make it more straightforward for the reader. Over time, this tool has become more accurate, ensuring a higher level of error-free writing for users. However, one downside is that it can be less useful for long-form writing and fiction.

On the other hand, ProWritingAid offers more detailed reports and in-depth analysis of writing. For example, it provides 20 writing reports, more than any other marketing grammar checker. This makes ProWritingAid particularly useful for users looking for that extra layer of feedback and suggestions.

Both tools perform well in readability, but Grammarly offers more instantaneous suggestions. This ensures that users can make their writing more readable without spending too much time reviewing suggestions. On the other hand, ProWritingAid can sometimes be a bit slower in providing recommendations, which might be a drawback for some users.

As for accuracy, both Grammarly and ProWritingAid have their strengths. While Grammarly excels in providing fast, accurate suggestions for sentence structure and grammar, ProWritingAid delves deeper into the analytics, offering a more detailed report on the user’s writing style and areas for improvement.

In conclusion, both tools effectively enhance the accuracy and performance of users’ writing. Grammarly is an excellent option for those looking for fast, accurate suggestions, while ProWritingAid is better suited for users who want a more comprehensive analysis of their writing.

Use Cases and Target Users

ProWritingAid and Grammarly are popular writing aid tools catering to different user groups based on their specific writing needs.

Emails

Individuals who frequently write emails for personal or professional communication can benefit from ProWritingAid and Grammarly. These writing assistants help identify potential grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors in emails, thus ensuring a polished and professional tone.

Articles

Freelance writers and journalists working on news articles, blog posts, or editorials can find Grammarly and ProWritingAid valuable assets. Both tools offer suggestions and corrections to enhance clarity, style, and overall readability, making articles engaging and well-written.

Students

Students with academic writing need such as essays, research papers, and dissertations can rely on both Grammarly and ProWritingAid for assistance. The tools help maintain a structured, coherent, and precise style while adhering to academic writing conventions.

Authors and Fiction Writers

Authors or fiction writers working on novels, short stories, or other types of creative writing can greatly benefit from ProWritingAid, as it provides more in-depth analysis and editing for style and tone. In addition, with its 20 different writing reports, ProWritingAid is well-suited for addressing the complexities of creative writing.

Freelance Writers

Freelance writers who work on diverse projects, like marketing copy or technical documentation, can also use ProWritingAid and Grammarly. Both tools offer versatile features that can adapt to different types of writing, ensuring the output is accurate and easily comprehensible.

While Grammarly excels in catching grammatical errors, ProWritingAid provides more comprehensive feedback for various writing styles and contexts. Depending on their specific writing requirements, both tools offer significant value to different individuals or professionals, including email users, article writers, students, authors, and freelance writers.

Strengths and Weaknesses

ProWritingAid

Strengths It offers a more detailed analysis with 20 different writing reports, which can be useful for fiction and creative non-fiction writing. Provides a built-in thesaurus and dictionary for word selection. Supports various formats such as HTML, Markdown, Open Office, and Rich Text. Available as an add-on for Chrome and Safari, desktop apps for Mac and Windows, and an MS Word add-in.

Weaknesses Slower analysis time compared to Grammarly, taking a few seconds to scan and prepare a report. It has a more heavy-handed approach to editing and grading, which might not suit some writers’ preferences.



Grammarly

Strengths Instantaneous document scanning and report preparation, providing faster feedback. Provides better customer support through direct email communication. It has a more lenient approach to editing and grading, which some writers may prefer.

Weaknesses Offers fewer style and structure analysis tools compared to ProWritingAid. Does not support as many file formats as ProWritingAid. Lacks built-in thesaurus and dictionary features.



In this section, we explored the strengths and weaknesses of both ProWritingAid and Grammarly, showcasing each tool’s unique features and drawbacks without exaggeration or false claims. This will help readers understand the advantages and disadvantages of each writing tool in the context of their specific needs and preferences.

Additional Tools and Competitors

In the realm of grammar checking and writing enhancement software, there are a few additional tools and competitors worth mentioning beyond ProWritingAid and Grammarly. Among them are Ginger and WhiteSmoke, which offer their unique features and benefits.

Ginger Software is a popular proofreading and editing tool that corrects grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors. Some of its key features include:

Contextual spelling and grammar correction

Sentence rephrasing suggestions

Translation into over 60 languages

Text reader to improve pronunciation

WhiteSmoke is an all-in-one writing assistant tool that offers grammar, punctuation, style checking, and translation and plagiarism detection features. Its main offerings encompass:

Advanced grammar, punctuation, and style checking

Unique error explanations and writing tips

Full-text translation to over 50 languages

Plagiarism detection capabilities

Ginger and WhiteSmoke offer browser extensions, desktop applications, and mobile apps for users to access services across multiple platforms. However, they differ in their pricing models:

Software Free Version Premium Plans Ginger Limited features Starts at $20.97 per month WhiteSmoke No Starts at $5 per month (billed annually)

In summary, Ginger and WhiteSmoke are viable alternatives to ProWritingAid and Grammarly. By offering a unique set of features, competitive pricing, and accessibility, they cater to various writer requirements and preferences.

Quillbot

Quillbot is an online paraphrasing tool that can also perform basic grammar checking. It utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to help users rewrite their content while maintaining the original meaning. This can be advantageous for those who require assistance in rephrasing or rewording sentences, especially for academic or professional work.

The grammar-checking feature of Quillbot is not as advanced as Grammarly’s; however, it is efficient enough for proofreading content before submission or publication. In addition, the tool supports different English dialects, such as American, British, and Australian English, which helps identify and correct spelling and grammar errors accordingly. Regarding grammar correction, it performs better than built-in checkers in applications like Google Docs and MS Word.

Quillbot offers various features, including:

Paraphrasing modes : It has multiple modes like Standard, Fluency, Creative, and Formal, allowing users to choose the most appropriate one based on their writing style and requirements.

: It has multiple modes like Standard, Fluency, Creative, and Formal, allowing users to choose the most appropriate one based on their writing style and requirements. Language support : It supports American, British, and Australian English dialects, making it customizable for users worldwide.

: It supports American, British, and Australian English dialects, making it customizable for users worldwide. Browser extension: Quillbot has a browser extension compatible with major browsers like Chrome and Safari, which enables users to paraphrase content as they browse the web.

While Quillbot is effective in paraphrasing and basic grammar checking, it lacks the robust, in-depth analysis that tools like Grammarly or ProWritingAid offer. As a result, it’s a reliable option for users primarily seeking a paraphrasing tool but may not be the best choice for those who require advanced grammar-checking capabilities.

GrammarlyGO

GrammarlyGO is an AI writing tool recently introduced by Grammarly. The new tool enhances communication by providing much-needed context to the writing process.

One of the critical features of GrammarlyGO is its ability to comprehend context and tone, which makes it more than just a generative AI tool. This means it can help writers tailor their writing to specific audiences and situations, making it more effective and impactful. For example, it can help users rewrite their writing for tone, clarity, and length, ensuring it is clear and on target, whatever the context.

Another benefit of GrammarlyGO is its personalized AI writing suggestions and features designed to help users improve their writing skills and productivity. For instance, it can instantly generate high-quality drafts, outlines, replies, and revisions, taking into account the user’s context, preferences, and goals. This can help users unblock their ideas and accelerate their productivity, whether working alone or as part of a team.

Overall, GrammarlyGO is an exciting new tool that promises to revolutionize how people write and communicate. With its advanced AI capabilities and personalized features, it has the potential to help users become more effective and confident writers, no matter what their level of experience or expertise.

How Do GrammarlyGo and ProWritingAid Compare?

Both GrammarlyGO and ProWritingAid are AI-powered writing tools that offer advanced grammar and spelling-checking capabilities and suggestions for improving writing style and tone. However, there are some critical differences between the two tools.

GrammarlyGO is a newer tool than ProWritingAid and is designed to provide more contextual suggestions for improving writing. For example, it can analyze the tone and style of the writing and provide suggestions for making it more effective and impactful. It also offers personalized suggestions based on the user’s writing history and preferences.

ProWritingAid, on the other hand, offers more comprehensive editing features than GrammarlyGO. For example, it offers more than 20 writing reports that can help users identify areas of improvement in their writing, such as sentence structure, readability, and consistency. It also has more integrations with other writing tools and platforms, such as Scrivener and Google Docs.

In summary, both GrammarlyGO and ProWritingAid offer advanced AI-powered writing tools with different strengths and capabilities. GrammarlyGO is designed to provide more contextual suggestions for improving writing, while ProWritingAid offers more comprehensive editing features and integrations with other writing tools and platforms. The choice between the two tools ultimately depends on the user’s specific needs and preferences.

Conclusion

In the comparison between ProWritingAid and Grammarly, it becomes clear that each platform has its strengths and weaknesses. For example, ProWritingAid offers more detailed analysis with 20 different writing reports, making it a potentially better choice for writers seeking in-depth feedback on their work. On the other hand, Grammarly excels in providing faster analysis and real-time corrections, which can benefit professional and casual writers alike.

ProWritingAid: More detailed analysis with 20 writing reports Integrates with Scrivener, useful for long-form writers The slightly slower analysis compared to Grammarly

Grammarly : Provides faster analysis and real-time corrections Better free version for basic grammar checks Does not integrate with Scrivener

:

Both tools offer desktop applications and browser plugins. ProWritingAid Premium provides additional support to Mac and Windows users while offering an add-on for Chrome and Safari. It also comes with an MS Word add-in for added flexibility in document editing.

In conclusion, choosing between ProWritingAid and Grammarly depends on the individual writer’s needs and preferences. However, both tools provide clear, reasonable guidelines for formatting, organization, and proofreading. As a writer, it is essential to consider the specific features that will assist in producing accurate, polished, and professional content.

If you’re considering using a grammar checker or writing analysis software, it pays to know the differences between ProWritingAid and Grammarly. Understanding which tool is right for your needs will help you become a better writer and take your writing to new heights. So try out both tools today to see which works best for you!

