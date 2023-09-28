What’s the Best Way to Ask for a Raise and Get It?

Navigating the delicate process of asking for a raise can be challenging. We’ve gathered seven pieces of advice from CEOs, managing directors, and other leaders to guide you. This article provides a comprehensive guide to securing a raise, from preparing a well-documented case to showing proof of hard work and accomplishments.

Prepare a Well-Documented Case

Know Your Value and Use Data

Outline Contributions Before Discussing Salary

Highlight Achievements and Propose an Incentive Plan

Align Efforts with the Company’s Strategic Objectives

Leverage Positive Performance Review Timing

Show Proof of Hard Work and Accomplishments

Prepare a Well-Documented Case

The best way to get a raise and increase chances of success is to tailor the approach by showing how one has uniquely helped the company. Start by listing all accomplishments, tasks, and extra work done for the job. Putting a number on achievements, such as naming specific projects led or the money made, gives the case much more weight.

Research pay benchmarks for the industry to ensure the request is in line with market standards. Setting up a one-on-one meeting with the boss is important to present the case professionally. Focus on how much one cares about the company’s growth and be willing to negotiate.

By making an evidence-based case it not only makes it easier for the boss to give a raise, but it also shows dedication and skill, which greatly increases the chances of getting what is wanted.

Nick Edwards, Managing Director, Snowfinders

Know Your Value and Use Data

Knowing your value is one way to ask for a raise and get it. Salary research websites like PayScale, Glassdoor, and Indeed can be utilized as reference points to find this out. You can filter for job title, years of experience, and location to get the most accurate valuation.

It also helps to ask people within your profession what their salary is. Whenever you get a call from a recruiter at another business, note the rate they are pitching you at. Get as many data points as possible and use this to build your case to get a raise. The best method for inquiring about a raise is to use your data and logic, not emotion.

Eddie Kooiker, Managing Director, K2 Occupational Health

Outline Contributions Before Discussing Salary

In my experience, announcing your desired salary at the beginning of the negotiation is a bad idea. Instead, start by outlining how your contributions have positively impacted the company’s bottom line. Give concrete examples of projects you’ve excelled in, problems you’ve solved, or new initiatives you’ve spearheaded.

Once HR knows your request for a raise isn’t just about your needs but a reflection of your tangible value to the organization, you can start discussing salary numbers.

Nathan Brunner, CEO, Salarship

Highlight Achievements and Propose an Incentive Plan

The best way to ask for a raise and increase is by highlighting your value and achievements. When discussing a raise with your employer, emphasize how your contributions impacted the company’s growth. Provide specific examples of projects you have excelled in, goals you have achieved, and ways you have gone above and beyond your job description.

This will showcase your worth to the organization and make a compelling case for why you deserve a raise. Additionally, research industry salary standards to ensure your request is reasonable. Remember to approach the conversation professionally, expressing your enthusiasm for your role and a desire to continue contributing to the company’s success.

You can also propose a performance-based incentive plan as part of your request. This will highlight your commitment to excellence and demonstrate your forward-thinking approach to the company’s growth.

Saikat Ghosh, Associate Director of HR and Business, Technource

Align Efforts with the Company’s Strategic Objectives

The best way to ask for a raise and increase your chances of getting it is to prepare a compelling case based on your contributions and the value you bring to the company.

Before the meeting, research industry salary standards and gather data on typical compensation for your role and experience level. Document your achievements, responsibilities, and any additional tasks you’ve taken on since your last raise.

Highlight specific examples of how your work has positively impacted the company. Use metrics and data to illustrate your contributions, such as revenue growth, cost savings, or successful projects you’ve led. Also, show how your work aligns with the company’s strategic objectives. Demonstrating that your efforts contribute to the organization’s success can strengthen your case.

Sai Blackbyrn, CEO, Coach Foundation

Leverage Positive Performance Review Timing

Timing plays a huge role in successfully bagging a raise. I’d suggest presenting the question after you’ve had a positive performance review—or maybe even at the end of a performance review, so long as it’s going well. It’s a great time to reiterate your accomplishments and commitment to the role, and you don’t need to dig up all the data—it’s right there for you and your manager to re-evaluate.

Ewen Finser, Founder, The Digital Merchant

Show Proof of Hard Work and Accomplishments

My best advice for asking for a raise is to show proof that you deserve it. If you feel you deserve a raise, then this means you have been working hard and doing the job of more than one person. You should have different documents and projects that exemplify this, which you should take to your manager.

If you have proof that you deserve a raise, it becomes tougher for your boss to dispute it. Always save past projects and current or upcoming requirements that may exceed your pay grade. It becomes tougher for your managers to argue this reasoning, which could make it easier to get a raise. Also, think about how much you want instead of just taking what they offer.

Meghan Freed, Managing Co-Partner, Freed Marcroft

Take the Driver’s Seat: A Step-By-Step Action Plan to Ask for a Raise Like a Pro

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when contemplating asking for a raise. However, the experts have laid out the playbook; now it’s your turn to execute. Here’s a simplified step-by-step action plan to improve your chances of getting that raise.

1. Document Your Achievements

Note down tasks completed, projects led, and extra responsibilities undertaken.

Quantify these achievements wherever possible: “Increased revenue by 15%,” “Cut operational costs by 10%,” etc.

2. Know Your Worth

Use salary research websites like PayScale and Glassdoor.

Network with colleagues and peers to gauge what your skills are worth in the market.

3. Pre-Meeting Prep

Consolidate your achievements into a clear, easy-to-understand presentation.

Research the company’s strategic goals and tailor your pitch to align with them.

4. Timing is Key

Choose the right moment, ideally after a positive performance review, to bring up the subject.

5. The Meeting

Start by discussing your achievements and contributions to the company.

Then, gracefully transition into discussing salary, backed up by your gathered data.

6. Be Ready to Negotiate

Don’t just accept the first offer; consider proposing a performance-based incentive plan.

Show flexibility, but stand your ground when discussing the terms.

7. Seal the Deal

Sum up the key points and thank your manager for their time.

Follow up with an email summarizing what was discussed and agreed upon.

Remember, preparation is half the battle won. Being organized and knowing what you bring to the table boosts your confidence and sets the stage for a successful negotiation. So take the driver’s seat and steer your career in the direction you want it to go!