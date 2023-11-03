Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market 2023, Share, Size, Upcoming Trends, Geographical Analysis, Major Manufacturer Collaborations and Outlook to 2030

United States: 10 OCT : Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is also called LP gas. It is Made up from several liquid mixtures of the volatile hydrocarbon’s propene, propane, butene, and butane. It was used as a portable fuel source in 1860 and has since expanded production and consumption both domestically and industrially. Common commercial mixtures may contain ethane and ethylene as well as volatile mercaptans, an odorant added as a safety precaution. The one liter of liquid Liquefied petroleum gas expands to 270 liters of gaseous energy, allowing a lot of energy to be transported in small containers.

According to this latest study , The global market for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) estimated at USD 261.98 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 294.79 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2022-2028.

The latest research on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Key Opportunities:

The Government Initiatives Encouraging the Use of LPG Over Conventional Fuels and An Increase in The Use of Gas in Vehicles

Segmentation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market:

By Type ,Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been segmented into:

Natural Gas Processing,Crude Oil Refining

By Applications , Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been segmented into:

Residential,Commercial,Industrial,Auto Fuel,Refineries

Market Segment by Regions and Countries Level Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2017–2022 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2030 Forecast units Billion (USD) Segments covered Type , Applications , and Region Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Saudi Aramco ,ADNOC ,BP(UK) ,KNPC ,Gazprom ,Exxon Mobil ,Shell ,Phillips66 ,British Petroleum ,ADGAS ,Chevron ,China National Petroleum ,Petroleum Nasional ,Repsol,China Gas Holdings Ltd,FLAGA Gmbh,Kleenheat,Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited,JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION,Reliance Industries Limited,Total,Royal Dutch Shell,Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS),PetroChina Company Limited,Petredec Pte Limited,Qatargas Operating Company Limited,Petrofac Limited,Vitol,China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation,BP Plc. and other major players.

