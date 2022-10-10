11 High-Converting Calls to Action You Should Be Using in Your Marketing Copy

Writing a winning call to action (CTA)for your marketing campaign can positively impact your conversion rates. Depending on your marketing campaign and audience, you want that CTA button to achieve its specific goal – entice your website visitors to take action.

You should use these 11 high-converting calls to action in your marketing copy!

1. Pack Action into Your Text

Sometimes words like “enter’ or “submit” are too dull. Instead, think of more action-filled words to help your people take the required action. One good example is Udemy’s button that says “Take This Course.” Other good action words to include with what you offer are “try,” “buy.” “get,” “download,” “book,” and “reserve.”

2. Use Reinforcing Language

When describing your product, you need to use simple language that reinforces the message of your product or service compellingly with verbs like “learn,” “watch,” and “use” in your description. Then make your actual CTA button bold and in the same voice preferred by the customer. An excellent example of this is CrazyEgg’s call to action for its tools: “Show me My Heatmap,” convincing customers to try the thirty-day free trial of their customer conversion tools.

3. Speak in Your Customer’s Language

Whatever your products, a winning strategy is to appeal to your prospects by speaking in their language. Use strong phrasing to appeal to men, women, mothers-to-be, etc. Two excellent examples are “Add to Diaper Bag” by Frida and “Build a Manpack” by Manpack. Both create a sense of excitement for acquiring their products.

4. Resist Making CTA’s Too Long

The average CTA has 3.411 words, so make sure you are between 2 and 5. One example of a long one that works is Basecamp’s “Give Basecamp a try – it’s free for 60 days.” Remember that a CTA should always be unique and tailored to your business.

5. Excite with Different Language

Instead of using the words “Sign Up Now,” think of a different way to entice your customer to leave their details or order your product. For example, GiftRocket, a company sending greeting cards and gifts, uses the phrase “Send a GiftRocket,” as its CTA to create a compelling message and experience.

6. Develop a Sense of Urgency

Creating a sense of urgency in your CTA and action button is always a good tactic. Therefore, if you are selling tickets to a conference, you could indicate a huge demand or imminent increase in ticket prices. Using words like “now,” “today only,” and “Download for $10” are the types of CTA that yield impressive results.

7. Use Approachable Language

You want a friendly and approachable approach in your CTA when building relationships. Contently demonstrates this best – instead of using the generic word “submit,” they take the more familiar approach of “Talk to Us,” creating a sense of what people can expect.

8. Avoid Multiple Choice Confusion

When given too many choices, humans suffer from confusion. Therefore, wherever you can, you need to provide fewer buttons. However, sometimes you may need to provide them with several buttons, and you can help make the decision easier by highlighting one over the others.

One good example is when you offer them several sign-up choices from several social media platforms. The best approach here is to highlight one over the others, helping to guide users.

9. CTA Buttons and User Flow

Consider your users’ natural reading flow when deciding on your button placement. For example, people in Western cultures read from the top downward in a left-to-right pattern. Therefore, the bottom right position usually outperforms other CTA placements.

Furthermore, you cannot place your action button in a position that requires people to backtrack. Instead, put it at the end of your product description, but above the fold, for easier visibility and accessibility when your customer is ready to act.

10. Not all Punctuation is Necessary

CTAs are short and written in an active voice. Therefore, there is no place for question marks or commas in them. However, sometimes an exclamation mark can make an impression. A good example is the CTA button from Less Accounting with the phrase “Let’s Do It” for their accounting software.

11. Giving Something Away

A free offering is a sure way of increasing conversions. Words like “Get” and “Free” are always appealing and create a value proposition to prospects.

Bottom Line

As you can see, calls to action examples abound. Always consider your products, audience, and design when deciding the best one for your webpage or social media account. While there are “best practices” you need to follow, don’t be scared to create and deviate. Furthermore, always test and measure to ensure you get the desired results

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.