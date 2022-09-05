Why Is the Market for Stimulants Growing?

Central nervous system stimulants are medication that improves your ability to focus. Both students often use them for their studies and classroom work and adults who need the boost for their jobs. To meet this demand, the market for stimulant drugs is projected to grow by just under $6 billion between 2021 and 2026.

In the rest of the article, we will learn what central nervous system stimulants do, what their side effects are, whether there are alternatives, and what the future of the stimulant market holds.

What Do Stimulants Do?

Stimulants increase the activity of your brain’s circuits by either blocking the reuptake of or stimulating neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are chemicals used by the brain to communicate between cells, including dopamine and norepinephrine, among others.

By performing this action, stimulants can make a person feel more alert, energetic, and attentive. This state helps people focus on any range of tasks they face.

Stimulants are also used to treat children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. Children typically grow out of ADHD, so using stimulants to treat it is not a permanent fixture in their lives.

Are There Side Effects to Stimulants?

As with most medications, stimulants come with a range of side effects, and each user must balance these out against the benefits the drugs bring them.

One of the most common side effects of stimulant use is the loss of appetite. If you are healthy or wish to lose weight, this may not be a problem, but if you are at or below your desired body weight, the weight loss you experience due to your lower appetite may lead to many health problems.

Children who experience these side effects should also be cautious since it may affect their growth and physical development if left unchecked.

For more moderate manifestations of the loss of appetite side effects, an easy solution is to take the stimulants in the morning just after eating breakfast. This way, losing appetite will affect you through the part of the day when you are unlikely to be eating anyway, and you can still get the boost in energy and focus for your day.

Other less frequent side effects of stimulants include anger, paranoia, and in the most extreme instances, psychosis. You should consult with a doctor if you experience any of these side effects after taking stimulants.

What Are the Alternatives to Stimulants?

Among the most popular alternatives to stimulants are nootropics. Nootropics are supplements similar to stimulants in that they enhance cognition, attention, and alertness. Because nootropics are often naturally derived and not as strong as stimulants, they are a safer choice that offers some benefits with fewer side effects.

Nootropics are accessible due to their many forms, which means they are also available without a prescription. Caffeine, for instance, is found in coffees and teas and is the most used nootropic worldwide.

If you feel that nootropics are too slow to work or are concerned about possible side effects, you can keep a journal of their effects and consult with a doctor if you need to.

What Is the Future of the Stimulants Market?

The report on the increasing market for stimulants is just a projection at this stage, but this projection is based on the trajectory created by the massive demand for drugs we are currently seeing.

This increased demand has also created an illicit supply, but these street drugs can be dangerous and should not be used as substitutes for prescription stimulants.

The demand for stimulants has also broadened the market for nootropics, which you can consider for a lower-risk experience.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.