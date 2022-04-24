As rewarding as owning an online business is, it can also be challenging to keep a company running smoothly while also trying to develop innovative ideas that boost revenue. As a result, businesses benefit greatly from having an online manager to keep track of day-to-day operations and keep them on track toward their goals. In addition, an online business manager may be a good fit for those looking for a fast-paced job that allows them to work from home.

This article explains what an online business manager is, what they do, how to become one, and how much they earn.

What Is An Online Business Manager, And What Do They Do?

An online business manager (OBM) is a virtual support professional who helps organizations manage their daily projects, processes, and team members via the internet. Maintaining business operations by tracking KPIs, setting goals, and tracking progress is their responsibility. In addition, an online business manager works closely with its owner to ensure that its strategy is implemented correctly. As a result, a small business owner can concentrate on top-line growth and new business opportunities while delegating more administrative responsibilities to a small business manager.

What Are The Responsibilities Of An Online Manager?

The primary goal of an online business manager is to ensure that their employees complete their daily tasks on time and correctly. Working as an online business manager can be unpredictable, but there are certain things you can count on doing daily. Online business managers have a wide range of responsibilities, including but not limited to:

Project management is often the responsibility of online business managers, who launch, implement, and monitor new virtual projects. Additionally, website upgrades, membership portals, and marketing campaigns are just a few examples.

As a manager of an online business, you may be responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations. The systems you may be responsible for include invoicing and client relations.

Online business managers determine which KPIs are most important to monitor for each project, department, and business area. This enables them to keep tabs on the company’s progress, provide clients with updates, and make improvement suggestions to its senior leaders.

Management of people: You may supervise and motivate a team of people to ensure that they meet their deadlines. For example, you might have to help out by providing assistance, allocating resources, or conducting employee performance reviews.

Online Business Managers’ Experience And Education Requirements

For online business managers, it’s essential to know what the job entails to determine what steps you can take to succeed in this position. The following are typically educational and professional requirements for those in charge of online businesses:

Requirements In Terms Of Education

Consider a bachelor’s degree in business administration or a related field to get started on your career path. However, to impress potential employers, you can use this to develop your leadership and management skills. To prepare yourself for a position as an online business manager, you may want to take courses such as:

Business communication

Principles of management and organization

Fundamentals of accounting and finance

Principles of marketing

Leadership theory

Introduction to human resources

Business ethics

Certifications

However, even though you don’t need additional certifications to become an online business manager (OBM), having them can help you stand out from other job candidates with similar backgrounds. Also, it can be used to show that someone else has independently verified your abilities. Therefore, consider becoming a Certified Online Business Manager (OBM) through the International Association of Online Business Managers (IAOBM), a professional organization for online business managers. Candidates will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and gain hands-on experience in this one-week course.

Experience In The Workplace

Personal assistants, project managers, and virtual assistants are common entry points into the online business management field. To gain practical experience, look for entry-level jobs and internships in corporate settings. Moreover, learn more about the industry you’d like to work in and meet other business professionals by participating in this program.

Online Business Managers Need These Skills

As an online business manager, there are several additional skills you can learn to advance your career.

The Ability To See The Big Picture

The job of an online business manager is to implement strategies and processes that aid the company in achieving its goals. When a new idea is presented to them by the owner, seasoned online business owners immediately begin formulating the steps necessary to make it a reality. You can do well in this role by breaking down large projects and goals into manageable milestones.

Management Of Time

It’s essential to have good time management skills to complete your tasks and meet your deadlines. A daily to-do list will help you prioritize your tasks based on importance. Use scheduling software to keep track of meetings and events as well.

Communication

As an online business manager, you must effectively communicate with your clients, team members, and senior leaders. Likewise, use clear, concise language to improve your written and verbal communication skills. This can assist you in conveying your thoughts clearly to coworkers and clients.

Leadership

Managers of online businesses must possess strong leadership qualities to inspire their teams and produce successful outcomes. Above all, you must improve your team’s ability to delegate and set goals by studying different management styles. A strong foundation in leadership skills can help you make smarter decisions and handle difficult situations at work.

Skills In Technology

As an online business manager, a strong technical background is essential. Get to know the project management and communication software commonly used in the industry you want to work in. Slack, Asana, Notion, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams are just a few examples of tools you might find helpful to learn how to use.

Workplace For Online Business Managers

Those in charge of online businesses can frequently conduct their operations from a distance. When they need to get work done, they go to a home office or a co-working space they have set aside. As a result of working remotely, online business managers can change their work location whenever they feel it is appropriate.

They could, for example, work from a local coffee shop or while on the road. Because they work from home, they may be able to choose their hours. Even if most internet entrepreneurs work full-time, a better work-life balance is possible.

Online Business Managers’ Average Salary And Career Opportunities

An online manager can earn a yearly salary of $48,080 on average. However, a person’s pay can vary widely according to their educational attainment, work experience, and other factors. Additionally, the type of job you have and where you live may impact how much money you make. For example, administrative Services and facilities managers will grow by 6% between 2019 and 2029, faster than the average for all jobs.

Conclusion

An online business manager is a professional who helps businesses with the day-to-day tasks associated with running an online operation. They possess a wide range of skills, including leadership, time management, and communication. In addition, those in this field can work remotely and have a high degree of freedom when choosing their hours. The average salary for an online business manager is $48,080 per year. Between 2019 and 2029, this field’s employment is predicted to expand by 6%.

Do you have what it takes to be an online business manager? If you have the skills and qualities listed above, you just might! Consider pursuing a career in this exciting and growing field.