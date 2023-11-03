Blockchain Identity Management Market Size, Growth, Share, Major Players, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Size was valued at USD 680 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 128220 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 92.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The block chain identity management technology is a technology based on digital verification and authentication. The block chain identity management technology is an identity management tool that offers a secure and decentralized solutions for the purpose of digital identity enabling model. The block chain identity management technology provides real-time information about an individual or an entity. Growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals and for self-sovereign identification, as well as streamlining business activities through high-transaction speed and immutability are a few of the factors fueling the growth of this market. The Global Blockchain Identity Management Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Leading players involved in the Blockchain Identity Management Market includes:

IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Civic Technologies,KYC-Chain,Bitfury,Evernym,Factom,Netki,ShoCard,UniquID,Microsoft,Oracle,Bitnation,Nodalblock,Edge Secure, Blockverify, Peer Ledger, Cambridge Blockjain, uPort, Others

The latest research on the Blockchain Identity Management market provides a comprehensive overview of the market for the years 2023 to 2030. It gives a comprehensive picture of the global Blockchain Identity Management industry, considering all significant industry trends, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and market analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, Industry Value chain analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Blockchain Identity Management market. Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis which help to understand the market direction and movement in the current and upcoming years. The report is designed to help readers find information and make decisions that will help them grow their businesses. The study is written with a specific goal in mind: to give business insights and consultancy to help customers make smart business decisions and achieve long-term success in their particular market areas.

Segmentation of Blockchain Identity Management Market

In market segmentation by Networks Type, Blockchain Identity Management Market report covers:

Permissioned, Permission less

In market segmentation by Industry Verticals, Blockchain Identity Management Market report covers:

BFSI,IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others

Market Segment by Regions and Countries Level Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

The Blockchain Identity Management market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Blockchain Identity Management market based on type, application, and vehicle type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2028 for the overall Blockchain Identity Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Blockchain Identity Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

The primary objective is to underline the competitive structure of Global Blockchain Identity Management Industry.

The research includes study of several small to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and large enterprises.

Which segment has the potential to gain the highest market share?

Identifying Untapped Geographic Market Territory with growth Potential of Blockchain Identity Management Market

Identify regional factors impacting production studied at Global scale.

Insights on Regulatory & Economic policies by geography giving ease to Market entry.

What product features & benefits offered by Industry players studied and broken down by diverse group of customer class.

Correlate cost structure historical data with key business segments

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

