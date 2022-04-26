Advertisers are always looking for new and innovative ways to drive traffic to their business. But why do they care so much about getting phone calls? And why is it essential for them to know how to drive traffic back to their website or physical location?

Answer: Advertisers care about getting phone calls because it’s one of the most effective ways to convert leads into customers.

There are a few key reasons why advertisers care about driving calls to their business:

First, calls are an essential metric for measuring advertising success. Calls can be converted into sales more quickly than other leads.

This article will discuss why it’s essential for advertisers to know how to drive traffic back to their website or physical location and why a strong call-to-action is necessary.

What is a call to action?

A call-to-action (CTA) is a statement or call that encourages the reader to take a specific action. The action could be anything from signing up for a mailing list to downloading a white paper or making a purchase.

A strong CTA will be clear and direct, providing the reader with specific instructions on what to do next. However, it should also be relevant to the overall message of the piece, and it should be framed in a way that encourages the reader to take action.

For example, a CTA that says “click here” is likely to be less effective than one that says “learn more about our products.” Ultimately, the goal of a CTA is to encourage the reader to take a specific step that will lead them closer to becoming a customer or client.

Why Do Advertisers Care About Driving Calls To Their Business?

If you’ve ever wondered why advertisers are so keen on getting you to call their businesses instead of just driving traffic to their websites, here’s the answer: phone calls are worth a lot more than web clicks.

Advertisers are willing to pay more for phone calls because they’re a more reliable indicator of interest than web clicks. After all, someone who takes the time to call a business is likely to be closer to purchasing than someone who clicks on an ad.

And while it’s possible to track how many phones calls an ad generates, it’s much harder to track how many sales are made due to those calls.

In other words, advertisers see phone calls as a valuable form of customer leads, and they’re willing to pay handsomely for them.

Why Should You Care About Generating Phone Calls?

But why should you, as a small business owner or marketing manager, care about generating phone calls? After all, isn’t the point of driving traffic to your website or physical location to get people to buy something from you?

There are two reasons why advertisers need to know how to drive traffic back to their website or physical location.

First, many internet users will still prefer to purchase over the phone rather than online. A recent study by eMarketer found that 43% of US internet users still like to purchase over the phone.

Second, a phone call is often a higher-quality lead than a website form submission. With a phone call, you can speak to the potential customer directly and get a better idea of their needs. This allows you to tailor your sales pitch specifically to them, which is more likely to result in a sale than a generic pitch. The personal touch and direct connection to the customer are invaluable.

How Can I Get More Customers Calling My Business?

There are a few ways to get more customers calling your business.

1. CTA on the website

One way is to have a solid call to action on your webpage or advertisement. This will let your customers know what they need to do to get in touch with you. You can also make sure that your website or advertising is easy to find and navigate.

2. CTA on the Landing Page

Another way to get more customers calling your business is to have a solid call to action on your landing page. This will let visitors know that they can contact you to learn more about your product or service. You can also include your phone number in your email signature and social media profile.

3. Include Call Tracking

You can also use call tracking to see how many people call your business after seeing your ad. This information can help you determine if your ad is effective and if you need to make changes.

4. Advertising your Website through different channels.

Additionally, you can promote your website or advertisement through various online and offline channels. By doing this, you’ll increase the chances of potential customers calling your business.

5. Use a Local Phone Number

If you’re running a local business, it’s essential to use a local phone number. This will make it easier for customers to reach you and help build trust.

6. Offer Incentives

You can also offer incentives for customers to call your business. This could be in the form of discounts, coupons, or freebies. By providing something of value, you’ll increase the chances of customers calling your business.

7. Make sure your Listing is Up-to-Date

Finally, it’s essential to ensure that your listing is up-to-date and accurate. This includes your name, address, and phone number. Providing that your listing is correct will make it easier for customers to find and contact you.

8. Using Proper CTA Phrases

Proper call-to-action phrases are another way for advertisers to drive more calls to their business. Some common and compelling call-to-action phrases is “call us now”, “free consultation”, “call for a quote,” etc.

Thus, advertisers can quickly drive more calls to their business by following the above tips.

Key Take Away on Why Advertisers Care About Driving Calls To Their Business?

It’s no secret why advertisers care about driving calls to their business: it helps them connect with potential customers, gather valuable information, build relationships and generate sales.

Using online or offline advertising methods and having a strong call-to-action can increase potential customers’ chances to call your business.

For this to happen successfully, though, we need to understand why our customer behaves in specific ways during various stages of the buying process to know what type of marketing strategies work best at each stage.

This is where neuroscience comes into play–it provides us insight into why people behave as they do when making purchasing decisions to use these insights to create more effective campaigns that lead to higher conversion rates and increased revenue.

Do you have any other tips on how advertisers can get more customers calling their business? Let us know in the comments below!