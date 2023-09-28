The Importance of Seeing a Doctor After an Accident

When you’re involved in an accident, your first thoughts might naturally turn to immediate concerns: vehicle damage, insurance details, or disruptions to your daily life. While these are undeniably important, there’s a crucial step you shouldn’t overlook: seeking medical attention.

Regardless of how minor your injuries might seem at first glance, you should always go to the hospital or clinic if you were involved in an accident. Unfortunately, not doing so puts both your own health at risk, as well as leaves you open to legal implications from the other party.

Some Injuries May Not Show Immediate Symptoms

You might feel fine immediately after an accident, but that doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods. Certain injuries, such as concussions, internal bleeding, or soft tissue damage, can take time to manifest symptoms.

Ignoring the need for a medical check-up could worsen these conditions and lead to more severe complications down the line. To prevent dangerous complications and improve your long-term prognosis, seek medical care as soon as possible.

Your Medical Records Will Serve as Valuable Evidence

If you decide to pursue a personal injury claim, the Grand Rapids personal injury lawyers at Buchannan Firm make it clear that medical records are an invaluable form of evidence. These records give an objective account of your injuries, the treatment you’ve received, and the associated medical costs.

Medical documentation will strengthen your position when you’re negotiating with insurance companies or presenting your case in court. However, it is imperative to go to the doctor as soon as you can after the accident so that you can establish a clear link between your injuries and the at-fault party’s actions.

Failure to See a Doctor Can Cast Doubt on Your Claim

Skipping a medical evaluation could undermine your personal injury claim. Insurance adjusters or opposing legal teams might argue that the lack of immediate medical attention implies your injuries are either minimal or unrelated to the accident. Even if you feel perfectly fine, failing to get medically evaluated can cast doubt on your claim, potentially reducing the settlement you might receive. So, even if you are sure you don’t need immediate medical attention, do so to legally protect yourself against the other party.

Receiving Ongoing Treatment Is Crucial for Your Case

Some injuries may require a long-term treatment plan or even lifelong therapy. Consistent medical records of your ongoing treatment can add further weight to your personal injury claim. Moreover, if you fail to adhere to prescribed treatments or therapies, this information could be used against you in legal proceedings, undermining your case for full compensation. After all, you’ll never know what you need to do to properly recover if you are never diagnosed with an injury in the first place.

After an unexpected accident, your health should always be your top priority. One of your first steps should be going to the hospital or seeing a doctor as soon as possible. Once you have addressed your medical needs, you should seek legal representation.