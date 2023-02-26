5 Creative Business Idea Categories for Stay-at-Home Parents with Little Time

• Discover five creative business idea categories for stay-at-home parents with little time

• Generate income from home while caring for your children

• Flexible work hours and low start-up costs

• Learn how to monetise your skills, interests, and time

• Find the perfect balance between career and parenthood

Being a stay-at-home parent might be time-consuming, but that doesn’t mean you cannot supplement your family income by starting a business from home. Starting a business from home usually has meager startup costs, allows you to spend time doing something you enjoy, and allows you to remain flexible as you work around your children’s program.

Depending on your interests, skills, and time, you can sell various products and services from home. So batten down, and let’s look at a few of the most creative business ideas if you’re a stay-at-home parent with little time.

1. Online Business Ideas

Most online business ideas have low startup costs but can provide a steady and welcome income. For all these business ideas, you will require a computer or laptop. For some, you may need some software.

Virtual assistant – Support busy business people by providing administrative or bookkeeping tasks tailored to your skills. Keep yourself up-to-date with the latest software and tools to meet client expectations.

– Support busy business people by providing administrative or bookkeeping tasks tailored to your skills. Keep yourself up-to-date with the latest software and tools to meet client expectations. Freelance writing, proofreading, copywriting, or grant writing – All writing skills remain highly in demand if you have a passion for writing and are good at grammar, spelling, and punctuation. Grant writing entails writing for nonprofits who want to raise funds, but you could also consider writing business plans for people if you have experience.

– All writing skills remain highly in demand if you have a passion for writing and are good at grammar, spelling, and punctuation. Grant writing entails writing for nonprofits who want to raise funds, but you could also consider writing business plans for people if you have experience. Podcasting or YouTube creator – You can create podcasts or a channel on YouTube for an audience interested in your expertise. Take a sound engineering course if you have no experience, and buy the right equipment to help you create quality podcasts. In addition, you will need a website to help promote your podcast business, and you can work with affiliates to boost it.

– You can create podcasts or a channel on YouTube for an audience interested in your expertise. Take a sound engineering course if you have no experience, and buy the right equipment to help you create quality podcasts. In addition, you will need a website to help promote your podcast business, and you can work with affiliates to boost it. Create an online shop – There are several ways to become an online seller. For example, sell things you no longer need, buy and sell items to flip them at a higher price, create t-shirts to sell, or start a dropshipping business.

– There are several ways to become an online seller. For example, sell things you no longer need, buy and sell items to flip them at a higher price, create t-shirts to sell, or start a dropshipping business. Tutoring – If you have teaching skills, offer extra classes to share your knowledge with others. You will need to become a certified tutor if you aren’t already.

If you have teaching skills, offer extra classes to share your knowledge with others. You will need to become a certified tutor if you aren’t already. Blogging – Create a blog based on your interests and scale it according to your free time.

Create a blog based on your interests and scale it according to your free time. Write a book – If you’re a great storyteller, now may be the right time to write and publish a book. Ghostwriting is another option if you prefer to write for others.

– If you’re a great storyteller, now may be the right time to write and publish a book. Ghostwriting is another option if you prefer to write for others. Affiliate marketing – You can pair with a brand and earn a commission for marketing their products.

You can pair with a brand and earn a commission for marketing their products. Consulting – Start a consultancy business by selling your knowledge in any particular area.

– Start a consultancy business by selling your knowledge in any particular area. Transcribing – You don’t need any experience to become a transcriber of audio materials.

2. Organizing Events and their Peripherals Business Ideas

If you have a more creative side and enjoy organizing, then these business ideas may appeal to you:

Cooking classes – You must have a passion for cooking to start a cooking instruction business. You can either teach at home, on Zoom and even write a cooking book or create a blog or YouTube channel.

You must have a passion for cooking to start a cooking instruction business. You can either teach at home, on Zoom and even write a cooking book or create a blog or YouTube channel. Catering and/or event planning – If you like the challenge of preparing meals for many people, you could start a catering business. For a catering business, you must get a permit from your city. On the other hand, if you are very organized and like planning, you could combine your catering business with event planning for people wanting your services for their events and special occasions.

If you like the challenge of preparing meals for many people, you could start a catering business. For a catering business, you must get a permit from your city. On the other hand, if you are very organized and like planning, you could combine your catering business with event planning for people wanting your services for their events and special occasions. Photography – Why not start a photography business instead of cooking for events? You can earn a good income but must have the right photography equipment. You could also take photos to sell online on stock image sites to earn money, either in a one-off payment or earning royalties.

3. Design Business Ideas

Another area that provides creative at-home business ideas is design.

Graphic design – If you have a background in graphic design with a strong portfolio, you can use your creative skills to design logos, signs, apparel, or social media graphics. You can choose your niche, offering your services on online business sites like Upwork or Fiverr.

If you have a background in graphic design with a strong portfolio, you can use your creative skills to design logos, signs, apparel, or social media graphics. You can choose your niche, offering your services on online business sites like Upwork or Fiverr. Website design – If you already have design tools experience, you could also sell your services as a website designer.

If you already have design tools experience, you could also sell your services as a website designer. Interior design – Many people will pay for interior design services when buying or renovating their home or starting a business. Create a website for visibility and place images of your interior design niche.

– Many people will pay for interior design services when buying or renovating their home or starting a business. Create a website for visibility and place images of your interior design niche. Travel planning – If you have traveled widely, you can share your experience by helping people create their itinerary for their dream holiday.

If you have traveled widely, you can share your experience by helping people create their itinerary for their dream holiday. Print on demand – Set up a store on a platform like Printify, and create beautifully printed clothing and household items to sell.

4. Beauty, Fitness, and Fashion Business Ideas

Use your training in the beauty, fitness, or fashion industry to create a business as a stay-at-home parent.

Personal trainer – You will need experience and certification in yoga, aerobics, pilates, etc., and a license to start a fitness business. Then, you can either set up a studio in your home for personal training or create a YouTube channel where subscribers can view your fitness videos.

You will need experience and certification in yoga, aerobics, pilates, etc., and a license to start a fitness business. Then, you can either set up a studio in your home for personal training or create a YouTube channel where subscribers can view your fitness videos. Personal stylist – You can turn your interest in clothing and fashion into a business that makes you money. You can either give online advice or accompany people to shop for clothes.

– You can turn your interest in clothing and fashion into a business that makes you money. You can either give online advice or accompany people to shop for clothes. Life coach – You don’t need certification to help others with life coaching. However, it will help if you have some experience in your chosen niche, e.g., a nutritionist, psychologist, or business. Additionally, apply for a coaching license to give your business more authority.

You don’t need certification to help others with life coaching. However, it will help if you have some experience in your chosen niche, e.g., a nutritionist, psychologist, or business. Additionally, apply for a coaching license to give your business more authority. Create jewelry – Many people make jewelry without having any skills, but a silversmithing course will help you learn techniques you may never have practiced before. Then, you can sell your creations to local businesses or platforms like Etsy.

Many people make jewelry without having any skills, but a silversmithing course will help you learn techniques you may never have practiced before. Then, you can sell your creations to local businesses or platforms like Etsy. Beautician – You can take a nail or beautician course if you don’t already have certification and provide your beautician services from home or go to your client’s homes. You will need licenses for these trades. Don’t forget to post your creations online.

You can take a nail or beautician course if you don’t already have certification and provide your beautician services from home or go to your client’s homes. You will need licenses for these trades. Don’t forget to post your creations online. Nutritionist – You will need a background in the field if you want to start a nutritionist business from home. You will also need a license.

5. Housecare, Petcare, and Kidcare Business Ideas

As a stay-at-home parent, you can often incorporate your daily tasks into a creative business idea that will match your flexible time. With these, you can start helping friends, family, and neighbors. Before you know it, word will spread, and demand for your services will grow.

Sewing and alterations – Turn your sewing skills into an advantage by providing alterations and sewing services.

– Turn your sewing skills into an advantage by providing alterations and sewing services. Laundering, cleaning, and gardening services – Working people cannot cope with the demands of running a home and will willingly pay for your laundering, cleaning, or gardening services. Plan your work according to your availability and have the right equipment for your services.

– Working people cannot cope with the demands of running a home and will willingly pay for your laundering, cleaning, or gardening services. Plan your work according to your availability and have the right equipment for your services. Professional organizer – Organizational jobs are as high-in-demand as laundering, cleaning, and gardening services.

Organizational jobs are as high-in-demand as laundering, cleaning, and gardening services. Repair services – Turn your handyman skills into a profitable business, whether you are good at repairing electrical goods, furniture, or even phones.

Turn your handyman skills into a profitable business, whether you are good at repairing electrical goods, furniture, or even phones. Airbnb host – Use that spare room or guest cottage to host guests from platforms like Booking and Airbnb. If you’re renting, you must get permission from your landlord. Additionally, check local regulations concerning holiday rentals.

Use that spare room or guest cottage to host guests from platforms like Booking and Airbnb. If you’re renting, you must get permission from your landlord. Additionally, check local regulations concerning holiday rentals. Pet sitting and dog walking – You can combine these services or choose the one that appeals to you most. The only condition, you must love animals.

You can combine these services or choose the one that appeals to you most. The only condition, you must love animals. Kiddies Daycare – If you already have children, chances are you enjoy caring for kids. Turn this into an opportunity to start a daycare for parents who work or those who occasionally need a couple of days off from parenting duties. Qualifications are not essential, but CPR training is a good idea.

FAQs

What qualifications do I need to become a personal trainer?

To become a personal trainer, you will need experience and certification in yoga, aerobics, pilates, etc., and a license to start a fitness business.

Do I need certification to provide life coaching services?

You don’t need certification to help others with life coaching. However, it will help if you have some experience in your chosen niche, e.g., a nutritionist, psychologist, or business. Additionally, apply for a coaching license to give your business more authority.

Is CPR training necessary for running a kiddies daycare?

Qualifications are not essential for running a kiddies daycare, but CPR training is recommended.

What licenses do I need to provide beautician services?

You will need licenses for beautician services. Remember to post your creations online so potential customers can view and appreciate them.​ ​​​​

Do I need my landlord’s permission to host guests on Airbnb?

Yes, you will likely need permission from your landlord if you are renting and planning to host guests on Airbnb or other platforms. Additionally, check local regulations concerning holiday rentals.​ ​​​​

What services can I provide with handyman skills?

With your handyman skills, you can provide repair services for electrical goods, furniture, or even phones. You can also start a business offering these services and plan your work according to your availability. Make sure that you have the right equipment for the job.​​​​​

Are organizational jobs in demand?

Yes, organizational jobs are very much in demand. People who can’t cope with the needs of running a home are willing to pay for your help. So you can start offering services like decluttering and reorganizing closets, cabinets, and drawers.​​​​​

What equipment do I need for providing laundering services?

To provide laundering services, you will need laundry machines and other essentials such as detergents, fabric softeners, etc. Additionally, ensure you have enough space to store these items, so they don’t take up too much of your valuable time.​​​​​

Are there any restrictions on pet sitting and dog walking services?

No, there are no restrictions on pet sitting and dog walking services. However, you must love animals to provide these services. Additionally, ensure you are familiar with local laws concerning pet care before starting your business.​​​​​

What other skills do I need apart from gardening for providing gardening services?

Apart from gardening skills, you will also need knowledge about landscaping and pruning techniques and the ability to use garden tools such as shovels, rakes, etc. Additionally, a certificate in horticulture or landscape design may be beneficial.​​​​​ ​​​​

Do I need an online presence for my creative business idea?

Yes, an online presence is essential for any creative business idea. You should create a website or a social media page to promote your services and interact with your customers. Additionally, you can use digital marketing tools such as SEO and email campaigns to reach potential customers.​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​

Is there any regulations I should be aware of when starting a creative business?

Yes, there are specific regulations that you should be aware of. These include obtaining the necessary licenses and permits, paying taxes on your income, and following local business laws. Also, consider getting liability insurance coverage to protect yourself from legal issues.​ ​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​

Do I need to have an office space for my creative business idea?

No, you do not need an office space for your creative business idea. You can quickly work from home or use coworking spaces if you don’t want to rent an office space. Additionally, online tools such as project management software can help you manage your business virtually.​ ​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​

What are the best ways to market my creative business idea?

The best way to market your creative business is via traditional marketing methods such as print and radio advertisements and digital marketing techniques like SEO and social media campaigns. Additionally, word-of-mouth referrals can effectively create awareness about your services.​​​​​ ​​​​

Are there any other tips for success with a stay-at-home parent’s business?

Yes, several tips for success with a stay-at-home parent’s business exist. Firstly, establish a niche or a specialty to make your business stand out. Stay organized and create a business plan outlining your goals and strategies. Lastly, take advantage of online resources such as blogs and forums that can provide valuable insight into running a successful business.​​​​​ ​​​​ ​​​​

These are just some of the questions you should consider when starting a creative business idea for stay-at-home parents with little time. With the right approach, you can develop a profitable and enjoyable business grounded in creativity that works around your family life. Best of luck on your entrepreneurial journey!​​​​​ ​​​​

