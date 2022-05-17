Why Every Marketer Should Learn the Basics of SEO Even if They Operate a Physical Business

Properly marketing your business is essential to its success because it helps to increase the demand for your services or products. One important digital tool for ensuring your physical business realizes brand awareness and positions you as a trustworthy and authoritative presence in your field is SEO. Besides visibility, SEO allows you to convert browsers into customers.

Understanding SEO’S Importance

Search engine optimization (SEO) gives your business visibility online by ensuring it appears higher up in search engine rankings. The higher up your business appears, the easier it is to answer customer questions, lead to brand trust and increase traffic.

You must remember some crucial elements when working out an SEO strategy:

1. Keyword Optimization

Well researched keywords and phrases help connect prospective clients with your business. These include short-tail, long-tail, and local keywords in your content to accommodate what prospective customers type in when searching for your products— do your research on keywords with high search rates and those with low competitiveness.

2. Content That Fits

Engage your audience with appropriate content like educational blogs, web page content, videos, podcasts, social media posts, infographics, etc. Relevant and exciting content instantly becomes shareable, ensuring your business becomes known.

3. Building Backlinks

Otherwise known as off-page SEO, building quality backlinks to your site from external sites helps build authority with search engines. Therefore, include linking from other resources. Avoid plagiarism at all costs because search engines pick it up with consequences to your rankings.

4. Importance of Local SEO

Local SEO has become more relevant since 60% of all searches today start from a mobile device, and half of these searches have local intent. Besides local SEO, claim listings with directories and create location-specific pages for your site.

Importance of Practicing These Basics For Your Physical Business

Learning SEO basics for your business gives it the best chance of survival in a competitive market. The benefits include:

Credibility and Trust – The higher your site ranks on search engine pages, the more trustworthy it appears, boosting your business credibility. Achieve this by improving your content, site speed, and keywords. Together, unpaid (SEO) and paid marketing strategies (PPC) create a winning combination. PPC gives your site a good place in paid search results, while SEO boosts it organically, increasing your brand’s credibility.

One of the significant benefits of SEO is tracking data like your site ranking, website traffic, and conversions. These insights remain invaluable to improving your SEO strategy. Improved Engagement Rates – The more your content meets the searcher’s needs, the more time they spend on your website. Improved SEO boils down to quality traffic that leads to conversions and higher ROI. Customers connect more with a brand when they are encouraged to spend longer on a website. Optimize everything on your site, including meta tags and titles. Additionally, make it mobile safe and friendly to improve user engagement.

Last Word

SEO is a digital marketing strategy that no online or physical business should ignore. Besides giving your business visibility, it promotes your brand and encourages customer engagement, leading to higher conversions and ROI. So iron out issues in your SEO and enjoy the results!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.