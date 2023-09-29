7 Strategies for Setting a Realistic Budget Without Sacrificing Quality of Life

To help you set a realistic budget without sacrificing your quality of life, we’ve gathered seven insightful tips from professionals, including CEOs and CFOs. From creating “guilt-free” accounts to finding smarter ways to spend, these strategies offer a comprehensive guide to financial management.

Create “Guilt-Free” Accounts

Identify Income and Expenses

Define Your Financial Priorities

Declutter and Sell Before Buying

Avoid Impulse Buying

Leverage Coupons and Discounts

Find Smarter Ways to Spend

1.Create “Guilt-Free” Accounts

Creating a realistic budget doesn’t mean sacrificing your quality of life. One strategy I recommend is creating “guilt-free” accounts: separate accounts for expenses that, in principle, you wouldn’t feel guilty spending on and that you cannot dip into for other expenditures.

For instance, an account set aside with money for weekend trips with friends or family—this will ensure that when the need arises, the guilt-free money can be spent without dipping into any other necessities. This kind of strategy helps me better organize my finances and stick to it while still having the ability to appreciate life as it comes!

Julia Kelly, Managing Partner, Rigits

2.Identify Income and Expenses

In my experience, the best way to set a realistic budget without sacrificing your quality of life is to make sure that you’re not just writing down all of your expenses, but also identifying your income.

That way, when you look at what’s left over after all the bills are paid, you can see where you have more flexibility in terms of how much money you can spend on things like eating out or shopping for clothes. The key is to be honest with yourself about what you really need—and then plan accordingly.

Jaanus Põder, Founder and CEO, Envoice

3.Define Your Financial Priorities

Defining your financial priorities makes it much easier to understand exactly how you should best spend your money. A priority list of what you want to buy and necessary expenses gives you a better visual of your financial situation, and you might have some reasonable wiggle room to still buy the things you enjoy.

I know it takes work to always prioritize what you need, but when you start to pay off debts and save money, you will realize how much financial freedom you could have. This, in turn, helps you to be able to comfortably afford things you want and not just the things you need.

Michael Charalambous, Director, Invezz

4.Declutter and Sell Before Buying

To balance my financial goals with my quality of life, I practice this: every time I want to make a non-essential purchase; I commit to selling, donating, or getting rid of one similar item I already own.

This rule encourages me to declutter and streamline my possessions, big or small, while curbing impulsive spending. It ensures that my quality of life remains intact by allowing me to enjoy new items while preventing clutter and excessive spending. Plus, I can use the proceeds from selling more expensive items to boost savings or pay down debt, thereby aligning my budget with my financial goals.

Peter Lucas, Owner, Relocate to Andorra

5.Avoid Impulse Buying

Setting a realistic budget seems like a joke to many people, let alone one that won’t affect your quality of life. “How is that possible?” people ask. To maintain your quality of life while budgeting, you need to put in some work. Don’t just do it shabbily, but do it with discipline, consistency, and in proper order.

One tip—avoid impulse buying.

We are all sometimes guilty of this. I bought a pair of sneakers a few weeks ago and have not worn them since the purchase. The question keeps coming up, “Why were they bought?” That right there is impulse buying. They weren’t needed but were bought anyway.

We can avoid this by prioritizing needs over wants, creating a strict budgeting plan, setting spending limits on banking apps or ATM cards, and implementing the act of waiting before buying desires. This might help in reconsideration.

In conclusion, this incredible skill will stabilize your quality of life and help you maintain a balance.

Peter Bryla, Community Manager, ResumeLab

6.Leverage Coupons and Discounts

To set and meet a realistic budget without compromising your quality of life, leverage coupon codes and discounts while shopping. Keep an eye out for websites that offer these, or sign up for store newsletters to save substantially on items you need.

Allocate these discounts to specific categories in your budget, allowing you to stretch your dollars further without sacrificing the things that matter most to you. Once you make this a regular practice, you’ll be surprised at how you can maintain your quality of life while still keeping a tight rein on your finances.

Gary Gray, CFO, CouponChief.com

7.Find Smarter Ways to Spend

Maintaining or even enhancing the quality of life you currently experience while being financially responsible it’s not about making budget cuts that will make you miserable or negatively impact your health. Instead, it’s about finding smarter ways to spend your money.

For example, quitting smoking saved me money and improved my quality of life from a health perspective. Similarly, cutting back on spontaneous expenses, like buying a daily sandwich at the train station, can save you money without significantly downgrading your lifestyle. You can prepare a homemade sandwich that is likely healthier and just as satisfying, thereby maintaining your quality of life.

So, the aim is to balance financial prudence with life satisfaction. A visual layout of your spending allows you to make informed decisions that save money and improve or maintain your lifestyle. The trick is to find those expenditures that you won’t miss.

Daniel De Vries, Director, VoucherAlarm.com