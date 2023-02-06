The Streetwise Guide to Launching a Lucrative Laundry Business

There are several ways to start a laundry business, including dry cleaners, laundromats, and commercial laundry services. The laundry industry is already worth $5.4 billion in the United States, with continued growth expected over the coming years.

Even if you don’t have much experience in the business, it’s quite easy to start a laundry business.

What Does a Laundry Business Do?

Before you start a laundry business, it’s essential to understand what services it will offer. Dry cleaners provide cleaning and pressing services for clothing items such as suits, jackets, and dresses. Laundromats are self-service laundries where customers drop off their clothes for washing and drying. Commercial laundry services pick up and deliver bulk orders from hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and more.

Laundry Industry Trends

The laundry business has come a long way since its humble beginnings in the Roman Empire. With the increasing cultural acceptability of outsourcing household chores and more women joining the workforce, the demand for commercial laundry services is only increasing. The global laundry service market is anticipated to rise considerably during the forecast period between 2022 and 2029. In 2020, the market is growing steadily, and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The advantages of opening a laundromat business include providing a steady income, easy to operate and low labor costs, no receivables and no inventory, flexibility, creating a hybrid laundry business, and increasing profits by offering extra services.

The current trends in the coin-operated laundry industry include community involvement, heightened focus on cleanliness, work-from-home movement, cashless vending machines, and offering lucrative add-on services. The laundry industry has also been impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with many customers equating going to a laundromat with potentially coming into contact with someone who is an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. This has led to a decline in demand for laundry services.

The US laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market size was estimated at USD 10.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The top dry-cleaning and laundry services companies in 2020 include Aramark, Elis SA, Cintas Corp., UniFirst Corp., CWS International, Alliance Laundry Systems, and Alsco Inc.

The future of the commercial laundry industry looks bright, with technological advancements being made in near-waterless large-scale laundry systems. Traditional laundromats are also reinventing themselves and finding novel ways to retain customers as new-age, on-demand laundry service providers find a footing in the industry. From offering lucrative add-on services to keeping consumers entertained through exciting food and beverage options, laundromats are fast regaining their importance and becoming more than a mundane fixture in people’s lives. In a post-COVID world, we can expect all laundromats to install a laundry card reader and make their services for laundry credit. Mobile apps can also be expected to become the norm for scheduling laundry pickups and drops and making payments.

SWOT Analysis of A Laundry Business

Before launching your business, it’s wise to conduct a SWOT analysis. A SWOT analysis is used to identify the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats that may affect your business. This will help you understand what could potentially impact your success and how best to address those factors to succeed.

Strengths: Low startup costs, low overhead expenses, the potential for high profits

Weaknesses: Lack of experience or knowledge of the industry, limited customer base

Opportunities: Ability to specialize in a niche sector such as dry cleaning or commercial laundry services

Threats: Competition from other businesses offering similar services

Once you’ve identified these factors, you can use the information to develop strategies for success. For example, if your main strength is low overhead expenses, you may want to focus on providing quality services at competitive prices to attract more customers. Or if you’re facing intense competition from other businesses in your area, you may need to come up with unique ways to stand out from the crowd and draw attention.

By taking the time to assess these factors before launching your business, you can increase your odds of success and create a well-thought-out plan that will help guide your decisions as you move forward.

Niches to Consider

When starting a laundry business, one of the most important decisions you’ll need to make is choosing a niche. A specific niche will help you stand out from the competition and give you a way to differentiate your business. There are several different laundry industry niches, each with unique advantages and disadvantages.

One of the most common niches is dry cleaning services, which involves removing stains from clothing items such as suits, jackets, and dresses. This is particularly beneficial for those who wear high-end clothing items and want them professionally cleaned. Dry cleaners also typically offer pressing services that can help restore a garment’s shape and look. For example, they may be able to press shirts or pants that have become wrinkled after being washed or worn.

Laundromats are another popular niche in the laundry industry. These self-service laundries allow customers to drop off their clothes for washing and drying at their convenience. Laundromats typically feature large washers, dryers, and vending machines where customers can purchase detergent and fabric softeners. This type of business is often used by people living in apartment buildings without washers or dryers in their units and those who don’t have access to washing machines at home.

Commercial laundry services provide pickup and delivery services for bulk orders from hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools, and other businesses. Commercial laundry services usually have larger capacity machines than those found in laundromats because they need to handle higher volumes of laundry regularly. These businesses may also offer additional services, such as folding or ironing clothes before they are returned to clients.

It’s essential to carefully consider the different niches available when starting a laundry business to determine which one best meets your needs and goals for success. Each niche has advantages and disadvantages that must be weighed carefully before deciding which route to take.

Franchise Opportunites

There are several options for those interested in entering the laundry business through franchising. Franchises can give entrepreneurs access to resources, knowledge, and support they may not have when starting a business from scratch. This can help them hit the ground running and avoid the pitfalls of launching a new venture.

Some of the major players in the industry include Tide Dry Cleaners, Martinizing Dry Cleaning, Laundry Care Express, and The Greener Cleaner. Each company offers different benefits depending on your needs. For example, Tide Dry Cleaners provides access to specialized equipment for dry cleaning and pressing and 24/7 customer service support for franchisees. Martinizing Dry Cleaning offers a comprehensive training program and turnkey business operations to help franchisees get the most out of their investment.

While franchising can be a great way to enter the laundry business, it’s essential to consider all costs before deciding. Franchise fees, royalties, equipment expenses, and other costs will add up quickly, so make sure you understand what each company requires upfront before signing any contracts.

Selecting a location

When choosing a location for your laundry business, it’s essential to consider several factors. First and foremost, you will need to consider the proximity to potential customers. After assessing customer demand in the area, select a location that is conveniently located and easily accessible. You should also determine nearby amenities, such as parking spaces or public transport links. Make sure these are sufficient so customers can quickly get to your business.

It may be beneficial to assess the competition before settling on a location; if another laundromat is nearby, consider how to differentiate yourself from them to stand out.

Purchasing Equipment

Once you have chosen a location, it’s time to purchase the necessary equipment. The equipment needed will depend on the type of laundry business you are setting up. Generally, this would include washers, dryers, ironing machines, and a range of detergents for customers.

You should also consider investing in cutting-edge technology; some businesses offer a smartphone app that allows customers to pay for services quickly and conveniently. This can be beneficial if your business is located in an area with significant foot traffic from people who prefer cashless payments. Other technologies you may want to invest in include smart meters, credit card readers, and digital scales.

Starting a Laundry Business

Whatever type of laundry services you want your startup to offer, here is how to start a laundry business and ensure its success.

1. Create Laundry Business Plan

Start by researching your market to help you decide which laundry services are primarily in demand. For example, whether you choose a laundromat service where customers do their laundry themselves, a customer drop-off service, or the collection and drop-off laundry service will depend on the market demands. You could also provide a combination of dry cleaning services to ensure you capture a more significant market segment share.

Your chosen location will depend on the services you provide, and you will need to be near public transport or have parking for laundromat and drop-off services.

Your investors or lenders will want to see your business plan if you need financing for your laundry business. However, the business plan also provides guidelines for starting and growing your business.

In the plan, you will want to mention the area you plan to service, the services you plan to offer, your pricing, and your planned profit margins.

Furthermore, you need to include your business location, required equipment, and premises renovation costs in your startup budget. After that, add your operational costs, staffing needs, and short-term and long-term objectives.

Writing a business plan need not be daunting, but if you are unsure where to start, our template below includes all the critical steps to help you draft it.

2. Decide on a Business Name

Choosing a business name is just as important as the business plan for your laundry business. The more clever and memorable the business name, the easier it is to market your business and for people to remember it. Make sure that the name is also easy to spell.

If you can’t find the perfect name, look at our long list of suitable names and their taglines below. These ideas might also make it easier for you to brainstorm an even better name.

Create a shortlist of names, and review them with your state and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to ensure your favorites are original. Finally, make sure the names you prefer have an available domain name. Then, when you choose the perfect business name, purchase the domain name that matches. You can also request a DBA or “doing business as” name if you want a different name from the registered business name.

3. Choose a Business Structure for Your Laundry Business

A business structure affects how you run your business, how you pay business taxes, and your level of personal liability.

The four most popular business entities are:

sole proprietorship – the simplest to form

limited liability company (LLC) – excellent liability protection with few requirements

partnership – if you have a partner

corporation -want to take the business corporate and don’t mind the added administration and double taxation

Your accountant or attorney is the best person to advise you on the best structure.

4. File the Business Paperwork

Start by registering the business with the state. To register the business, you need its location, name, and type of business entity. Then, submit the paperwork to the Secretary of State with the filing fee.

5. Get the Business Licenses and Permits

Each state and city require different licenses and permits. The SBA and local state departments can tell you which ones to apply for according to your services.

These may include a general business license, a health permit, a sales tax permit, and a water pollution control permit. You may also need a zoning permit and building certificate from your landlord.

6. Apply for Business Tax Number (EIN)

Your business must pay federal and state taxes. If you have chosen to run your business as a sole proprietorship, you can file your taxes using your social security number. If you have an LLC or corporation, you apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) directly from the IRS.

You can fill in the application online and will receive your business tax identification immediately. Your bank will require the EIN to open the business banking account, and you will also need it when hiring employees.

7. Buy the Correct Insurance for a Laundry Business

General liability is just one of several business insurances a laundry business requires. You will also need property and commercial auto insurance if you have a fetching and delivery service. You might also want to protect your income with business income insurance.

Finally, if you have employees, you must have worker’s compensation insurance for coverage if they need to supplement their income or pay medical expenses when they get hurt at work.

8. Open Your Business Bank Account

A business bank account is necessary to help you meet your financial obligations. In addition, it helps to keep your personal income and expenditure separate from the business, making it easier to file taxes and maintain the corporate veil.

Since you will also need to purchase laundry equipment, you should request a business credit card. Business banking accounts have more fees, and business credit cards charge higher interest rates, but they can help improve your credit score in case you need major funding.

9. Market Your Laundry Business

Now you need to build your brand image by marketing your business correctly. Through your research, you will have a good idea of your target audience, so target them with flyers at the places they like to frequent. For example, if you have a laundromat for students, place these at their places of residence, the shops they frequent, and the library.

You will need a prominent online presence because most people start their searches there. Create a business website that’s easy to navigate and use SEO to ensure a high ranking on search pages.

Take advantage of Google and Yelp business pages to make your business easy to find, and include your contact details and operating hours on your website.

You will also need a social media presence and encourage customers to leave reviews on all your online channels. Respond to reviews to show that you are interested in providing your customers with the best service and that you value their opinions.

10. Hire Employees

It’s essential to hire the right employees for your laundry business. Start with a job posting on different online platforms and contact local schools or recruiters that can help you find qualified candidates.

Once you have narrowed down your choices, look at each candidate’s experience and references, and conduct background checks if necessary. Provide job training to ensure that your employees know how to operate the machinery, provide customer service, and comply with safety regulations.

Finally, create an employee manual that outlines all the policies and procedures they need to follow while working in your business.

11. Prepare Your Business for Success

It’s essential to ensure your laundry business is set up correctly to be successful. Make sure you have a good handle on legal and accounting tasks, such as filing required paperwork with the Secretary of State, setting up contracts, and understanding financial statements.

You should also develop a business plan that includes a mission statement, goals, competitive analysis, marketing strategy, capital requirements, and budget.

Finally, use software programs like QuickBooks to track sales and expenses to make informed decisions about your business’s direction. With the correct setup and preparation, your laundry business will be ready to thrive! ​

What we like and dislike about a Laundry Business

What we like about a laundry business is the potential for financial success, given that it can provide stable income in many places. It’s also relatively low-maintenance since you don’t need to attend to clients or deal with products constantly. Additionally, it has minimal entry requirements and can be run from home if desired.

What we don’t like about a laundry business is that many competitors are out there, making it difficult to stand out and make a name for yourself. It takes quite some time and effort to build a steady client base due to the high competition in the market. Additionally, start-up costs tend to be increased due to purchasing equipment, insurance, and other necessary items. Finally, there’s the fact that laundry businesses tend to be labor-intensive and require a significant amount of maintenance to keep them running smoothly.

Creating a Loyal Customer Base

To create a loyal customer base, you should always go the extra mile to provide excellent customer service. This could include offering pick-up and delivery services or discounts for repeat customers. You should also engage with customers on social media platforms and encourage online reviews, which are vital to attracting new clients.

Finally, you should consider investing in loyalty programs that reward customers for their business. These can be an effective way of encouraging repeat visits and building relationships with your customers.

FAQs

What license do I need for a laundry business?

Depending on your services, you may need a general business license, health permit, sales tax permit, water pollution control permit, zoning permit and building certificate from your landlord.

How do I open a business bank account?

You will need to visit the bank in person with all the relevant documents, including proof of identity and legal documents such as Articles of Organization or LLC Certificate.

How can I market my laundry business?

You should start by creating an online presence that’s easy to navigate and use SEO techniques to ensure your website ranks high in search engine results pages. Additionally, take advantage of Google and Yelp business pages, include your contact details & operating hours on your website, and create a social media presence to engage with customers.

How much does it cost to start a laundry business?

The cost of starting a laundry business depends on the type of services you are offering and the equipment you need to purchase. Generally, startup costs range between $30,000-$50,000 for basic operations. In addition, don’t forget about ongoing expenses such as permits and insurance.

Can I operate my laundry business from home?

This will depend on local zoning laws and regulations; some counties may allow you to operate from home, while others might prohibit it. Check with your local authorities for more information. Good luck with getting your laundry business off the ground! You will be successful with hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent service.

Social Media Strategy

Social media is an invaluable resource for businesses, especially local ones like laundry services. It allows you to reach a wider audience and engage meaningfully with existing and potential customers.

Here’s how to get started on your social media strategy:

Monthly Calendar:

Week 1: Set up social media profiles on the major platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Week 2: Start populating your profiles with content related to your services. This can include tips & tricks for laundry, exciting facts about laundry, and customer reviews. Week 3: Reach out to local influencers and ask them to promote your business on their accounts.Week 4: Engage with customers who have posted about your services on social media. Respond promptly and offer helpful advice and insights when needed. Moving forward, creating engaging content that resonates with your audience and encourages interaction is important. Post regularly (2-3 times per week) and track metrics such as likes, comments, and shares to measure your success

First Month Posts

Sample post 1:

Hey everyone! We’re excited to announce the launch of our new laundry services. Get professional-quality washing and drying at an affordable price in your neighborhood. Visit our website for more info!

Sample post 2:

Looking for tips on how to keep your whites bright and clean? Check out our blog post for some helpful tips & tricks! Link in bio.

Sample post 3:

Calling all locals! Come join us for a special launch party to celebrate the opening of our new laundry services. Enjoy free drinks and snacks, plus discounts on all orders! DM us for more details.

Sample post 4:

We’ve got some fantastic deals on our most popular services this week. Stop by and take advantage of them before they’re gone!

Sample post 5: We love hearing from our customers! Share your experiences with us in the comments below. We’d love to hear how we can make your experience even better. These posts will help you engage with potential customers while providing helpful information about your laundry business.

Sample Business Plan

Business Overview: XYZ Laundry is a full-service laundry business offering pick-up and delivery services and onsite drop-off. We are located in ABC city, serving the local community with quality washing and drying services. Our goal is to make laundry easy and convenient for our customers by providing them with personalized service, competitive prices, and reliable pickups/deliveries.

Target Market:

Our target market includes families, college students, seniors, young professionals, and anyone who needs laundry help. We aim to differentiate ourselves from other businesses in the area by offering same-day/next-day pickup & delivery services and discounts for bulk orders.

Marketing Strategy:

We plan to focus our marketing efforts on digital channels such as social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), SEO and SEM. We also plan to utilize local radio and print advertisements. Additionally, we will leverage referral programs and loyalty rewards in order to attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Operational Plan:

Our operational plan includes using high-quality washing machines and dryers and a team of experienced staff members dedicated to providing excellent customer service. We will ensure that all orders are processed on time and accurately by adhering to a strict quality control process.

Budget & Financial Projections:

We have estimated that starting the laundry business will cost $50,000. This includes the cost of equipment, staff salaries, insurance and inventory. We anticipate that we will be able to generate $75,000 in revenue within the first year with a 20% profit margin. Risk Assessment: The laundry industry is prone to external factors such as changes in customer demand and competition from other businesses. To mitigate these risks, we plan on providing quality services and competitive pricing while constantly monitoring our market for potential opportunities and threats. We are confident that our business plan will allow us to operate successfully in this highly competitive industry. By providing quality services and leveraging digital marketing channels, we can build an engaged customer base that will help drive our growth.

Conclusion:

Starting a laundry business is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who are looking to provide quality services and convenience to their customers. By creating a detailed business plan that outlines the target market, marketing strategy, operational plan, budget, and financial projections, you can set your business up for success. Additionally, it is essential to assess potential risks in the industry and create strategies to mitigate them. With a strong business plan and by leveraging digital channels for marketing and customer engagement, you can build an engaged customer base that will help drive your growth.

