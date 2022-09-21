Low-Cost Ideas to Improve Conversion Rates On Your Business Website

Conversion rate refers to the number of people taking the desired action on your website to meet your business goals. These actions include purchasing, signing up for your newsletter, clicking on a call-to-action (CTA), sharing your blog, etc.

If you are looking to increase your conversion rates cost-effectively after attracting visitors to your website, here are a few ideas:

1. Live Chat Allows You To Respond Instantly

The faster you respond to queries, the more likely customers will purchase. Therefore, adding live chat to your website lets you immediately engage them, improving ROI and customer satisfaction. It also decreases customer care costs by 2.6 times.

2. Use Exit-Intent Pop-Ups to Draw Users Back

Exit-intent pop-ups with an exclusive offer can effectively lure many deserters to your website and boost conversion rates. The pop-ups draw the user back as they are about to exit, increasing conversion rates by 15% and revenue by up to 30%. Several plugins make it easy to add a pop-up to your website, but make sure it is enticing by choosing one that stands out.

3. Offer the Right Value Proposition

Your value proposition acts like the attraction in the store window that calls the customer to enter. It must set you apart from the competition to create conversions and improve all your marketing strategies. Therefore, ensure that you create the right value proposition by giving potential customers what they need. First, find the right idea by creating buyer personas and then use the best way to present it clearly with your website design, copy, etc.

4. Make Those Forms Short

Remove all unnecessary information from your forms if you want people to engage with your business. The less information you demand, the less friction you create in a time-strapped society. Therefore, if you only need their email, ask for that information alone, ensuring less sign-up hesitation and building more trust.

5. Compelling Headlines Attract Users

Creating compelling headlines for your website to ensure your content grabs user attention. Therefore, write a message that resonates with your audience since data shows that 97% of people pay close attention to the content in a headline, bolstering lead generation and conversion rates. Also, the headline must always highlight the benefits rather than the features.

6. Take Advantage of Social Proof

If there ever was a cost-effective way to improve conversion rates, it’s social proof. Your audience can help your marketing and conversion efforts because customers trust what their peers say. Not only do 89% of consumers first check online reviews before deciding on a purchase, but 49% also say that it is the top three deciders before purchasing. Therefore, add reviews, the names or logos of other businesses that use your products, testimonials, case studies, and anything else that can show how your services or products solved different clients’ problems.

7. Leverage a Strong CTA

Where you place your CTA and its wording can increase conversion rates by up to 80%. So one call to action is required if you don’t want to damage your conversion goal. Therefore, give the CTA a prominent position on your landing page, and make it simple, direct, and compelling.

8. Optimize Conversions with CRO Tools

Tools that help your conversion rate optimization can assist with maximizing conversions by analyzing the visitor’s journey to your website. Google Analytics is free, providing information about user behavior, including the pages most frequently visited, how long they spend there, their bounce-off rate, and so much more. Use these insights to make changes, and as marketers say, never stop testing until you start seeing the desired results.

9. Easier Website Navigation

A professional-looking website need not be expensive. However, make sure you give your brand the credibility it deserves by making it easy to navigate once users get to it. The best way to achieve streamlined website navigation is to focus on the user experience, create a proper layout that encourages them to explore, and give it enticing colors and style.

10. Create High-Quality Content

Great content does more than boost your organic rankings; it also increases conversion rates. Ensure that your content takes users to relevant sections, aiding their purchase decisions. Not only must your content reflect the correct language, but make sure it is SEO optimized to guarantee Google’s algorithms give you a higher ranking. Keywords are vital to SEO, but make sure your content flows.

Bottom Line

These are a few of the many low-cost ideas to improve conversion rates on your website. Others include mobile optimization, abandoned cart campaigns, regular updates to remove friction, etc. Of course, the faster you implement most, the better, but don’t forget that the bottom line is to put yourself in your client’s position and always give them what they want instead.

What is conversion rate optimization?

Conversion rate optimization (CRO) is optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action. The desired action could be anything from purchasing to subscribing to a newsletter or filling out a form.

How can I improve my website’s conversion rate?

There are many ways to improve your website’s conversion rate. Some of the most effective methods include creating solid calls to action, leveraging social proof, and optimizing your website for mobile devices.

What is a good conversion rate?

A good conversion rate depends on your specific goals. However, a general rule of thumb is that a 2-3% conversion rate is considered good.

How do I calculate my website’s conversion rate?

You can calculate your website’s conversion rate by dividing the number of visitors who take the desired action by the total number of visitors. For example, if 100 people visit your website and 10 make a purchase, your conversion rate would be 10%.

What are some common conversion rate optimization techniques?

Some common conversion rate optimization techniques include A/B testing, heat mapping, and user testing.

What is A/B testing?

A/B testing compares two versions of a web page or app to see which one performs better. Version A is the control, while version B is the variable that is being tested.

What is heat mapping?

Heat mapping is a way of visualizing where users click on a web page or app. This information can be used to optimize the design of the page or app to make it more user-friendly.

What is user testing?

User testing tests a web page or app with real users to see how they interact. This information can be used to improve the design of the page or app.

What is conversion rate optimization software?

Conversion rate optimization software is a tool that can be used to help improve the conversion rate of a website or landing page. Some typical features of CRO software include A/B testing, heat mapping, and user testing.

How much does conversion rate optimization cost?

The cost of conversion rate optimization varies depending on the size and complexity of the project. However, many CRO agencies charge a flat fee or an hourly rate.

How long does it take to see results from conversion rate optimization?

The results of conversion rate optimization can vary depending on the size and complexity of the project. However, many CRO agency projects take 4-6 weeks to complete.

What are some common conversion rate optimization myths?

Some common conversion rate optimization myths include that CRO is only for big businesses, is too expensive, and takes too long to see results.

What are some common mistakes made during conversion rate optimization?

Some common mistakes during conversion rate optimization include not having a clear goal, insufficient traffic, and not testing enough.

What is the difference between conversion rate optimization and search engine optimization?

The difference between conversion rate optimization and search engine optimization is that CRO is focused on optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action, while SEO is focused on optimizing a website to rank higher in search engine results pages.

What are some standard conversion rate optimization tools?

Some standard conversion rate optimization tools include Google Analytics, Crazy Egg, and Optimizely.

Google Analytics is a free tool that can be used to track website traffic and conversions.

Crazy Egg is a tool that provides heat maps and user recordings. It starts at $9 per month.

Optimizely is a tool that provides A/B testing and personalization features. It starts at $49 per month.

What is the difference between conversion rate optimization and user experience?

The difference between conversion rate optimization and user experience is that CRO is focused on optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action, while UX is focused on ensuring that users have a positive experience when using a website or app.

What are some common user experience problems?

Some common user experience problems include poor navigation, confusing design, and unresponsive websites.

How can I improve my website’s user experience?

There are many ways to improve your website’s user experience. Some standard methods include simplifying the design, improving navigation, and ensuring the website is responsive.

What is the difference between conversion rate optimization and web design?

The difference between conversion rate optimization and web design is that CRO is focused on optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action. In contrast, web design focuses on the website’s overall look and feel.

What are some common web design problems?

Some shared web design problems include cluttered designs, poor color schemes, and unresponsive websites.

How can I improve my website’s design?

There are many ways to improve your website’s design. Some common methods include simplifying the design, choosing a better color scheme, and ensuring the website is responsive.

What is the difference between conversion rate optimization and user testing?

The difference between conversion rate optimization and user testing is that CRO is focused on optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action. In contrast, user testing is focused on testing a website or app with real users to see how they interact with it.

What are some common user testing problems?

Some common user testing problems include not enough testers, not enough time, and not enough feedback.

How can I improve my website’s user testing?

There are many ways to improve your website’s user testing. Some standard methods include recruiting more testers, giving more time for testing, and getting more feedback from testers.

What is the difference between conversion rate optimization and A/B testing?

The difference between conversion rate optimization and A/B testing is that CRO is focused on optimizing a website or landing page to increase the percentage of visitors who take the desired action. In contrast, A/B testing is focused on testing two or more versions of a website or app to see which one performs better.

What are some common A/B testing problems?

Some common A/B testing problems include not enough traffic, not enough time, and not enough data.

How can I improve my website’s A/B testing?

There are many ways to improve your website’s A/B testing. Some standard methods include recruiting more testers, giving more time for testing, and collecting more data.

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.