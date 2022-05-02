Money transferring is almost always a hassle. No matter what method you use, there will always be fees, and it just seems like such a pain. But what if I told you that there was a way to avoid those pesky fees and make money transferring easy as pie?

Before knowing how to transfer money from Mercari to Paypal, you should know the Mercari app.

What Is Mercari App?

Mercari is an online marketplace where people can buy and sell new and used items. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Mercari has established itself as a website and mobile payment app that allows users to list items for sale, ship them to buyers and receive payments.

To sell on Mercari, simply create an account and list your item. When someone buys your item, you will be notified and can ship the item to them. Mercari handles all payments, so you will receive your earnings through PayPal or another payment method once the buyer receives the item.

To buy on Mercari, browse the app or website and find an item you’re interested in. Once you’ve found an item you like, contact the seller and make the money offer. If they accept your offer, you can purchase the item and have it shipped to you.

Mercari handles all payments, so you will pay through PayPal or another payment method when you make your purchase.

What Are the Benefits of Using Mercari?

There are many benefits to using Mercari, including:

Convenience: Mercari is a convenient way to buy and sell items online. You can do it from anywhere, at any time.

Easy to use: Mercari is easy to use, even if you’ve never sold anything online. The app is straightforward and user-friendly.

Safe and secure: Mercari is a safe and secure platform for buying and selling items. The company has a strong reputation and offers a secure platform for transactions.

Variety of items: Mercari offers a wide variety of items for sale, from clothes to electronics. You can find just about anything on Mercari.

Affordable: Mercari is an affordable way to buy and sell items. The company does not charge listing or transaction fees so that you can keep more of your earnings.

What is Paypal?

PayPal is a very popular online payment system often used for online transactions. It is very convenient because it can be linked to your bank account, and you can use it to pay for things online or send money to others.

So, If you looking for how to transfer money from Mercari to PayPal? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Log in to your Mercari account and go to your “Sell” tab. Find the item that you sold and tap “View Order Details.” Next, tap “Get Paid.” Select PayPal as your payment method. Enter the amount of money you want to withdraw and tap “Withdraw.” Confirm the withdrawal by tapping “Withdraw” again. You will then be redirected to PayPal, where you can finish withdrawing your money.

Ways To Set Up PayPal With Mercari Account

You can set up your PayPal account when you sign up for Mercari. To do this, enter your PayPal email address when prompted during the sign-up process. If you decide to add PayPal after you’ve already created your account, no problem! Go to the “Settings” tab and scroll down to the “Payment Methods” section. Tap “Add Payment Method” and select PayPal. Enter your PayPal email address and tap “Save.” That’s it!

At The Time Of Checkout

I know you’re about to checkout from the Mercari app, but did you remember linking your PayPal account? Don’t worry! We got your back. Use these steps and connect the accounts as you leave.

You can see a Card & Billing option when you’ve finished checking out. Click it. A list of options will show up, “Add a Payment Method.” Now, type info or sign in to PayPal and push OK. You should get a notice that the payment method was added to your Mercari account.

Methods To Obtain Money From Your Mercari Account

There are a few ways that you can get paid from Mercari. The most popular method is PayPal, but you can also choose to be paid via check or Mercari Credits.

PayPal

This is the most popular payment method on Mercari. You can transfer your earnings directly to your PayPal account with no fees just by following the method mentioned above!

Check

You can also choose to be paid via check. Go to the “Settings” tab and scroll down to the “Payment Methods” section. Tap “Add Payment Method” and select “Check.” Next, enter your mailing address and tap “Save.” That’s it! Checks will be sent out once a week on Fridays.

Mercari Credits

Mercari Credits is a new payment method that Mercari offers. With this method, you can choose to be paid in Mercari Credits, which can purchase items on the Mercari app.

Direct Deposit (US Only)

US users can also choose to be paid via direct deposit.

Go to the “Settings” tab and scroll down to the “Payment Methods” section.

Tap “Add Payment Method” and select “Direct Deposit.

Enter your routing number and account number and tap “Save.” That’s it!

Payments will be sent out once a week on Fridays.

Gift Card (US Only)

US users can also opt to receive their pay in a gift card.

Tap “Add Payment Method” and select “Gift Card.

Enter your gift card number and tap “Save.

Mercari and PayPal – Is It Safe?

The short answer is yes. Mercari is a reputable company, and PayPal is a secure way to receive payments. In addition, Mercari uses PayPal to process all payments, so you can rest assured that your information is safe.

If you’re still not convinced, you can always choose to be paid via check or Mercari Credits. These are both safe methods of payment that will allow you to receive your earnings without worry.

The Bottom Line

Mercari is a great way to sell items and make some extra cash. And with PayPal, you can quickly receive your earnings without any fees! So what are you waiting for?

Sign up for Mercari and start selling today!