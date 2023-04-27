HitchSwitch vs Newly Named: A Comprehensive Comparison Guide

Changing one’s name after marriage can be time-consuming and often confusing. To alleviate this stress, online name change services like HitchSwitch and Newly Named have emerged to help newlyweds in this journey. Individuals can determine which service best fits their needs by comparing the two companies.

HitchSwitch and Newly Named offer streamlined name change assistance, guiding users through the necessary forms, applications, and government agencies. While their overall goal is similar, evaluating their specific services and packages is essential to decide which company is more suitable for a particular user’s requirements.

This article will examine the features, pricing, and customer experience of HitchSwitch and Newly Named. By considering these factors, readers can confidently choose the name change service that fulfills their unique needs and empowers them to begin their new journey as a married couple.

HitchSwitch vs. NewlyNamed: An Overview

This section will overview two popular name change services, HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed. We will also discuss alternative name change services and present the key features of each.

HitchSwitch

HitchSwitch is a name change service that simplifies the process for those who have recently married or undergone a legal name change. This service offers three packages, each designed to cater to varying levels of assistance and pricing. Some of the features provided by HitchSwitch include:

Completion of government forms

Access to certified specialists

Customized instructions

Pre-paid mailing envelopes

NewlyNamed

NewlyNamed is another name change service that streamlines the process for individuals who want to change their name due to marriage, divorce, or other reasons. Similarly to HitchSwitch, NewlyNamed offers multiple packages with different levels of assistance. Key features of NewlyNamed include:

Personalized name change guide

Filled-out government forms

Address updates for different private services

Email and phone support

Alternative Name Change Services

While HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed are popular choices, alternative name-change services are available. These alternatives may offer different features, pricing, or levels of support. Therefore, individuals must research and consider multiple options before choosing the service that best fits their needs.

Understanding the Name Change Process

Create your Easy Name Change kit in just 10 minutes!

When changing one’s name, various life events can trigger the consideration for a name change. In this section, we will explore the name change processes tied to marriage, divorce, adoption, and gender change and discuss the services provided by HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed in these contexts.

Marriage

Marriage often prompts individuals to change their last names to take on their spouse’s name or create a hyphenated or combined surname. Both HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed offer services to ease the name change process for newlyweds. They provide customized application forms, detailed instructions, and expert support to help you navigate the paperwork and required steps.

When using these services, couples can expect guidance on every step, including obtaining necessary marriage certificates and contacting relevant government agencies. In addition, HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed cater to heterosexual and same-sex couples, ensuring an inclusive experience.

Divorce

Divorce can also necessitate a name change, as individuals may wish to revert to their maiden names or choose a new surname. HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed assist with these changes, offering tailored packages for individuals going through a divorce. They consider the legal requirements, paperwork, and timelines to prepare the necessary documentation and guide you.

Adoption

Adoption often leads to a name change for the child being adopted, as they may take on the last name of their adoptive family. HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed provide services to help families navigate the complexities of adoption-related name changes. With their support, you can focus on the important emotional aspects of the adoption while they take care of the paperwork and required procedures.

Gender Change

For individuals undergoing a gender transition, name changes are essential to affirming their identity. HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed recognize the importance of a smooth process in these cases and are equipped to handle legal name and gender marker changes. They also provide expert guidance on updating government-issued identification to reflect your new name and gender accurately, ensuring a respectful and stress-free experience.

Services and Features

HitchSwitch and Newly Named are online name change services that help newlyweds and others undergoing a name change handle the necessary paperwork efficiently. Both services offer valuable features to simplify the name change process.

State-Specific Paperwork

Each US state has its requirements for name change paperwork, and both HitchSwitch and Newly Named are well-versed in these differences. They ensure that the paperwork provided to their customers is tailored to their specific state’s requirements, taking the guesswork out of the process.

Print-at-Home Option

While some people may prefer a physical package to arrive at their doorstep, others find it more convenient to have instant, digital access. HitchSwitch and Newly Named offer a print-at-home option, allowing customers to receive their documents via email, print them, and fill them out at their own pace.

Package Levels

Customers may require assistance changing their name, so HitchSwitch and Newly Named offer multiple packages to cater to individual needs. The packages typically vary in level of assistance, document handling, and price.

HitchSwitch provides three packages:

Basic Package

Full-Service Package

Platinum Package

Newly Named also offers three packages:

Essential Package

Standard Package

Premium Package

Both services clearly outline the offerings of each package on their websites, allowing customers to make an informed decision based on their preferences and budget.

Create your Easy Name Change kit in just 10 minutes!

Documentation Requirements

In this section, we will discuss the documentation requirements for HitchSwitch and Newly Named when addressing the following entities: Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Passport, and Professional Licensing.

Driver’s License

HitchSwitch and Newly Named assist with updating your driver’s license after a name change. They provide the necessary forms and instructions to complete the process. However, remember to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in person to finalize the update.

Required documents to update your driver’s license typically include the following:

Completed driver’s license application form

Proof of name change (marriage certificate or court order)

Current driver’s license

Proof of identity (birth certificate or passport)

Social Security Card

Both services also guide updating your Social Security Card. In addition, they will help you complete the required application form (SS-5) and inform you which documents must be submitted to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Here are the documents you will need:

Completed Form SS-5 (Application for a Social Security Card)

Proof of name change (marriage certificate or court order)

Proof of identity (driver’s license, passport, or state-issued ID)

Proof of U.S. citizenship or immigration status (if applicable)

Passport

HitchSwitch and Newly Named also support the process of updating your passport. In addition, they will ensure you have the correct forms to complete and guide you through submitting your application to the U.S. Department of State.

The necessary paperwork to update your passport includes the following:

Completed Form DS-82 (for a renewal) or Form DS-11 (for a new passport)

Proof of name change (marriage certificate or court order)

A recent passport-worthy photo

Fees for the passport update

Professional Licensing

Both HitchSwitch and Newly Named can assist you in updating your professional licenses. Although they do not directly contact the licensing boards, they provide step-by-step instructions and necessary forms to help guide you through the process.

Note that the requirements for updating professional licenses may vary based on the specific licensing board and your license type. Therefore, ensure that you adhere to the specific regulations and document requirements of your profession’s licensing board when updating your name on your professional license.

Fees and Costs

When comparing HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed, it’s essential to consider the fees and costs associated with each service. In addition, both companies offer tiered packages, so let’s closely examine what they entail.

HitchSwitch offers three packages:

Print at Home – $39 : This package provides the necessary name change forms, instructions, and assistance via email.

: This package provides the necessary name change forms, instructions, and assistance via email. Full Service – $69 : Besides the Print at Home services, this package includes pre-filled forms, pre-addressed envelopes, and priority shipping.

: Besides the Print at Home services, this package includes pre-filled forms, pre-addressed envelopes, and priority shipping. Platinum – $89: The Platinum package offers all the benefits of the Full Service package, a personal name change specialist, a free passport photo, and priority phone support.

NewlyNamed, on the other hand, has two pricing options:

Standard – $49 : This package provides necessary name change forms, instructions, and a personal name change guide.

: This package provides necessary name change forms, instructions, and a personal name change guide. Premium – $79: The Premium package includes everything in the Standard package, plus pre-filled forms, pre-addressed and stamped envelopes, a printed checklist, and priority shipping.

It’s worth noting that government fees for name changes, such as the fees required for updating a passport or driver’s license, are not included in these package prices and must be paid separately. Additionally, expedited shipping or processing options may incur additional costs.

In summary, HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed offer various package options to accommodate different budgets and needs. The costs will depend on the chosen package and any additional services or expedited shipping fees.

Comparing Customer Experience

BBB Rating

HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed have reputable standings with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). HitchSwitch holds an A+ rating, indicating excellent customer service and a commitment to resolving client concerns. Similarly, NewlyNamed has maintained a positive BBB rating, demonstrating its dedication to providing quality customer care.

Client Reviews

When reviewing client feedback, HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed receive positive customer remarks. Many clients commend HitchSwitch for its ease of use and responsive customer support. Users also appreciate the straightforward process offered by NewlyNamed and the well-organized documentation they provide.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Customer satisfaction is vital to both companies, and they each provide guarantees to address any issues that may arise. For example, HitchSwitch offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee, ensuring clients are happy with the services. Similarly, NewlyNamed stands behind its services by providing a satisfaction guarantee, demonstrating its commitment to delivering a positive customer experience.

Customer Service

Both HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed prioritize accessible and responsive customer support. HitchSwitch provides various methods of communication, including email, phone, and live chat, with customer service available during regular business hours. NewlyNamed also offers different channels for support, such as email and phone assistance, ensuring customer inquiries are resolved promptly and efficiently.

Updating Records and Accounts

When changing your name, updating various records and accounts to reflect your new identity is essential. Both HitchSwitch and Newly Named aim to simplify this process. This section will address the critical aspects of updating specific accounts, such as bank and credit card accounts, vehicle titles and registration, voter registration, and loyalty programs.

Bank and Credit Card Accounts

Updating your name on bank and credit card accounts is crucial in the name change process. HitchSwitch and Newly Named guide inform banks and credit card issuers of your name change. This typically involves submitting a name change request and a copy of your marriage certificate or court order.

Furthermore, most banks and credit card companies require you to verify your identity by presenting a government-issued photo ID with your new name. Finally, remember that updating bank and credit card account processing times may vary between institutions.

Vehicle Titles and Registration

Updating your vehicle title and registration after a name change is essential. HitchSwitch and Newly Named offer instructions on the necessary paperwork and steps to make these updates. In most cases, you must provide a copy of your updated driver’s license or state ID, marriage certificate, or court order to your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office.

Voter Registration

Updating your voter registration with your new name is crucial to maintain your voting rights—both HitchSwitch and Newly Named guide on updating your voter registration information. You’ll generally need to submit a new voter registration application to your local election office with your new names, updated ID, and appropriate documentation, such as your marriage certificate or court order.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs, such as frequent flyer miles and reward points, should also be updated with your new name. HitchSwitch and Newly Named can help you navigate the process of updating your loyalty program accounts. Contacting each program’s customer service department and submitting the necessary documentation, like a copy of your updated ID and marriage certificate or court order, is typically required to complete the update.

Remember that each loyalty program may have its own procedures and processing times, so following their specific guidelines is essential.

Create your Easy Name Change kit in just 10 minutes!

Frequently Asked Questions

Both HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed offer name change services after marriage, divorce, or legal name changes. We’ve compiled frequently asked questions about both companies that can help you make an informed decision.

How much do their services cost?

HitchSwitch has three packages: $39 for Print at Home, $69 for Full Service, and $99 for Platinum Service.

NewlyNamed offers two packages: $49 for a Digital Package and $79 for a Physical Package.

What are the main differences between HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed?

HitchSwitch provides a personalized name-change concierge at the Platinum level, while NewlyNamed offers customer support via email or chat.

NewlyNamed includes a prepaid mailing kit in their Physical Package, but HitchSwitch requires users to pay mailing costs unless they choose the Platinum Service.

Do they have a money-back guarantee?

HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, ensuring you will be happy with their services or your money back.

Can they help with international name changes?

While both companies primarily focus on customers in the United States, they offer assistance with international name changes on a case-by-case basis. Contact their customer support for more details.

Do the companies have mobile apps for name changes?

HitchSwitch offers a mobile app, while NewlyNamed does not have a dedicated one.

Sharing Ideas and Experiences

This section will discuss the importance of sharing ideas and experiences regarding the name change process for brides, grooms, and their friends and family.

For Brides and Grooms

Brides and grooms can benefit from discussing their name-change experiences with one another. This exchange of information can help them navigate the process more efficiently and confidently. In addition, they can share tips on choosing the best name change service, overcoming bureaucratic hurdles, and managing the name change’s emotional aspects.

Conversing with other couples recently going through the same process is also beneficial. This can help brides and grooms gain insight and advice from peers who have experienced similar situations.

Compare the pros and cons of HitchSwitch and NewlyNamed

Share stories about the name change experience

Offer support and encouragement through the process

For Friends and Family

Friends and family support the bride and groom during the name change process. They can offer valuable insight, advice, and encouragement by sharing their experiences, especially if they have undergone a name change or helped others with the process.

By having an open and honest discussion with the bride and groom, friends and family can better understand the couple’s needs and offer practical assistance when needed. This can help make the name change process smoother and more enjoyable.

Share personal experiences with name changes.

Assist with logistics, such as notifying authorities and updating documents.

Offer emotional support and understanding during the process.

Related