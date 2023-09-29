8 Key Factors to Consider When Transitioning to an E-Commerce Business Model

Transitioning to an e-commerce business model can be a complex process, and we’ve sought advice from eight industry professionals to help guide you. With insights from directors and marketing managers, we’ve gathered key factors to consider, from prioritizing a secure, user-friendly platform to enhancing your customer service experience. Dive into these expert tips to ensure a smooth transition to your e-commerce venture.

Prioritize a Secure, User-Friendly Platform

Leverage User-Generated Content

Plan for Unexpected Challenges

Conduct Thorough Market Research

Ensure Legal Compliance

Design a Streamlined Layout and Checkout

Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience

Enhance Customer Service

From my point of view, when we switched to an e-commerce business plan, it was very important to ensure the online platform was easy to use and safe. Our website was the primary way we communicated with people, so it had to be user-friendly and secure. We put a lot of emphasis on mobile responsiveness because so many people shop on their phones and tablets. Given the potential consequences of security breaches, ensuring strong cybersecurity measures to protect customer data became a top concern.

Additionally, we made smart investments in an e-commerce platform that was tailored to our needs and included features such as managing product catalogs, handling payments, and integrating with other business systems. This personalized approach led to a well-designed, secure, and highly useful e-commerce website, which was the key to attracting and retaining customers, driving sales, and thriving in the digital marketplace.

Nilesh Rakholia, Director, Abelini

Leverage User-Generated Content

Using user-generated content is an underrated but very effective marketing approach. Actively asking happy customers to write reviews, comments, and social media posts about their experiences with products can be beneficial. UGC acts as real, unbiased recommendations, which builds trust among potential buyers. What sets some businesses apart is the use of this kind of content in marketing campaigns and showing real people using the goods.

This not only gives a company a more personal feel, but also creates strong social proof that makes people want to buy. By using user-generated content in a planned way, there can be a big jump in engagement, conversion rates, and brand trust. It’s a real way to promote goods that doesn’t cost much and builds a community of loyal customers who are passionate about the brand.

Carl Panepinto, Marketing Manager, Easy Allied Health

Plan for Unexpected Challenges

Transitioning to an e-commerce business model is a totally different experience compared to a brick-and-mortar business. Unlike in the former, where customers vocalize their complaints on the spot, online customers simply abandon their carts and leave negative reviews at the slightest inconvenience.

So, plan for the unexpected—even the best websites experience bugs or downtime. Have a robust system for customer support, including detailed FAQs and chat support. Most importantly, resolving issues surrounding payments, refunds, and returns more quickly can be the difference between being branded a scam and being a customer favorite.

Nikhil Jogia, Managing Director, Jogia Diamonds

Conduct Thorough Market Research

Before venturing into e-commerce, it is recommended to undertake extensive market research to better understand the target audience’s tastes and purchasing habits. Analyzing the competition to identify gaps and possibilities is also beneficial. Tailoring the e-commerce strategy to the target market’s individual wants and preferences is advisable.

Tom Miller, Director of Marketing, Fitness Volt

Ensure Legal Compliance

Moving to an online model isn’t just a logistical shift; it’s a legal one too. You’re now open for business to a global audience, and that comes with a patchwork of rules and regulations. Keeping up with this is not a side job; it’s a primary responsibility.

Whether it’s GDPR for European customers or sales tax variations in different states, the devil is in the details. Software solutions for tax compliance can be a lifesaver. It’s not the most glamorous part of e-commerce, but get it wrong, and the consequences can be crippling.

Aysu Erkan, Marketing Manager, Şekilli Yazı

Design a Streamlined Layout and Checkout

Going digital is about so much more than just getting your inventory online—it’s like opening the doors of your trusted brick-and-mortar shop in the digital world. First impressions really do count, you know? Your website’s layout should not just catch the eye, but also make navigation a breeze.

A confusing layout can have potential customers clicking the “back” button faster than you can say “checkout.” Speaking of which, that checkout process should be as smooth as silk and tighter than Fort Knox. Customers need to feel their information is in safe hands. If your site lags or the process is a maze, you might lose that sale.

And don’t forget, the customer relationship doesn’t end at ‘purchase’; quick responses to questions and a hassle-free return policy can build that lifetime loyalty we all aim for.

Todd Saunders, General Manager, BIG Safety

Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience

One vital element when transitioning to an e-commerce business model is the customer experience. As the storefront of the digital world, your online space needs to offer users more than just products; it should deliver a seamless, intuitive, and enjoyable journey.

Remember, in e-commerce, your customers can’t physically touch or feel the products. So, their interaction with your online store becomes the primary influencer in their purchasing decision. If they face challenges navigating, it could deter sales.

Conduct regular user-testing to identify and fix pain points. Analyze customer behavior data to understand their journey and optimize accordingly. In the digital marketplace, where competition is a click away, an exceptional customer experience can set you apart.

Rafael Sarim Özdemir, Founder and CEO, Zendog Labs

Enhance Customer Service

One key factor to consider when transitioning to an e-commerce business model is the customer service experience. It’s essential that customers have access to helpful and reliable support, especially when they’re purchasing items online.

A key element of maintaining a great customer service experience would offer more than just traditional email or telephone support—for example, providing live chat services on your website can enhance the customer journey immensely, reducing wait times and quickly addressing concerns. Implementing such strategies has proven to lead to better customer relationships and higher levels of satisfaction.

Amy Ling Lin, CEO, nailsalon.nyc