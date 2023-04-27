Smooth Sailing For Newlyweds With NewlyNamed Name Change Service

Choosing the right name change service can be a daunting task for newlyweds, with many options available in the market. One of the top contenders in this space is NewlyNamed, a company that offers personalized name change kits for newlyweds, providing an easy and organized process for transitioning to a new last name.
Based on various user reviews, NewlyNamed has garnered a reputation for its exceptional customer service, with some reports even mentioning a response time of 30 minutes or less. This level of customer care, along with the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee, has resulted in numerous satisfied customers who found the entire name-changing process seamless and hassle-free.
As we delve deeper into this review of NewlyNamed, it’s important to remember the critical aspects that customers value the most, including professionalism, organization, thoroughness, and accuracy. By evaluating these factors, potential clients can decide whether this name change service is the right fit for their unique requirements.
Newly Named Overview
History and Background
Newly Named is a professional name change service that assists individuals in navigating the often complex process of changing their name after significant life events, such as marriage or adoption. The service aims to provide a streamlined approach to help clients update their necessary identification documents, such as social security cards, passports, and driver’s licenses.
As an affordable and responsive alternative to the traditional name change kit, Newly Named has been positively reviewed by customers for its ease of use and support throughout the name change procedure. The company’s dedication to offering a hassle-free service has propelled it to the forefront of the name-change industry.
Why Newly Named
One of the key reasons customers choose Newly Named is its focus on an unbiased, customer-centric experience. The company accomplishes this by conducting thorough research into each situation and tailoring its approach to meet each client’s unique requirements. As a result, clients receive the guidance and expertise they need to navigate the often confusing and time-consuming name change process.
In addition to helping with primary identification documents such as passports, DMV records, and social security, Newly Named is also experienced in assisting with updates for professional licenses and various memberships. Clients can rely on these comprehensive services to ensure that all aspects of their name change are adequately addressed.
Newly Named’s reputation for being affordable and responsive is backed by numerous positive reviews with mentions of quick customer service response times, often less than 30 minutes. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is further shown by their 100% satisfaction guarantee, which allows clients to request a refund if they are unhappy with the service.
The Name Change Process
Changing your name can often feel like a daunting and time-consuming task. However, with the help of a reliable service like NewlyNamed, the process can be much more manageable. This section will discuss the legal requirements and reasons people change their names, such as marriage or divorce, adoption, and hyphenation or combination.
Legal Requirements
When changing one’s name, one must know the legal requirements involved. This often starts with updating your social security card through the Social Security Administration. Next, you should notify the IRS, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for the necessary driver’s license, vehicle titles and registration changes, and any relevant professional licensing boards. NewlyNamed helps simplify this process by providing pre-filled paperwork, step-by-step instructions, and assistance with research, ensuring a stress-free name change experience.
Marriage or Divorce
One of the most common reasons people change their names is due to a marriage or divorce. NewlyNamed, founded by Colie Christensen in 2019, has proven to be a time saver for many couples navigating name changes after their wedding. The service offers comprehensive support, ensuring all necessary paperwork and instructions are easily accessible for those changing their names due to a change in marital status.
Adoption
Adoption is another life event that may necessitate a name change. NewlyNamed’s thorough research and step-by-step approach can also help individuals adopt a child, assisting them in properly completing all required paperwork and eliminating any potential hassle.
Hyphenation or Combination
Some people choose to hyphenate or combine their last names for personal reasons or to preserve the family legacy. NewlyNamed can efficiently guide individuals who decide to hyphenate or combine their surnames through the legal and administrative process. This includes updating their passport, social security card, driver’s license, and other essential documentation.
Overall, NewlyNamed streamlines the name change process by providing a structured approach and comprehensive support. With its knowledge and experience, the service can significantly reduce the time and effort required for a name change, regardless of the reason for the change.
Packages and Pricing
NewlyNamed offers two packages to cater to the varied needs of individuals seeking a name change service. Each package is designed to provide a convenient and cost-effective solution, whether a simple or more comprehensive service for a marriage, divorce, or court-ordered name change.
Basic Package
The Basic Package is affordable for customers needing a straightforward name change service. Starting from $39, this package provides online document access and auto-filled applications for the most commonly required forms, such as those relating to Social Security, passport, and driver’s license updates. The time-saving features make the process easy to navigate, and customers can always rely on email-based customer support to help them through the process.
Comprehensive Service
For those who require a more comprehensive service, the NewlyNamed Box is available for $89. This package includes everything from the Basic Package but takes it further by delivering a complete name-change kit directly to the customer’s door. The kit contains pre-filled forms for various institutions, saving time and minimizing the risk of errors. Additionally, customers have access to the online document portal. They can use this service for various name change scenarios, such as marriage, divorce, and court-ordered name changes.
Both packages accept credit card payments and do not require subscriptions or ongoing fees, making the process hassle-free for customers. NewlyNamed strives to offer the best value and convenience, focusing on efficient customer service and making its name change services stand out in the industry.
Filling Out Forms and Documentation
Changing one’s name can involve a lot of forms and paperwork, varying from passport applications to DMV documentation. Newly Named aims to simplify this process by providing a name change kit for users. The kit encompasses essential pre-filled-out forms and an option to print at home, making the entire process a breeze.
Pre-Filled Out Forms
Newly Named takes care of the tedious aspect of filling out multiple forms by offering pre-filled forms specific to your needs. Their name change kit includes:
- Passport application forms
- DMV forms
- Instructions for updating your name with various institutions
These pre-filled forms enable a smoother transition regarding the administrative side of a name change.
Print at Home
In addition to providing pre-filled forms, Newly Named also offers users the convenience of printing all the required documents at home. With the print-at-home option, individuals can avoid waiting for documents to arrive through the mail, ultimately expediting the name change process.
The print-at-home service ensures that all the necessary paperwork is readily available, enabling users to navigate the name change process swiftly. By offering these resources in their name change kit, Newly Named aims to make updating one’s name a hassle-free experience.
Financial and Personal Accounts
Managing a name change involves updating various financial and personal accounts. Newly Named provides comprehensive instructions and guidance on efficiently handling these updates.
Banks and Credit Cards
Newly Named offers step-by-step instructions for changing your name on bank and credit card accounts. The process involves contacting your bank, providing the required documentation, and updating your accounts with the new name. The kit covers all relevant banks and financial institutions, making the process seamless.
Investments
For investment accounts, Newly Named also provides clear instructions on how to update your personal information. This includes contacting the brokerage or investment firm, submitting the necessary documentation, and ensuring your investments are accurately updated to reflect your new name.
Reward Programs
Loyalty and reward programs often hold valuable benefits and points. Newly Named covers updating your name on various reward programs, including airline, hotel, and retail loyalty programs. Following the detailed instructions ensures you don’t lose accumulated points or benefits due to the name change.
Streaming Services
Updating personal information on streaming services is also made easy with Newly Named. With guidance on changing your name on popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, you can continue enjoying your favorite content without disruption.
In addition to these, Newly Named also addresses passport updates, customer support interactions, and the necessary research for updating other personal and financial accounts. The kit aims to simplify the name change process, reducing stress and ensuring a smooth transition.
Government and Voting Information
Social Security Card
Suppose you need a new Social Security card or update your name due to a life event such as marriage or divorce. In that case, visiting the Social Security Administration (SSA) is essential. They offer step-by-step instructions on their website to help simplify the process and minimize the hassle associated with requesting a new card or making changes to an existing one.
Driver’s License
When updating your driver’s license, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Research the specific requirements for your state, as they can vary. Generally, you must provide proof of identity, residency, and the legal name change (if applicable). Remember that keeping an updated driver’s license is crucial for various purposes, such as voting and vehicle registration.
Vehicle Titles and Registration
You must update your vehicle titles and registration records whenever you purchase a new vehicle, move to a new state, or need to update your personal information. Check your state’s specific requirements for documentation and fees associated with these updates. Maintaining current records is essential to avoid potential fines or issues with authorities.
Passports
When it comes to passports, you must ensure that the information on the document is current and accurate. To apply for a new passport or update an existing one, follow the U.S. Department of State guidelines. This process includes proof of citizenship, photos, fees, and, in some cases, personal identification such as your driver’s license. Keeping your passport up-to-date is vital for international travel.
Voter Registration
Lastly, registering to vote is an important civic duty. You can register online, by mail, or in person in most states. To do so, you must provide valid identification, proof of residence, and evidence of your legal name change if you’re updating your information. Check your state’s specific requirements and deadlines to ensure your eligibility to participate in upcoming elections.
Professional Reviews and Client Experiences
BBB Rating
Newly Named, a company focused on assisting with name change processes, has earned itself a reputable standing among professionals and clients. Let’s consider their BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating to provide an unbiased perspective. The BBB is a well-known organization that evaluates businesses on their customer support, ethical standards, and professional practices. While the information about Newly Named’s BBB rating is not readily available, it is essential to account for it when analyzing clients’ experiences and professional recommendations.
Client Reviews
Various clients have shared their positive experiences working with Newly Named. One example is a review by Morgan S. from November 5, 2020 in which she states that Newly Named’s instructions were clear, concise, and saved her considerable time and stress during the name change process. Another highlight from this review was the inclusion of envelopes and postage, which Morgan S. appreciated as it exceeded her expectations.
Personal Advice
When looking for reviews on Newly Named, it is crucial to find sources that offer unbiased opinions from personal experiences. Some reviewers may recommend the service to friends and family, citing its comprehensive assistance with changing their names, including easy-to-follow instructions and responsive customer support. Remember, while these reviews are anecdotal, they help provide potential clients with valuable insights into the experience with Newly Named and their services.
Professional Legal Review
Another crucial aspect to consider when evaluating Newly Named is the expertise behind their service. Their professional licenses and experience dealing with legal name change processes should be considered. While reviews on Newly Named’s professional legal expertise are limited, it is essential to remember that opinions on this front can also play a significant role in determining the overall effectiveness and legitimacy of the company’s operations.
Tools and Guarantees
Step-by-Step Guides
NewlyNamed provides customers step-by-step instructions to ensure a smooth and easy name change process. The personalized name change kit is tailored to suit individual circumstances and requirements. The step-by-step guide in the kit simplifies the process, making it less daunting for users who are going through this significant life change.
The company’s website is built on an unbiased and clear approach, providing easy access to information through a user-friendly platform. They also provide a Google search option, enabling customers to find relevant information and reviews more efficiently, ensuring they make an informed decision.
Satisfaction Guarantee
Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to NewlyNamed, and they offer a satisfaction guarantee to reassure customers of the quality of their services. They strive to save customers time and minimize the stress associated with the name change process, allowing them to focus on other aspects of life during this transitional phase.
If a customer is unsatisfied with their name change kit, satisfaction guarantees like these, ensure they can reach out to the company for assistance or additional support, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing a seamless and trustworthy service.
Alternate Services
When considering a name change service, exploring alternative options is essential to find the one that best suits your needs. This section will discuss two popular name change services: Easy Name Change and HitchSwitch.
Easy Name Change
Easy Name Change offers a straightforward and efficient process for those looking to change their name after marriage, divorce, or for any other reason. Their services include:
- Customized name change notifications and forms tailored to your specific needs.
- Detailed, easy-to-follow instructions for completing and submitting documentation.
- Access to a comprehensive database of companies and organizations requiring notification of name changes.
Easy Name Change offers digital and print-at-home packages for a competitive price, making it an attractive option for those looking for a budget-friendly name change service.
HitchSwitch
HitchSwitch is a popular name-change service specifically designed for newlyweds. They provide personalized guidance and support to make the name change process seamless. Their services include:
- Completion of all required name-change forms on your behalf.
- Step-by-step instructions for submitting documents to relevant agencies.
- Premium customer support via phone, email, or live chat.
HitchSwitch offers several package options, from a simple print-at-home kit to a full-service experience with a dedicated account manager catering to different needs and budgets.
Easy Name Change and HitchSwitch are worth considering as alternatives to NewlyNamed when embarking on your name change journey.
FAQs
How long will it take to change my name to NewlyNamed?
The time it takes to change your name can vary depending on multiple factors, such as the speed of the government offices involved and how quickly you submit the necessary forms. While NewlyNamed helps streamline the process by providing the required forms and information, the actual time to complete your name change will depend on external factors.
Can my spouse or partner and I both use NewlyNamed for our name changes?
You and your spouse or partner can use NewlyNamed for your name changes. However, since individual name change forms and government requirements may differ, you must purchase separate packages for each person.
Can I use NewlyNamed if I don’t live in the United States?
NewlyNamed is designed for individuals changing their names within the United States. If you are located outside the US, it may not be the most suitable service for you as the process and requirements for name changes may differ by country.
Can I use NewlyNamed if I’m not a U.S. citizen?
NewlyNamed is tailored for U.S. citizens going through the name change process. If you are not a U.S. citizen, it is recommended that you familiarize yourself with your country’s specific name change requirements and procedures before attempting to use NewlyNamed or any other name change service.
What is the cost of using NewlyNamed?
Various pricing options are available with NewlyNamed, ranging from $39 to $89. The different packages provide varying service levels, making selecting the one that best suits your needs and budget easy.
