Intelligent Electronic Devices Market To Hit USD 20.74 Billion By 2030

The Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.72 billion in 2022 to USD 20.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term applied in the electric power industry to represent microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment. IEDs obtain data from sensors and power equipment and can issue control commands, like a tripping circuit breaker if they sense voltage, current, or frequency anomalies, or raise/lower voltage levels concerning maintain the desired level. A typical IED can hold around 5-12 protection functions, 5-8 control functions managing separate devices, self-monitoring function, communication functions, and others. Therefore, they are capably named Intelligent Electronic Devices.

The Major Players In The Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Include:

ABB Group, Toshiba Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Berry Palmer & Lyle Limited, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Leuze Electronic Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Landis+Gyr, Infrax Systems, S&C Electric Company, Schneider Electric SA, Subnet Solutions Inc., Open Systems International Inc. and others Major Players.

Market Has Segmented The Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market On The Basis Of Type, Application, And Region:

By Type:

Digital Relay

Protective Relaying Device

Circuit Breaker Controller

Load Tap Changer Controller

Voltage Regulator

Others

By Application:

Water Supply & Management System

Mass Transit System

Traction Signaling & Control System

Automation & Condition Monitoring

By Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

The Intelligent Electronic Devices market is segmented by type and application. Growth between segments over the period 2023-2030 provides accurate calculations and forecasts of revenue by type and application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting eligible niches.

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis on Industry:

Owing to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of several economies have declared complete lockdowns as a preventive measure. The global effect of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is already starting to be felt, and will significantly influence the Intelligent Electronic Devices market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, such as flight cancellations; restaurants and closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; travel bans and quarantines; huge slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; declining business confidence, rising panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. Therefore, major players are unable to operate at optimum efficiency, which is poorly influencing the intelligent electronic devices market growth. The market is expected to bring back once regularity is regained.

