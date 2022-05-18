13 Little-Known Finance Books that Will Completely Change the Way You Think About Money

Understanding money and managing your goals requires some personal financing skills. Unless you have a financial background, books can prove helpful to help you make better investment choices and become financially stronger.

These 13 little-known finance books can completely change the way you think about money:

1. Why Didn’t They Teach Me This in School by Cary Siegel

Everyone wants to have learned more about money and handling finances in school or college. Since most of us need help, this book teaches us how to handle our finances properly. Cary Siegel conveys eight money lessons and 99 principles about money seen from this retired business executive’s perspective and firsthand experience. Correctly starting your personal finance journey becomes easier after reading this easy-to-read book written by the author to offer money advice to his five children.

2. “A Random Walk Down Wall Street by Burton” G. Malkiel

First published in 2019, this is an excellent book for investors of all ages. The author explores everything about the markets, including their history, economics, and market theory, to present solid investing advice and how to avoid common mistakes. Burton Malkiel is a professor of economics and investor with experience who has contributed several books on investing and personal finance worth reading.

3. Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life by Laurence J. Kotlikoff

Kotlikoff’s new book offers unconventional advice based on research to help you transform your financial future and covers everything from education to lifestyle and marriage choices. The book by this Boston University professor will help you change your economic thinking as you plunge headfirst into accomplishing everything he advises.

4. This Is the Year I Put My Financial Life in Order by John Schwartz

A finance book that is both witty and helpful shows us how this University of Texas journalism professor figured out how to manage money with advice from financial experts when he was in his 50s. The book, published in 2018, covers everything, including investment, retirement, wills, 401Ks, and medical directives, making it a suitable read for everyone from college grads to retirees.

5. The Book on Rental Property Investing by Brandon Turner

If you are interested in real estate but don’t know if you can afford it and where to start, this book by the BiggerPockets podcaster Brandon Turner is good. Besides the author’s tips on achieving success by following newer approaches, you learn how he earned financial freedom from his investments and follow his step-by-step advice.

6. How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Money Guide by Jane Bryant Quinn

Retirement savings need to work for you if you don’t want to run out of money in your old age. Jane Bryant Quinn’s experience as a personal finance writer and commentator shows her readers how to ensure a steady paycheck well into retirement in chapters that cover several tricks, including finding the hidden values in your Social Security account, home equity, and how to save.

7. Great Jobs for Everyone 50+: Finding Work That Keeps You Happy and Healthy… and Pays the Bills by Kerry Hannon.

People over 50 are increasingly looking to resign and seek other opportunities, professional fulfillment, or take early retirement. In the book, Kerry Hannon outlines everything from the best options and required skills to move on. She also outlines how to create a nest egg for a better retirement.

8. Make Your Kids Millionaires: The Step-by-Step Guide to Lead Children to Financial Freedom by Loral Langmeier and Kyle Boekman

Please don’t neglect to teach your kids about money early, helping them avoid financial mistakes later. Part One of the book provides you with the financial knowledge required to pass on the basics. Then, in part two, the chapters are broken down into age-based lessons on the various topics like establishing money goals, good debt vs. bad debt, supply and demand, assets vs. liabilities, student loans, insurance, and starting a business.

9. Everyday Millionaires by Chris Hogan

Learn the financial secrets of U.S. individuals with a net worth of over $1 million. They offer advice and examples about what financial moves helped them grow their wealth on modest salaries.

10. The Financial Diet by Chelsea Fagan

Anyone looking for advice on investing, budgeting, and dealing with credit can learn from the practical and easy-to-follow tips and financial topics. Additionally, learn how to talk to friends and loved ones about money.

11. How To Manage Your Money When You Don’t Have Any by Erik Wecks

Many people, no matter their income, struggle with money management. In his book published in 2012, Erik Wecks gives solid and actionable advice that can help anyone meet the challenges of bad money management.

12. Spend Well, Live Rich by Michelle Singletary

Financial freedom is the ultimate goal of the vast majority of people, and in this book published in 2004, Michelle Singletary gives tips for people in any financial situation. She explores seven different economic ideas with real-world examples and practical advice for people who already have some financial knowledge.

13. Introduction to Financial Success by Carling D Colbert

Understanding money does not come easy to everyone. Colbert’s book, published in 2021, is based on using money as an investment tool that leads to financial success. But, of course, he says that means less spending and more investments. The topics he covers are educational and easy to follow, ensuring you get a more profound knowledge of everything from investing, including real estate, to asset protection.

If you want to be successful with money, you must learn as much about it as possible. These 13 finance books are a great place to start. They cover everything from goal setting to investing and will help you make better choices with your money. So, if you’re looking for a way to gain more control over your financial future, pick up one of these books today!

Jacob Maslow is a native New Yorker with five children. He left his payroll manager position after finding that his true passion was in writing, and has never looked back.