5 Most Common Mistakes Small Businesses Make on Their Websites

Every business needs an exceptional and compelling website that attracts and retains customers. Therefore, designing your website is not wrong as long as you understand the importance of form, function, navigation, and usability in creating a user-friendly experience.

So, to create a high-converting website for your small business, you must avoid some of the most common mistakes many small businesses make. Of course, we all know the importance of using the correct SEO, creating straightforward navigation, including contact information, and integrating social media. But are there more mistakes you can make on your business website?

1. Too Much Clutter

We all know the expression “less is more.” When designing or reviewing your small business website, you must remember that visitors will leave it within a few seconds if they cannot understand what’s happening.

Some business owners try to cram all their information above the fold, leading to images, text, and everything else appearing there. The busier your website, the less your web page visitors can see and the slower it loads.

Ensuring a decluttered and clear website requires creating a clear focal point with complementary surroundings. The idea is to make essential things, including your call to action, stand out.

2. Overloaded Internal Link Structure

Unfortunately, overloading a website with internal links is a common mistake small businesses make, leading to a loss of structure and poor user experience. When you have a correct linking structure, the Google algorithm will take visitors to the desired page instead of a generic one.

Therefore, you want to use the correct linking structure with a logical flow to help Google avoid wasting your visitors’ time.

Some of the guiding principles to follow include:

Creating a good amount of content on your page eliminates the need to squeeze links into a few pages.

Use anchor texts that link to another page with a clear description of what the reader will find there.

Avoid having too many links pointing to the homepage. Instead, use links properly to send them to dedicated pages with more content on your site.

Place links in natural places where the reader wants to click them for more information.

Therefore, your internal linking must always concentrate on the user experience.

3. Ignoring Mobile Users

Since mobile searches have surpassed desktop ones, no small business can afford to ignore the importance of having a mobile-friendly website. The easier you make it for people to reach you, the greater your website’s traffic potential.

Your mobile-friendly website depends on resizing to ensure all elements are visible on smaller mobile screens and to make it more responsive.

4. Indifferent CTA

Another of the most common mistakes of small business websites is creating indifferent calls to action. Your CTA must move a website visitor to take action so that you can convert them and increase your turnover.

Some secrets to CTAs that you need to know are:

They must entice people to click – as many as possible.

Avoid too many words in a CTA.

Only incorporate a command action; otherwise, you overwhelm your customers.

Make sure you explain on the webpage and not on the CTA.

Use inclusive language.

Some examples of clear CTA’s include words like: “Subscribe,” “Donate,” “Join US,” and “Learn More.”

A/B testing a CTA will enable you to determine the best for your small business. Then, tweak it to ensure the best performance for your small business website.

5. Sloppy Content and Images

Content and images are crucial to your website and for your marketing campaign. The role of content is to tell your readers about your business and its products or services. So, besides using information that answers their question, pay attention to your page’s fonts and layout. Other than ensuring an attractive font that’s attractive and easy to read, also use whitespace to break up text and make your page easy on the eye.

Keep content updated to make sure it’s relevant and trustworthy, and never omit using visual elements like photos and graphics.

These can help your viewers to make a quick visionary check of your content without committing the time to read it physically. But, always ensure to convey your message with relevant and high-quality images and graphics.

Bottom Line

An outstanding business idea requires an excellent website to reach the right audience. So whether you are about to create a website for your startup or want to improve an existing website, make sure to think about how you can avoid these common mistakes. Clever use of an internal linking structure, engaging content, images, and CTA, and ensuring a mobile-friendly design will ensure your website is one of the most potent tools for your business.

FAQs

